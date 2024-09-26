Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 17:26 Uhr
Honey-Can-Do Improves Efficiency and Capacity by Implementing Softeon's Warehouse Management System

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance, today announced that Honey-Can-Do, an omnichannel wholesaler of home organization products, has successfully implemented Softeon WMS.



With its e-commerce business growing yearly, Honey-Can-Do recognized that manual processes resulted in lost time and productivity. Their team sought a solution to keep up with their increasing volume of orders and deliver outstanding service for customers.

"At Honey-Can-Do we consider our operations, warehousing, and logistics to be a big differentiator to all of our competitors out there," says Steve Greenspon, Founder and CEO, of Honey-Can-Do.

To maintain this differentiator, Honey-Can-Do researched top vendors in the category. A key requirement was for the new WMS to seamlessly integrate with their ERP system. After a sophisticated selection process, they chose Softeon and the positive results came quickly.

"We've gone from having many pallets on the dock from many different containers and manually tracking it to having a very clean dock with everything flowing in queue and people working on multiple things at once," says Jim Christenson, Vice President of International Logistics and Distribution, Honey-Can-Do.

Softeon's ability to integrate with other systems helps Honey-Can-Do receive orders in real-time, resulting in the distribution of thousands of orders each day.

"Honey-Can-Do and Softeon enjoy a fantastic partnership," says Chris O'Stean, SVP Sales. "Their team not only implemented Softeon's WMS, but also rolled out a new ERP system simultaneously-a tremendous undertaking for any organization. Softeon delivered on time and under budget, with a fixed-bid implementation that's truly unique in the industry."

"The key benefit of the partnership is on-time order fulfillment and happy customers," says Greenspon. "99% of our total orders received each day before 3:00 PM go out the same day. This efficiency and increase in capacity are directly due to our partnership with Softeon."

Watch a video that shows more about how Honey-Can-Do implemented Softeon at www.softeon.com/case-study/honey-can-do.

Contact Information

Michael Catalino
Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations
mcatalino@softeon.com
2155899471

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
