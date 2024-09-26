Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Extends High-Grade Mineralisation 100 Metres Down-Dip at Apollo Confirms VRIFY's AI-Powered Exploration Targets

Includes 21.9 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq and 7.8 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from three diamond drill holes (SDDSC124, SDDSC127 and SDDSC128 - Figures 1 and 2) from the Apollo prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 5).
All holes successfully intersected mineralisation in targets generated through VRIFY's ("Artificial Intelligence") AI-assisted mineral discovery platform ("VRIFY AI"). Apollo East, a target identified by both the SXG exploration team and VRIFY AI, is a new zone of potential high-grade mineralisation located approximately 200 m east of the main Apollo drill area. With these new holes, the zone has become a priority for SXG due to AI generated targets that show the possible extension of this zone approximately 400 m to the east (Figure 3).
Highlights:
SDDSC128 drilled a large gap and confirmed eleven vein sets from Apollo East to Apollo Deeps. The hole extended two high-grade vein zones 20 m to 60 m down-dip and included 11 intercepts of Au > 20 g/t (up to 167 g/t Au) and 11 intercepts of Sb > 5% (up to 16.4% Sb) . Selected highlights include:
21.9 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 505.4 m, including:
2.5 m @ 15.5 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 512.4 m
7.8 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 547.7 m, including:
0.6 m @ 81.9 g/t AuEq (74.7 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 547.7 m
SDDSC124 is the deepest hole drilled east-west at Apollo . The hole intercepted eight vein sets across Apollo East and Apollo Deeps, extending vein domains 95 m to 105 m down-dip. Selected highlights include:
6.3 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 427.3 m, including:
0.5 m @ 62.2 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 23.4% Sb) from 427.5 m
0.7 m @ 19.3 g/t AuEq (19.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 795.8 m, including:
0.2 m @ 54.4 g/t AuEq (54.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 796.3 m
SDDSC127 drilled four vein sets (with two new vein sets identified) at Apollo East. Selected highlights include:
3.5 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 423.2 m, including:
1.0 m @ 19.4 g/t AuEq (11.7 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 425.8 m
Eighteen holes are currently being processed and analysed with an additional five holes in progress.
Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (48.7%), valuing its stake at A$299.4 million (C$275.4 million) based on SXG's closing price on September 25, 2024 AEST.
Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "We are back at Apollo with these three drill holes, that continue to show Apollo is improving with further drilling, especially at depth.
"Each hole delivers a unique outcome: SDDSC128 demonstrates continuity of high-grade zones with 20 m to 60 m extensions, while SDDSC124 expands mineralisation 100 m down dip in the deepest hole drilled east-west at Apollo. Not to be outdone, SDDSC127 drilled four vein sets (with two new vein sets identified ) at Apollo East.
"The common thread linking all drill holes at Apollo East is the confirmation of the geological target by VRIFY AI. Using an unbiased approach to mineral exploration, VRIFY AI identified mineralisation patterns within multiple layers of data from Sunday Creek to successfully delineate the potential for additional mineralisation at the Apollo East target. Working alongside the SXG exploration team, Apollo East has demonstrated the effectiveness of VRIFY AI in confirming new targets at Sunday Creek while enhancing the precision and execution of geological targeting by the team.
"Intersecting high grade mineralisation in our initial AI generated targets gets us very excited about testing the other AI targets that we have identified, both at Apollo East and beyond. It's fascinating to plug these early results into VRIFY's AI model and watch the targets evolve in real-time, further refining where we look next across our 12 km of mineralised strike extensions (Figure 4). No doubt we're witnessing a step-change in how mineral exploration is conducted, where AI-assisted mineral discovery platforms like VRIFY will become a standard additional tool for all geological teams.
"These exciting gold-antimony drill results that demonstrate high-grades and continued growth of the project, the Company has already drilled and is planning a significant number of further holes under and to the east of Apollo."
Drill Hole Discussion
The successful drill results announced today demonstrate how AI generated targets can complement SXG's geological targeting program at Sunday Creek through an innovative approach to mineral exploration. Additional drilling at Apollo East and at the Christina Target, both of which have been identified as high-priority targets by VRIFY AI and the Company's technical team, is either currently underway or expected to commence in the near term (Figure 3).
