Downstream Casino Resort Selects Passport Technology's Lush Loyalty Platform and Mira Player Enrollment Kiosks

'The Flexibility and Customization Offered by the Lush Platform Were Major Attractions for Our Organization'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions for the gaming industry, today announced the selection of Passport's Lush® loyalty and rewards platform and Mira® player enrollment kiosks by Downstream® Casino Resort ("Downstream").

Downstream Casino Resort

Downstream Casino Resort Selects Passport's Lush Loyalty Platform and Mira Kiosks





Passport's Lush loyalty platform provides sleek and innovative tools for casino operators to effectively drive player acquisition, player engagement, player retention, and tier progression through gamification, customizable player promotions and dynamic offers.

"The flexibility and customization offered by the Lush platform were major attractions for our organization. Our marketing team is eager to harness these features to boost enrollments, enhance loyalty, and drive engagement," stated Lacy Applegate, Vice President of Marketing for Downstream Casino Resort.

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, marketing, promotion, and gifting options through Lush's secure web application. Downstream's Q Club members will benefit from patron self-service features, dynamic games library, comprehensive hotel offers, virtual drawings and enrollment and reprint via Lush® and Mira®.

"I am a huge fan of the Quapaw Nation and the substantive growth, job creation, and development they've realized over the past 16+ years to the Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas tri-state area," stated Diallo Gordon, Chief Executive Officer for Passport. "We are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of their growth and are blessed they are a part of our loyalty family. THANK YOU!!!!"

"Downstream is a huge account for us and part of our growth story in Oklahoma," stated Alyssa Beaver, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Passport. "We love the Downstream approach to loyalty and engagement and are looking forward to a long, prosperous relationship built on service."

About Passport

Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

About Downstream Casino Resort

Downstream Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Quapaw Nation, is a premier entertainment destination located at the tri-state intersection of Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. Since opening in 2008, Downstream has offered guests a dynamic and luxurious experience, blending world-class gaming, fine dining, live entertainment, and award-winning amenities. With a strong commitment to hospitality, cultural heritage, and community, Downstream Casino Resort provides visitors with a unique and unforgettable experience while also contributing to the economic growth and development of the region. For more information, please visit downstreamcasino.com.

Contact Information

Maddie Montano

Marketing Coordinator

mmontano@passporttechnology.com

303-570-0272

SOURCE: Passport Technology

View the original press release on newswire.com.