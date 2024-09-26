Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - The ICP France Hub has made an impressive debut, following a successful event in Paris on September 9th, bringing together tech pioneers, developers, and investors to explore the dynamic fusion of AI and blockchain. This event marks the start of a new chapter for ICP in France, with a focus on driving the growth of decentralized technology across various sectors.











ICP HUB France Empowers Crypto Projects Post Paris Debut



The ICP France Hub aims to onboard innovative projects, forge strategic partnerships, host engaging events, and cultivate a strong, collaborative community. The Paris launch offered a look into the future of decentralized applications and the broader potential of Web3.

Attendees heard from industry leaders about how ICP's blockchain platform provides an open, scalable infrastructure that can support secure, real-time applications, paving the way for new advancements and opportunities in France's digital landscape.

Building The Internet Computer: Why France?

France is more than just another location for ICP - it's a strategic hub. The country's commitment to AI and blockchain innovation is well-established, with government support for tech regulations like the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation and a thriving community of developers.

Paris, in particular, has emerged as a hotbed for blockchain startups, attracting major players in the industry like Binance and Crypto.com.

For ICP, launching a hub in France is an opportunity to tap into this energetic ecosystem and support the next generation of dApps and broader web3 developments. ICP's vision for the Web3 future revolves around integrating AI with blockchain to create more intelligent and versatile decentralized applications.

Moving forward, the ICP France Hub will drive Web3 innovation through workshops, hackathons, community events, and conferences, empowering developers and entrepreneurs to build on the Internet Computer platform and shape the future of web3 tech in France.

What's Next: ICP EU Hackathon

Building on the success of the Paris launch, ICP is now gearing up for the ICP EU Hackathon, set to kick off on September 30, 2024. This month-long event will bring together Europe's top developers, entrepreneurs, and Web3 enthusiasts to explore the intersections of AI and blockchain, focusing on creating real-world solutions using the Internet Computer Protocol.

The Hackathon will feature two tracks: AI and Generic, offering participants the chance to compete for substantial prizes, including up to $2,500 in stablecoins and tickets to the Crypto AI Conference in Lisbon this November. Teams will dive deep into building decentralized applications that address real-world challenges, with ICP providing the tools and infrastructure to make these projects a reality.

Participants will be judged on creativity, originality, and the sophistication of their code, making this hackathon a unique opportunity for developers to showcase their skills and contribute to the future of decentralized technology.

With France now firmly on the ICP map and the EU Hackathon on the horizon, the stage is set for groundbreaking developments in the AI and blockchain space. Stay tuned for more updates and opportunities to get involved.

For more information about upcoming events at ICP France Hub or to register for the ICP EU Hackathon, visit https://taikai.network/icp-portugal/hackathons/ICP-AI-Hackathon or follow ICP Hub France on X.