SDDSC124 is the deepest east to west drill hole (parallel to the ladder "rails") drilled at the Apollo prospect. The hole intercepted eight high-grade vein sets across Apollo East and Apollo Deeps (Figures 1 to 3). This hole extended three vein set shapes by 95 m to 105 m down dip at Apollo Deeps and was drilled ~100 m below and parallel to SDDSC108A ( February 28, 2024 ). The hole included three intervals of > 20 g/t Au (up to 54.4 g/t Au) and two intervals > 5% Sb (up to 23.4% Sb) .
SDDSC123 was abandoned at 127 m due to the hole deviating from its original plan and was successfully redrilled as SDDSC124.
Extended highlights from SDDSC124 include:
0.3 m @ 33.9 g/t AuEq (28.7 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 364.4 m
0.4 m @ 29.9 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 375.8 m
1.0 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 404.0 m
6.3 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 427.3 m, including:
0.5 m @ 62.2 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 23.4% Sb) from 427.5 m
1.0 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 430.4 m
2.0 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 438.0 m
1.0 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 443.0 m
0.3 m @ 31.0 g/t AuEq (25.1 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 447.1 m
0.7 m @ 19.3 g/t AuEq (19.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 795.8 m, including:
0.2 m @ 54.4 g/t AuEq (54.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 796.3 m
3.8 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 833.2 m
3.9 m @ 0.7 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 897.1 m
2.2 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 904.5 m
1.0 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 913.3 m
1.3 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 920.8 m
SDDSC127 drilled four vein sets (with two new vein sets identified) at Apollo East (Figures 1 to 3). Extended highlights from SDDSC127 include:
1.8 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 274.3 m
3.6 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 283.6 m
0.5 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (13.8 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 384.0 m, including:
0.2 m @ 30.7 g/t AuEq (26.7 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 384.2 m
0.5 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 396.1 m
0.4 m @ 20.1 g/t AuEq (19.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 413.6 m
0.1 m @ 54.6 g/t AuEq (54.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 420.3 m
3.5 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 423.2 m, including:
1.0 m @ 19.4 g/t AuEq (11.7 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 425.8 m
5.2 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 436.0 m
SDDSC128 was drilled east to west, parallel to and within the dyke/breccia host structure (the ladder "rails") and intercepted eleven mineralised vein sets (the ladder "rungs") across Apollo East and Apollo Deeps. Two high-grade vein sets were extended 20 m and 60 m down dip. SDDSC128 included 11 intercepts of Au > 20 g/t (up to 167 g/t Au) and 11 intercepts of Sb > 5% (up to 16.4% Sb) . SDDSC145, currently underway, has been designed to follow up high-grade results from SDDSC128 and SDDSC124.
Extended highlights from SDDSC128 include:
0.3 m @ 15.7 g/t AuEq (15.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 495.5 m
3.0 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 499.9 m
21.9 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 505.4 m, including:
2.5 m @ 15.5 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 512.4 m
1.9 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq (9.8 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 519.8 m
7.8 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 547.7 m, including:
0.6 m @ 81.9 g/t AuEq (74.7 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 547.7 m
0.9 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (7.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 553.7 m
5.7 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (4.6 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 575.6 m, including:
1.6 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 575.8 m
2.4 m @ 8.3 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 578.8 m
0.5 m @ 23.4 g/t AuEq (18.7 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 626.5 m, including:
0.1 m @ 76.6 g/t AuEq (62.3 g/t Au, 7.6% Sb) from 626.5 m
0.3 m @ 135.9 g/t AuEq (116.0 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 628.8 m
1.3 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 634.4 m, including:
0.1 m @ 38.5 g/t AuEq (38.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 635.6 m
0.7 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 638.2 m
3.3 m @ 4.7 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 642.1 m, including:
1.6 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (6.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 643.7 m
0.2 m @ 55.7 g/t AuEq (35.8 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 660.1 m
3.1 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 665.7 m
4.6 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 674.9 m
9.7 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 684.1 m, including:
0.3 m @ 20.1 g/t AuEq (12.1 g/t Au, 4.2% Sb) from 688.7 m
1.1 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 692.7 m
3.6 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 696.0 m, including:
0.6 m @ 19.2 g/t AuEq (14.5 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 699.0 m
0.3 m @ 43.4 g/t AuEq (28.6 g/t Au, 7.9% Sb) from 704.7 m
Pending Results and Update
Eighteen holes (SDDSC129, 131-140, 143, 050W1, 050W2, 092W1, 092W2, 137W1, 137W2) are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes (SDDSC092W3, 141, 142, 144, 145) in progress (Figure 1 and 2).
