Baoding, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - China News Service (CNS) reports on the towel production in Gaoyang County of Chinese northern Hebei Province to promote its unique craftsmanship, by issuing an article and promo video on September 12, 2024.

According to the article, Gaoyang is the largest hub of towel production in China, where one out of every three towels in the nation originates. More than 4200 textile enterprises are competing to flourish in this region, ranging from the time-honored brand "Yongliang"of Yanzhao, to "Hongrun" with 151 authorized patents, and from "Sanli" promoting branding and e-commerce, to the digital and international "Bailixin". Each is a proud business card of Gaoyang's local economy.

Besides towels, other textile products also include quilts, spinning yarn, blankets, seat cushions, carpets ,and knitted fabrics. They have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions in the world such as Japan, the United States, and Russia, reported CNS.





Gaoyang was one of the first provincial-level demonstration bases for foreign trade transformation in 2010. Its foreign trade volume, despite imports, or exports, have both maintained a good development momentum, the article reported.

Statistics showed that from January to March this year, Gaoyang has exported textile raw materials and textile products worth 481 million yuan, around 67 million US dollars, which accounts for 93% of the total export volume in the county.

