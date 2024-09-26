Proven Industry Leader Susan Payne Cook Joins DAS42 as CEO

Cook brings a wealth of leadership experience in data and analytics to DAS42

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / DAS42, a leading data consultancy and Snowflake partner, today announced it has welcomed industry veteran Susan Payne Cook as CEO. With a long and successful track record in leading some of the most well-known organizations in the data industry, Cook is uniquely qualified to drive innovation and growth, leveraging the company's deep expertise in modern data and analytics design and implementation strategies.









"As I learned more about the team and customer use cases at DAS42, I jumped at the chance to take the CEO role. Data is the key enabler for enterprise AI initiatives, and DAS42 is well-positioned to leverage its unique full-stack approach to support customers on this journey. I am also a big believer that Snowflake will be one of the most significant players in modern data architectures going forward so this partnership makes perfect sense," said Cook. "Innovation and technology in data and AI is changing so rapidly that businesses require partners they can trust to have deep knowledge and a strong opinion about the future. Our people are so incredibly skilled and they have the conviction to do what's right for our customers for the long-term. I am honored and beyond excited for the opportunity to lead this team and work with businesses and executives who understand data is foundational for better decisions and outcomes."

Most recently, Cook was the CEO and Director of Zaloni, a venture capital-backed end-to-end data governance software start-up that had a successful exit in 2023. Cook has a proven track record of leading large, global go-to-market organizations in companies like Oracle, IBM, and MicroStrategy.

"We hand-picked Susan Cook for this role because of her exceptional career as a leader in some of the top data and analytics companies. She has a great balance of sales and operational leadership experience and has worked in big global enterprises and agile startups across both software and services," said Julia Senior, Board Director and Partner at M/C Partners. "We invested in DAS42 because we recognized that data was the essential fuel for businesses to make better and faster decisions and to leverage AI and machine learning to gain competitive advantage. Because of this very complex and fast-changing technology landscape in data, we are fortunate to bring in someone with Cook's deep expertise."

Under Cook's leadership and with her extensive experience working across the enterprise technology industry, DAS42 will continue its focus on leveraging modern data technologies and expertise to solve the most vexing business problems for its customers. For more information on DAS42, visit www.DAS42.com.

About DAS42

DAS42 is a premier data and analytics consultancy with deep technical and business expertise. We specialize in solving some of the most complex business challenges for the world's most successful companies. As a Snowflake Elite Partner, DAS42 crafts customized strategies that create a single source of truth and enable faster decision-making through sophisticated analytics and AI solutions. DAS42 has a presence across the U.S. with primary offices in New York City and Denver. Connect with us at das42.com and stay updated on LinkedIn. Join us today on our journey to help you realize the possibilities of transforming your business through data and analytics.

About M/C Partners

M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its ninth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, please visit https://mcpartners.com/