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au .
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.
Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 2 to 4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 40% to 70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits on antimony and antimony products. This will put pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXG as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.
Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 1.88.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
"Michael Hudson"
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC124, 127 & 128 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC127, 127 & 128 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek cropped longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing down hole assays and Vrify Prospectivity Point Cloud. Showing holes SDDSC124 and 127 Apollo East assays as reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. For location refer to Figure 1.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC118
1246
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
80
-64.5
SDDSC119
854.1
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC120
1022.5
Rising Sun
331110
5867976
319.5
266.5
-55
SDDSC121
588.7
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63
SDDSC122
889.89
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
267.7
74
-62
SDDSC114W1
625.1
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC119W1
643
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC123
124.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
276
-52
SDDSC124
969.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
274
-52.2
SDDSC121W1
953.4
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63.8
SDDSC125
551.7
Golden Dyke
330462
5867920
285.6
212
-68
SDDSC126
941.4
Rising Sun
330815
5867599
295.7
321.6
-54
SDDSC122W1
1007.8
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
276.5
72
-61.4
SDDSC050W1
797.1
Rising Sun
330539
5867885
295.3
77
-63
SDDSC127
483.2
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.9
271.3
-43.3
SDDSC128
745.1
Apollo
331465
5867867
333.1
272.6
-43.3
SDDSC129
1269.8
Rising Sun
330388
5867860
276.5
77.3
-57.3
SDDSC092W1
767
Rising Sun
330537.2
5867882.6
295.5
82.2
-61.1
SDDSC130
614
Golden Dyke
330777
5867891
295.9
255
-42
SDDSC050W2
789.4
Rising Sun
330539
5867885
295.3
77
-63
SDDSC131
179.6
Christina
330081
5867609
273.1
284
-47
SDDSC132
740.7
Golden Dyke
330776.9
5867890.5
295.9
261.5
-50
SDDSC133
347.2
Apollo East
331380
5867740
335
8
-42
SDDSC134
230.9
Christina
330080.9
5867609.3
273.1
302.5
-61.5
SDDSC135
182.4
Christina
330080.9
5867609.3
273.1
342.5
-51
SDDSC136
349
Apollo East
331380
5867740
335
329
-41
SDDSC137
299.7
Christina
330080.9
5867609.3
273
40
-62
SDDSC138
518
Golden Dyke
330776.9
5867890.5
296
250
-36
SDDSC139
469.2
Apollo East
331465.4
5867865.1
333.2
267
-37.4
SDDSC140
349.9
Christina
330080.9
5867609.3
273.1
8.9
-70.2
SDDSC092W2
739.3
Rising Sun
330537.2
5867882.6
295.5
82.2
-61.1
SDDSC137W1
199.5
Christina
330074.9
