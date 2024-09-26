KBKG Proudly Promotes Jesse Stanley to Principal of Green Building Tax Incentives

Stanley to lead 179D and 45L service lines, as practice continues to grow

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / KBKG, a nationwide leader in specialized tax services and solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Jesse Stanley to Principal, joining its executive team.

In his elevated role, Stanley will oversee and lead all of KBKG's Green Building Tax Incentives (GBTI) services, including the 179D Tax Deduction and the 45L Tax Credit.

"Jesse is one of our leading experts in commercial building sustainability and that knowledge has taken KBKG to new heights," CJ Aberin - Principal, said. "Jesse's work ethic and commitment will only make KBKG stronger in helping us achieve our mission of providing valuable solutions to CPAs and taxpayers, and I couldn't be more excited to see what he accomplishes in his new role."

Under Stanley's leadership, KBKG has strengthened its presence in the architecture community, receiving its certification as an American Institute of Architects (AIA) Continuing Education Provider, and having delivered thought leadership to several professional societies of architects, engineers, developers, construction companies, and CPAs across America.

"I'm honored to take on this new role at KBKG and look forward to driving our efforts in maximizing tax incentives for our clients across the building design, real estate, and energy industries," Stanley said. "In today's rapidly evolving landscape, strategic tax incentives are crucial to support the energy and sustainability goals of today and tomorrow, empowering organizations and individuals to advance their objectives."

KBKG is at the forefront of Green Building Tax Incentives, ensuring that its clients and CPA partners are well-equipped to utilize these powerful incentives and support sustainable business practices.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the US, KBKG has helped businesses and their CPAs unlock over $9 billion of tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities, such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation, KBKG always delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

For more information about KBKG, please visit KBKG.com.

Contact Information

Ryan Levine

Marketing Communications Specialist

ryan.levine@kbkg.com

SOURCE: KBKG

View the original press release on newswire.com.