26.09.2024
TurboPush Makes AI-Driven Digital Loyalty Accessible to All Businesses

A new AI-powered loyalty solution that removes all barriers for businesses by simplifying digital reward systems and enhancing customer engagement

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / TurboPush introduces a solution that simplifies the complex process of creating and integrating digital loyalty cards with Apple and Google Wallet. By solving integration challenges, this new tool allows businesses to easily set up and manage customer loyalty. With AI-driven, brand-aligned loyalty cards and push notifications, TurboPush helps businesses keep their customers coming back with minimal effort.

"TurboPush not only makes it easier to create digital loyalty cards but also improves the overall user experience by utilizing the full potential of Apple Wallet and Google Wallet," said Cristina Melian, CEO at TurboPush. "We have made the process of integrating digital cards simple and hassle-free, allowing businesses to easily engage and retain their customers."

AI-Powered Simplicity

Our AI understands your brand's voice and crafts push notifications that speak directly to your customers. Every message is tailored to keep them engaged and coming back. And when it comes to loyalty cards, TurboPush's AI ensures each one looks great and represents your business in the best light.

Fast and Easy Setup

No more dealing with complicated systems. TurboPush lets you set up digital loyalty cards in one minute. Our user-friendly platform allows you to create and share digital cards quickly using QR codes and send push notifications directly through the platform, keeping you connected with your customers effortlessly. TurboPush simplifies everything, making it easy for all businesses to engage and excite their customers.

Try TurboPush Today

Your customers are ready. Are you? TurboPush is here to help you connect with them in a way that's simple, smart, and effective.

Contact Information

Cristina Melian
CEO
chrisyemel@turbopush.io

Katrina Kot
Marketing Manager
kotovaekaterina@turbopush.io

SOURCE: TurboPush

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

