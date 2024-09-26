Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Stuttgart
26.09.24
08:05 Uhr
2,980 Euro
-0,040
-1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
26.09.2024 17:07 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application 
26-Sep-2024 / 15:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Debt Instrument Issuance Application 
 
DATE: September 25, 2024 
 
 
Authorized Member Decision Date    05.09.2024 
Issue Limit              10,000,000,000 
Currency Unit             TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type       Subordinated Debt Securities 
Sale Type               Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea           Domestic 
Capital Market Board Application Date 25.09.2024

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Sep. 05, 2024, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 10,000,000,000- (Ten Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board.

For your information

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 349405 
EQS News ID:  1996689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996689&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