5867612.4
273.6
41
-61.9
SDDSC137W2
223
Christina
330074.9
5867612.4
273.6
41
-61.9
SDDSC092W3
In progress plan 754 m
Rising Sun
330537.2
5867882.6
295.5
82.2
-61.1
SDDSC141
In progress plan 1020 m
Golden Dyke
330809
5867842
301
271.5
-53
SDDSC142
In progress plan 500 m
Christina
330075
5867612
273.6
292
-70
SDDSC143
667.8
Apollo
331464.1
5867864.9
332.9
270.3
-39.1
SDDSC144
In progress plan 700 m
Rising Sun
330338.1
5867860
276.5
76
-55.5
SDDSC145
In progress plan 925 m
Apollo
331593.6
5867955
344.4
264.2
-40
Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC130 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Hole-ID
From
To
Length
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
SDDSC124
364.39
364.7
0.31
28.7
2.8
33.9
SDDSC124
375.79
376.18
0.39
10.0
10.6
29.9
SDDSC124
404
405
1
7.9
0.0
7.9
SDDSC124
427.25
433.58
6.33
2.9
2.0
6.6
including
427.45
427.95
0.5
18.2
23.4
62.2
including
430.4
431.4
1
7.4
0.3
8.0
SDDSC124
438
440
2
0.7
0.4
1.4
SDDSC124
443
444
1
2.0
0.0
2.1
SDDSC124
447.05
447.35
0.3
25.1
3.2
31.0
SDDSC124
795.81
796.54
0.73
19.3
0.0
19.3
including
796.3
796.54
0.24
54.4
0.0
54.4
SDDSC124
833.19
837
3.81
0.4
1.6
3.4
SDDSC124
897.09
901
3.91
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC124
904.52
906.75
2.23
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC124
913.32
914.35
1.03
4.5
0.1
4.8
SDDSC124
920.82
922.15
1.33
2.1
0.0
2.1
SDDSC127
274.27
276.02
1.75
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC127
283.59
287.15
3.56
0.5
0.4
1.3
SDDSC127
383.95
384.4
0.45
13.8
1.6
16.7
including
384.17
384.4
0.23
26.7
2.1
30.7
SDDSC127
396.06
396.52
0.46
9.6
0.7
10.9
SDDSC127
413.61
414
0.39
19.1
0.6
20.1
SDDSC127
420.27
420.4
0.13
54.6
0.0
54.6
SDDSC127
423.24
426.77
3.53
4.0
1.2
6.2
including
425.78
426.77
0.99
11.7
4.1
19.4
SDDSC127
436.03
441.22
5.19
1.4
0.1
1.6
SDDSC128
495.5
495.82
0.32
15.7
0.0
15.7
SDDSC128
499.88
502.92
3.04
1.4
0.1
1.6
SDDSC128
505.42
527.28
21.86
2.6
0.8
4.0
including
512.42
514.93
2.51
9.6
3.1
15.5
including
519.78
521.7
1.92
9.8
2.6
14.7
SDDSC128
547.71
555.52
7.81
6.8
0.4
7.5
including
547.71
548.26
0.55
74.7
3.8
81.9
including
553.69
554.59
0.9
7.1
0.3
7.7
SDDSC128
575.6
581.33
5.73
4.6
0.9
6.3
including
575.79
577.35
1.56
6.1
1.0
8.1
including
578.82
581.2
2.38
6.1
1.2
8.3
SDDSC128
626.47
626.94
0.47
18.7
2.5
23.4
including
626.47
626.61
0.14
62.3
7.6
76.6
SDDSC128
628.83
629.1
0.27
116.0
10.6
135.9
SDDSC128
634.39
635.71
1.32
5.0
0.1
5.2
including
635.57
635.71
0.14
38.1
0.2
38.5
SDDSC128
638.24
638.93
0.69
1.7
1.4
4.3
SDDSC128
642.07
645.36
3.29
3.8
0.5
4.7
including
643.73
645.36
1.63
6.2
0.9
7.9
SDDSC128
660.07
660.25
0.18
35.8
10.6
55.7
SDDSC128
665.7
668.83
3.13
1.0
0.1
1.2
SDDSC128
674.89
679.44
4.55
1.3
0.3
1.8
SDDSC128
684.08
693.74
9.66
1.2
0.6
2.3
including
688.67
688.98
0.31
12.1
4.2
20.1
including
692.66
693.74
1.08
3.1
1.2
5.4
SDDSC128
695.98
699.57
3.59
2.6
0.7
4.0
including
699
699.57
0.57
14.5
2.5
19.2
SDDSC128
704.67
704.98
0.31
28.6
7.9
43.4
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC130 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.
