DesignMind Earns Microsoft Azure Data & AI Partner for a Second Consecutive Year

DesignMind is recognized as a leading Microsoft services partner in Data Analytics and AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / DesignMind, a premier data analytics services provider to midsize and enterprise organizations, today announced that Microsoft has again recognized the company as an Azure Solutions Partner in Data & AI.

This designation places DesignMind among the most elite Microsoft partners, with less than 5% of the 100,000 U.S. partners achieving this honor in 2024. The Azure Data & AI Partner program emphasizes performance, skill development, and customer success. With experts who specialize in Microsoft analytics and AI products such as Microsoft Fabric, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Factory, and Databricks, DesignMind provides Azure Data and AI strategy, architecture, implementation, DevOps, and consulting services to midsize and enterprise businesses.

"With this award, we have once again met Microsoft's continuously evolving standards for satisfying their customers' Data and AI needs. Our team includes many certified experts with real-world experience, who help our clients achieve their business objectives using Microsoft's industry-leading Azure platform. Microsoft recognizes our capability to drive transformative digital solutions, and recommends DesignMind to their most important customers as they strive to maximize their investment in data, analytics, and AI" said Mark Ginnebaugh, CEO of DesignMind and Microsoft Regional Director. "DesignMind's focus is on making our clients, and their internal teams, more competitive and successful. Our team's achievement of this award fully aligns with our mission, and the objectives of each of our clients.

To remain one of Microsoft's leading Data Analytics and AI partners requires ongoing effort and investment. The pace in technology advancement, by both Microsoft and their competitors, has never been faster, or more exciting. Our track record, and ongoing commitment, help us solve our clients' most important enterprise analytics and AI challenges, ultimately driving their business success," concluded Ginnebaugh.

About DesignMind

DesignMind is a premier nationwide Analytics and AI consulting firm. Its experts implement industry-leading Digital Transformation, Data Modernization, and Artificial Intelligence initiatives for their clients. The company is a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Data & AI, and has partnerships with Azure, Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, and other leading technology providers. DesignMind professionals deliver valuable Software, Data, and AI solutions to data-centric companies in many industries, including Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC),Technology and SaaS, Retail & Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Semiconductors, Food & Beverage / CPG, Financial Services, and Biotech and Healthcare.

Media Contact

Patty Schinzing

VP Marketing, DesignMind

press@designmind.com

SOURCE: DesignMind

