Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bundesverband der Pharmazeutischen Industrie e.V. (BPI), Germany's national industry association representing the pharmaceutical industry. BPI is headquartered in Berlin and represents the interest of approximately 260 pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Germany.

Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom California, and Dr. Kai Joachimsen, CEO of Bundesverband der Pharmazeutischen Industrie e.V. (BPI), sign a memorandum of understanding. The agreement between Biocom California and BPI is intended to drive growth, foster innovation and create new opportunities for member companies of both organizations. (Photo: Business Wire)

"At Biocom California, we strive to promote California's life science industry by consistently broadening our network of industry leaders and creating new avenues for business, funding, and partnering opportunities by fostering international collaboration," said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom California. "With existing partnerships across Asia, Europe and Australia, our agreement with BPI ensures we continue to build global relationships with life science communities that create mutually beneficial opportunities for our member companies."

The agreement between Biocom California and BPI is intended to drive growth, foster innovation and create new opportunities for member companies of both organizations. The parties will work together to facilitate access to funding prospects and regulatory access for their respective members, as well as enhance coordination between government officials who support the global life science industry. By bridging relationships between member companies of Biocom California and BPI, the collaboration creates more established communications channels that allow each region to learn more about regulatory, market and reimbursement systems of the U.S. and Germany.

About Bundesverband der Pharmazeutischen Industrie e.V. (BPI)

BPI Germany is the strong alliance of pharmaceutical companies and represents the industry along the entire value chain in Germany and Europe. Our comprehensive range of services moves our members forward in their business activities.

With over 70 years of experience in drug research, development, authorization, manufacturing and marketing, BPI is Germany's national industry association which represents the pharmaceutical industry with all its variety. Around 260 member companies comprise the whole spectrum of the pharmaceutical industry, ranging from multinational corporations to SMEs, Mid-Caps as well as Start-ups. These companies ensure drug supply for all patients across the European Union and globally. In addition to our Berlin headquarters, BPI operates offices in the "EU Capital" Brussels. On top the BPI's regional associations represent the interests of pharmaceutical companies in the federal states.

The members benefit from a wide range of services and support. BPI provides exclusive analyses and fast information for its members, current topics are presented and discussed in more than 50 working groups. By providing information to decision-makers at federal, state, and EU level on the common interests of the industry, we help to shape the social and legal framework conditions for our industry.

About Biocom California

Biocom California is the leader and advocate for California's life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,800 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom California provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom California operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, with satellite offices in Sacramento, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