Hole number
From
To
Length
Au ppm
Sb%
AuEq (g/t)
SDDSC124
362.4
362.84
0.44
0.19
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
362.84
363.33
0.49
0.5
0.2
1.0
SDDSC124
363.33
364.39
1.06
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
364.39
364.7
0.31
28.7
2.8
33.9
SDDSC124
364.7
366
1.3
0.12
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
369
370
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
372
373
1
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
373
374
1
0.39
0.2
0.8
SDDSC124
374
375
1
0.32
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
375
375.79
0.79
0.25
0.1
0.5
SDDSC124
375.79
376.18
0.39
10
10.6
29.9
SDDSC124
376.18
377
0.82
0.26
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
377
378
1
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
380
381
1
0.27
0.2
0.6
SDDSC124
381
381.88
0.88
0.31
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
383
383.97
0.97
0.33
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
385.04
386
0.96
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
387.84
389
1.16
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
389
390
1
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
391
392
1
1.56
0.1
1.7
SDDSC124
392
393
1
0.22
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
394
395
1
0.76
0.0
0.8
SDDSC124
395
396
1
0.58
0.0
0.6
SDDSC124
396
396.65
0.65
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
399.8
399.94
0.14
0.27
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
402
403
1
0.08
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
404
405
1
7.9
0.0
7.9
SDDSC124
407
408
1
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
408
409
1
0.23
0.1
0.4
SDDSC124
409
410
1
0.27
0.2
0.7
SDDSC124
427
427.25
0.25
0.22
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
427.25
427.45
0.2
1.08
0.3
1.6
SDDSC124
427.45
427.95
0.5
18.2
23.4
62.2
SDDSC124
427.95
428.7
0.75
0.89
0.3
1.4
SDDSC124
428.7
429.7
1
0.36
0.2
0.7
SDDSC124
429.7
430.4
0.7
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
430.4
431.4
1
7.44
0.3
8.0
SDDSC124
431.4
432.4
1
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
433.4
433.58
0.18
0.97
0.9
2.7
SDDSC124
433.58
434
0.42
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
434
435
1
0.27
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
435
436
1
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
436
437
1
0.46
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
437
438
1
0.43
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
438
439
1
0.68
0.4
1.3
SDDSC124
439
440
1
0.66
0.4
1.4
SDDSC124
440
441
1
0.68
0.2
1.0
SDDSC124
441
442
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
442
443
1
0.79
0.0
0.8
SDDSC124
443
444
1
2.01
0.0
2.1
SDDSC124
444
445
1
0.42
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
445
446
1
0.19
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
446
447.05
1.05
0.42
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
447.05
447.35
0.3
25.1
3.2
31.0
SDDSC124
447.35
448
0.65
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC124
448
449
1
0.25
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
449
450
1
0.51
0.1
0.6
SDDSC124
450
451
1
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
451
451.8
0.8
0.46
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
451.8
452.1
0.3
1.22
0.1
1.3
SDDSC124
452.1
453
0.9
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
455
456
1
0.12
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
456
457
1
0.73
0.0
0.8
SDDSC124
459
460
1
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
461
462
1
0.16
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
462
463
1
0.32
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
467
468
1
0.33
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
471
472
1
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
472
473
1
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
473
474
1
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
474
475.1
1.1
0.22
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
475.1
475.7
0.6
2.39
0.0
2.4
SDDSC124
475.7
476.8
1.1
0.09
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
489
490
1
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
490
491
1
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
498
499
1
0.92
0.0
0.9
SDDSC124
499
500
1
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
502
503
1
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
503
503.79
0.79
0.19
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
503.79
504.62
0.83
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
504.62
505.6
0.98
0.47
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
505.6
505.9
0.3
0.42
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
505.9
507
1.1
0.24
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
514
514.22
0.22
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
535
536
1
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
546
547.18
1.18
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
547.18
547.98
0.8
0.56
0.0
0.6
SDDSC124
547.98
548.62
0.64
0.96
0.0
1.0
SDDSC124
745.79
746.29
0.5
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
746.29
746.73
0.44
0.26
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
746.73
