National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show New York Announces a Powerhouse Lineup of Speakers for October Event

Keynote featuring Tubi CEO Anjali Sud interviewed by Business Insider's Peter Kafka

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is gearing up for the highly anticipated 2024 NAB Show New York, taking place October 9-10 (Education October 8-10) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. As the premier event for broadcast, media and entertainment on the East Coast, NAB Show New York brings together the industry's most prominent voices and innovative tech leaders in the media capital of the world.

Just announced is the keynote session with Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, in conversation with Peter Kafka, Business Insider's chief correspondent. Sud will discuss Tubi's rapid growth and its impact on the evolving streaming landscape, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how Tubi is reshaping the TV industry. Tubi is the second biggest free streaming platform after YouTube. The session will be recorded live for Kafka's "Channels" podcast on Vox, giving attendees exclusive access to strategies driving Tubi's success.

This year's Show features an impressive lineup of media personalities and journalists including radio and TV host Bobby Bones, who will emcee the NAB Marconi Radio Awards, along with Wall Street Journal senior political correspondent Molly Ball and New York Times national political correspondent Lisa Lerer, who will moderate the Election Coverage Summit.

Speakers represent major media and big brands including ABC, AbelCine, Audacy, AWS, Bloomberg, CBS, Fox Television Stations, Fujinon, iHeart Media, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, National Women's Soccer League, NBCUniversal Local, National Women's Soccer League, NYU, Ross Video and Yahoo Finance. These thought leaders will share insights on critical trends reshaping the industry around AI, the creator economy, live production and sports media.

"NAB Show New York provides a unique opportunity to dig deeper into the most transformative trends in the industry," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "With its intimate show floor and dynamic programming, attendees will gain access to industry leaders, emerging technologies and insights into what's next in the creator economy, AI, live production, sports and more."

Media Personalities/Journalists

Molly Ball , senior political correspondent, Wall Street Journal

Bobby Bones , radio and TV personality, The Bobby Bones Show

Alexandra Canal , senior entertainment and media reporter, Yahoo Finance

Patty Jackson , radio host, WDAS/iHeartMedia, Inc.

Peter Kafka , chief correspondent, Business Insider

Lisa Lerer, national political correspondent, New York Times

Media Groups

Liz Alesse , vice president, ABC Audio, ABC News

Lisa Allen , VP and general manager, Gray Media

Colin Benedict , VP of news, Morgan Murphy

Joe Cerone , EVP, local investment, IPG Mediabrands

Ray Chao , SVP & General Manager of Audio and Video at Vox Media

Jeff Cucinell , EVP, digital marketing, iHeartMedia

Sarah Foss , chief technology officer at Audacy

Ian Hill , director of digital audience development, Tegna

Mike McVay , president, McVay Media Consulting

Mary Menna , regional vice president/market manager, Beasley Media Group Boston

Jennifer Mitchell , president, stations and digital, CBS News and Stations

Sahand Sepehrnia , EVP of digital content strategy and business, CBS News, Stations, Entertainment and Sports

Adam Sharp , president & CEO, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Valari Staab , chairman, NBCUniversal Local

Anjali Sud , chief executive officer, Tubi

Sarah Bishop Woods, chief of staff, News Revenue Hub

Content/Production/Film

Gary Adcock , writer, producer, visual artist, Gary Adcock Inc

Matt DeGroot , VP of production, Crooked Media/Pod Save America

Leah Reis-Dennis , VP of podcast content strategy and business development, Audacy

Rich Harrington , CEO & founder, ThinkTap

Sarah Austin Jenness , executive producer, The Moth

Sir Wade Neistadt , 3D character animator and content creator, Sir Wade Neistadt

Colby Tyner , SVP of programming, Radio One and Reach Media

Fernando Vilanova , Cinematographer, fernandovilanova.com

Luisa Winters, artist, musician, editor, graphic designer, Luisa Winters

Sports

Aaron Baughman , fellow & master inventor, IBM

Sarah Flynn , chief marketing officer, 35V / Boardroom

Matt Kramer , co-head, CAA Sports Media Group

Amir Gelman , vice president and general manager of the Americas, WSC Sports

Michael McCarthy , senior reporter, Front Office Sports

Bill Ordower , EVP & CLO, National Women's Soccer League

Doug Perlman , founder and CEO, Sports Media Advisors

Mike Vorkunov , staff writer, NBA and basketball business, The Athletic, New York Times

Jonathan Williamson, executive producer and head of production, Men in Blazers

Creator Economy

Taylor Bell , YouTube creator, Taylor Bell

Jacklyn Dallas , founder, NothingButTech

Brett Dashevsky , founder, Creator Economy NYC

Jasmine Enberg , VP & principal analyst, social media and creator economy, EMARKETER

Colin Rocker, content creator, @careercolin

Visit NAB Show New York to learn more about the valuable discovery, networking and business development at the Show. Registration is open for attendees and members of the media. Find more details regarding press resources and coverage materials. Stay up-to-date on the latest show news by adding your name to the media list.

