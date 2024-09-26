John Galt Solutions Expands Presence in Asia and South America to Support Global Growth

New Offices in Tokyo and Bogota Support Accelerating Demand for Atlas Planning Platform Around the World

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced the opening of new offices in Tokyo, Japan and Bogota, Colombia. This strategic expansion supports the company's rapidly growing customer base and global demand for its flagship Atlas Planning Platform, a market-leading AI-powered end-to-end supply chain planning solution.

Leading companies around the world turn to John Galt Solutions to deliver the continuous intelligence that helps them solve the most complex supply chain challenges and drive profitable growth. The Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable organizations to make smarter, faster, and more confident supply chain decisions, transform data into actionable strategies and quickly unlock unprecedented value.

As part of the company's focus to deliver exceptional service around the world, John Galt Solutions is expanding across key regions in Asia and South America. The new offices play a key role in supporting customer success, global services, sales, and marketing teams as the company continues to expand across multiple regions.

"Our new offices in Japan and Colombia represent an exciting milestone in our global growth strategy," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "We have experienced tremendous success around the world with accelerated demandfor our Atlas Planning Platform in both Asia and South America. These two additional locations allow us to deliver highly localized support to our customers and maintain the high level of service they've come to expect from John Galt Solutions."

John Galt Solutions' expansion comes at a time of significant momentum as the company continues to strengthen its global partner alliance program and extend its reach, building a strong presence in key markets worldwide. Through its global partner ecosystem, the company continues to foster collaborations with technology leaders and supply chain solutions to provide customers with access to a broader ecosystem. In line with these efforts, the company recently launched Galt Connect, a new open platform designed to link Atlas Planning Platform customers with technology partners and innovative extension solutions, empowering customers to enhance their supply chain planning strategies through an accessible network of trusted partners and applications.