747.45
0.72
0.39
0.2
0.8
SDDSC124
747.45
748.03
0.58
0.09
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
748.03
748.43
0.4
0.62
0.2
1.0
SDDSC124
754.18
754.32
0.14
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
754.32
755.07
0.75
0.23
0.2
0.6
SDDSC124
756.22
756.93
0.71
0.52
1.0
2.4
SDDSC124
756.93
757.4
0.47
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
757.4
758.51
1.11
0.49
0.0
0.6
SDDSC124
758.51
759.17
0.66
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
759.17
760.15
0.98
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC124
760.15
760.93
0.78
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC124
760.93
761.47
0.54
0.06
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
763.92
764.15
0.23
7.77
0.3
8.3
SDDSC124
766
766.45
0.45
0.09
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
766.82
767.9
1.08
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
769.18
769.5
0.32
0.22
0.1
0.4
SDDSC124
769.5
770.2
0.7
0.04
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
771.11
771.81
0.7
0.11
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
771.81
771.96
0.15
0.63
1.3
3.1
SDDSC124
779.9
780.37
0.47
1.03
0.5
2.0
SDDSC124
780.37
780.95
0.58
0.23
0.4
0.9
SDDSC124
780.95
781.59
0.64
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
782.29
783.1
0.81
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
783.89
784.43
0.54
0.86
0.0
0.9
SDDSC124
785.49
786
0.51
0.28
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
788.35
788.84
0.49
0.19
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
788.84
789.1
0.26
4.89
0.2
5.2
SDDSC124
789.1
789.34
0.24
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC124
789.34
790.05
0.71
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
791.33
791.55
0.22
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
793.9
794.1
0.2
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
794.28
794.52
0.24
0.13
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
795.81
796.3
0.49
2.06
0.0
2.1
SDDSC124
796.3
796.54
0.24
54.4
0.0
54.4
SDDSC124
796.54
797.34
0.8
0.52
0.1
0.8
SDDSC124
797.34
798.29
0.95
0.32
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
798.29
798.84
0.55
0.35
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
798.84
799.27
0.43
0.43
0.1
0.6
SDDSC124
799.27
800
0.73
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
800
800.85
0.85
0.18
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
800.85
801.08
0.23
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
805.27
805.9
0.63
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
810
810.95
0.95
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
810.95
811.47
0.52
0.42
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
811.47
812.53
1.06
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
830.62
831.2
0.58
0.27
0.2
0.6
SDDSC124
831.85
832.52
0.67
0.16
0.4
0.9
SDDSC124
833.19
833.69
0.5
0.32
1.6
3.4
SDDSC124
833.69
834.11
0.42
0.61
1.3
3.1
SDDSC124
834.11
834.52
0.41
0.56
1.8
4.0
SDDSC124
834.52
835.25
0.73
0.62
2.1
4.5
SDDSC124
835.25
836.26
1.01
0.31
2.1
4.3
SDDSC124
836.26
837
0.74
0.18
0.5
1.1
SDDSC124
838.83
838.95
0.12
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
838.95
839.28
0.33
0.15
0.3
0.7
SDDSC124
839.28
839.88
0.6
0.27
0.6
1.3
SDDSC124
840.95
841.1
0.15
0.34
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
856.45
857.06
0.61
0.16
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
857.06
857.38
0.32
0.58
0.0
0.6
SDDSC124
857.38
857.68
0.3
0.77
0.0
0.8
SDDSC124
857.68
858.11
0.43
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
858.11
858.47
0.36
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
858.47
858.62
0.15
1.11
0.0
1.1
SDDSC124
858.62
859.04
0.42
0.98
0.0
1.0
SDDSC124
859.04
859.57
0.53
0.64
0.0
0.7
SDDSC124
862.98
863.28
0.3
0.86
0.0
0.9
SDDSC124
865.14
865.62
0.48
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
865.62
865.88
0.26
0.35
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
865.88
866.44
0.56
0.22
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
866.44
867.03
0.59
1.4
0.0
1.5
SDDSC124
867.03
867.67
0.64
0.32
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
875
876
1
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
882.42
882.74
0.32
1.09
0.2
1.5
SDDSC124
882.74
883.04
0.3
0.47
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
883.04
883.68
0.64
0.55
0.0
0.6
SDDSC124
883.68
884.44
0.76
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
884.44
884.81
0.37
0.23
0.1
0.4
SDDSC124
884.81
885.36
0.55
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
885.36
886
0.64
0.53
0.0
0.6
SDDSC124
886
886.56
0.56
0.37
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
890.88
891.52
0.64
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
891.52
891.87
0.35
0.46
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
891.87
892.8
0.93
0.59
0.0
0.6
SDDSC124
892.8
893.53
0.73
1.15
0.0
1.2
SDDSC124
893.53
893.72
0.19
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC124
894.6
894.85
0.25
0.14
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
894.85
895.82
0.97
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
895.82
896.46
0.64
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
896.46
896.85
0.39
