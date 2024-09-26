First Solar has opened a $1. 1 billion, 3. 5 GW solar manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, Alabama. US thin-film specialist First Solar has opened a $1. 1 billion vertically integrated thin-film solar factory in the US state of Alabama. It said the 3. 5 GW facility will create more than 800 new jobs. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said the manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, Alabama, would help end US reliance on foreign-made PV modules. The new factory brings First Solar's US production capacity grows to nearly 11 GW, contributing to a global total exceeding 21 GW once fully operational. ...

