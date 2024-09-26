Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
26.09.24
08:17 Uhr
8,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.09.2024 16:58 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
26-Sep-2024 / 15:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
The Company has been notified of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities 
("PDMR") in the capital of the Company. 
 
 1. Frederick Turner, Retail Director, has completed the following transactions: 
   -- Sold 1,413 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of GBP7.60 per share; 
   -- Purchased 25,000 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a price of GBP0.75 per share; and 
   -- Transferred 50,000 C Ordinary Shares of 40p each to his spouse. 
 
 2. Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, has gifted in aggregate 40,000 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each to 
  his adult children, neither of whom is a person closely associated. 
 
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
Enquiries to: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
26 September 2024 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                         Frederick Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Retail Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                            Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                  Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                         Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                  A Ordinary Shares of 
                                                  40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                  GB00B1YPC344 
b)      Nature of the transaction                              Sale 
                                                  Price   Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                GBP7.60   1,413 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  1,413 
       Price                                        GBP10,738.80 
e)      Date of the transaction                               24 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                               London Stock 
                                                  Exchange

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                         Frederick Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Retail Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                            Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                  Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                         Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                  B Ordinary Shares of 
                                                  4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                  Unlisted 
                                                  Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                  Price   Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                GBP0.75   25,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  25,000 
       Price                                        GBP18,750.00 
e)      Date of the transaction                               26 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                               Outside a trading 
                                                  venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                  Frederick Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                            Retail Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                     Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                           Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                           213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                           C ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                           Unlisted 
b)      Nature of the transaction                       Transfer by way of gift 
                                           Price           Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                         Nil - gifted to spouse   50,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                           50,000 
       Price                                 Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction                        26 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                        Outside a trading venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Harriette Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Spouse - Person closely associated to 
                                     Frederick Turner 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     C ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     Unlisted 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares from spouse 
                                     Price              Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                   Nil - gifted by spouse      50,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                      50,000 
       Price                            Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction                   26 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                 Richard Fuller 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                           Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                    Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                          Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                          213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                          B ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                          Unlisted 
b)      Nature of the transaction                      Transfer by way of gift 
                                          Price            Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                        Nil - gifted to children   40,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                          40,000 
       Price                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction                       24 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                       Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  349404 
EQS News ID:  1996679 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996679&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 10:27 ET (14:27 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
