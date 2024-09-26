Anzeige
26.09.2024
National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show New York Announces a Powerhouse Lineup of Speakers for October Event

Keynote featuring Tubi CEO Anjali Sud interviewed by Business Insider's Peter Kafka

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is gearing up for the highly anticipated 2024 NAB Show New York, taking place October 9-10 (Education October 8-10) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. As the premier event for broadcast, media and entertainment on the East Coast, NAB Show New York brings together the industry's most prominent voices and innovative tech leaders in the media capital of the world.

Just announced is the keynote session with Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, in conversation with Peter Kafka, Business Insider's chief correspondent. Sud will discuss Tubi's rapid growth and its impact on the evolving streaming landscape, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how Tubi is reshaping the TV industry. Tubi is the second biggest free streaming platform after YouTube. The session will be recorded live for Kafka's "Channels" podcast on Vox, giving attendees exclusive access to strategies driving Tubi's success.

This year's Show features an impressive lineup of media personalities and journalists including radio and TV host Bobby Bones, who will emcee the NAB Marconi Radio Awards, along with Wall Street Journal senior political correspondent Molly Ball and New York Times national political correspondent Lisa Lerer, who will moderate the Election Coverage Summit.

Speakers represent major media and big brands including ABC, AbelCine, Audacy, AWS, Bloomberg, CBS, Fox Television Stations, Fujinon, iHeart Media, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, National Women's Soccer League, NBCUniversal Local, National Women's Soccer League, NYU, Ross Video and Yahoo Finance. These thought leaders will share insights on critical trends reshaping the industry around AI, the creator economy, live production and sports media.

"NAB Show New York provides a unique opportunity to dig deeper into the most transformative trends in the industry," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "With its intimate show floor and dynamic programming, attendees will gain access to industry leaders, emerging technologies and insights into what's next in the creator economy, AI, live production, sports and more."

Media Personalities/Journalists

  • Molly Ball, senior political correspondent, Wall Street Journal

  • Bobby Bones, radio and TV personality, The Bobby Bones Show

  • Alexandra Canal, senior entertainment and media reporter, Yahoo Finance

  • Patty Jackson, radio host, WDAS/iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Peter Kafka, chief correspondent, Business Insider

  • Lisa Lerer, national political correspondent, New York Times

Media Groups

  • Liz Alesse, vice president, ABC Audio, ABC News

  • Lisa Allen, VP and general manager, Gray Media

  • Colin Benedict, VP of news, Morgan Murphy

  • Joe Cerone, EVP, local investment, IPG Mediabrands

  • Ray Chao, SVP & General Manager of Audio and Video at Vox Media

  • Jeff Cucinell, EVP, digital marketing, iHeartMedia

  • Sarah Foss, chief technology officer at Audacy

  • Ian Hill, director of digital audience development, Tegna

  • Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting

  • Mary Menna, regional vice president/market manager, Beasley Media Group Boston

  • Jennifer Mitchell, president, stations and digital, CBS News and Stations

  • Sahand Sepehrnia, EVP of digital content strategy and business, CBS News, Stations, Entertainment and Sports

  • Adam Sharp, president & CEO, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

  • Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local

  • Anjali Sud, chief executive officer, Tubi

  • Sarah Bishop Woods, chief of staff, News Revenue Hub

Content/Production/Film

  • Gary Adcock, writer, producer, visual artist, Gary Adcock Inc

  • Matt DeGroot, VP of production, Crooked Media/Pod Save America

  • Leah Reis-Dennis, VP of podcast content strategy and business development, Audacy

  • Rich Harrington, CEO & founder, ThinkTap

  • Sarah Austin Jenness, executive producer, The Moth

  • Sir Wade Neistadt, 3D character animator and content creator, Sir Wade Neistadt

  • Colby Tyner, SVP of programming, Radio One and Reach Media

  • Fernando Vilanova, Cinematographer, fernandovilanova.com

  • Luisa Winters, artist, musician, editor, graphic designer, Luisa Winters

Sports

  • Aaron Baughman, fellow & master inventor, IBM

  • Sarah Flynn, chief marketing officer, 35V / Boardroom

  • Matt Kramer, co-head, CAA Sports Media Group

  • Amir Gelman, vice president and general manager of the Americas, WSC Sports

  • Michael McCarthy, senior reporter, Front Office Sports

  • Bill Ordower, EVP & CLO, National Women's Soccer League

  • Doug Perlman, founder and CEO, Sports Media Advisors

  • Mike Vorkunov, staff writer, NBA and basketball business, The Athletic, New York Times

  • Jonathan Williamson, executive producer and head of production, Men in Blazers

Creator Economy

  • Taylor Bell, YouTube creator, Taylor Bell

  • Jacklyn Dallas, founder, NothingButTech

  • Brett Dashevsky, founder, Creator Economy NYC

  • Jasmine Enberg, VP & principal analyst, social media and creator economy, EMARKETER

  • Colin Rocker, content creator, @careercolin

Visit NAB Show New York to learn more about the valuable discovery, networking and business development at the Show. Registration is open for attendees and members of the media. Find more details regarding press resources and coverage materials. Stay up-to-date on the latest show news by adding your name to the media list.

About NAB Show New York
NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event and marketplace for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry, held in the media capital of the world, October 9-10 at the Javits Center. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES Show 2024 NY, this intimate gathering connects roughly 12,000 content creators, tech innovators and business strategists with the latest tools, trends and technology. This event features cutting-edge solutions for content creation, distribution and monetization, alongside purposeful networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders, fostering an environment where ideas are born and partnerships thrive. For more information, visit NABShowNY.com.

About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

###

CONTACT
Elizabeth Donatelli
edonatelli@nab.org
202-429-5407

SOURCE: National Association of Broadcasters

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