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
896.85
897.09
0.24
0.64
0.0
0.7
SDDSC124
897.09
897.4
0.31
1.01
0.0
1.0
SDDSC124
897.4
897.69
0.29
0.47
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
897.69
898.77
1.08
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
898.77
899.42
0.65
1.07
0.0
1.1
SDDSC124
899.42
899.57
0.15
0.36
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
899.57
900
0.43
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
900
901
1
1.08
0.0
1.1
SDDSC124
901
902
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
902
903
1
0.14
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
904
904.52
0.52
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
904.52
905.29
0.77
1.07
0.0
1.1
SDDSC124
906.14
906.29
0.15
8.32
0.0
8.3
SDDSC124
906.29
906.75
0.46
1.21
0.0
1.2
SDDSC124
912.32
913.32
1
0.91
0.0
0.9
SDDSC124
913.32
914.05
0.73
3.94
0.0
4.0
SDDSC124
914.05
914.35
0.3
6.01
0.4
6.7
SDDSC124
914.35
915.17
0.82
0.63
0.0
0.7
SDDSC124
915.17
916.05
0.88
0.54
0.0
0.6
SDDSC124
916.22
917.03
0.81
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC124
917.03
917.58
0.55
1.27
0.0
1.3
SDDSC124
918.4
919.08
0.68
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
920.82
921.67
0.85
2.42
0.0
2.4
SDDSC124
921.67
922.15
0.48
1.55
0.0
1.6
SDDSC124
922.15
923.15
1
0.37
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
923.15
923.64
0.49
0.23
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
923.64
924.39
0.75
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
925.22
925.45
0.23
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
926.34
926.8
0.46
1.86
0.0
1.9
SDDSC124
926.8
927.06
0.26
0.37
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
927.06
928.06
1
0.35
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
928.06
929
0.94
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC124
929
929.4
0.4
1.13
0.0
1.2
SDDSC124
929.4
929.7
0.3
0.42
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
929.7
929.9
0.2
0.45
0.0
0.5
SDDSC124
949
949.19
0.19
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC124
949.19
949.77
0.58
0.37
0.0
0.4
SDDSC124
949.77
950.37
0.6
0.26
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
250
251
1
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
257.9
258.13
0.23
0.18
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
258.58
259.2
0.62
0.63
0.0
0.6
SDDSC127
260.95
262
1.05
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
263
264
1
0.22
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
264
265
1
0.29
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
265
265.35
0.35
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
266
266.27
0.27
0.39
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
266.27
266.48
0.21
0.24
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
266.48
266.67
0.19
0.47
0.0
0.5
SDDSC127
266.67
266.85
0.18
0.32
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
270.34
271.07
0.73
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
271.07
271.4
0.33
0.32
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
271.4
271.62
0.22
0.59
0.0
0.7
SDDSC127
271.62
272
0.38
0.32
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
274.27
275
0.73
1.48
0.0
1.5
SDDSC127
275
275.59
0.59
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
275.59
276.02
0.43
2.49
0.0
2.5
SDDSC127
276.02
277
0.98
0.22
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
277
278
1
0.23
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
279
279.83
0.83
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
279.83
280
0.17
1.19
0.0
1.2
SDDSC127
283.59
283.84
0.25
1.11
0.0
1.1
SDDSC127
283.84
284.29
0.45
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
284.29
284.6
0.31
1.02
0.0
1.0
SDDSC127
284.6
285
0.4
0.23
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
285
286.15
1.15
0.36
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
286.15
286.32
0.17
0.83
2.9
6.4
SDDSC127
286.32
286.99
0.67
0.44
0.0
0.5
SDDSC127
286.99
287.15
0.16
1.76
5.9
12.9
SDDSC127
287.15
287.38
0.23
0.57
0.0
0.6
SDDSC127
309.7
310.49
0.79
0.77
0.0
0.8
SDDSC127
310.49
311.14
0.65
0.33
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
328.35
328.74
0.39
1.02
0.0
1.0
SDDSC127
331.14
331.3
0.16
0.29
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
331.86
332.03
0.17
0.58
0.0
0.6
SDDSC127
332.34
332.93
0.59
0.26
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
332.93
333.04
0.11
0.28
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
334.68
335.41
0.73
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
335.41
335.81
0.4
1.33
0.0
1.3
SDDSC127
335.81
336
0.19
0.99
0.0
1.0
SDDSC127
336
336.15
0.15
0.69
0.0
0.7
SDDSC127
338
339
1
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
339
339.63
0.63
0.54
0.0
0.6
SDDSC127
339.63
340.26
0.63
1.13
0.0
1.2
SDDSC127
354.69
355.07
0.38
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
358.51
358.81
0.3
0.24
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
360.27
360.65
0.38
2.63
1.0
4.5
SDDSC127
371.39
371.58
0.19
0.31
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
371.58
372
0.42
0.25
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
372
373.13
1.13
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
373.25
373.43
0.18
0.07
0.1
0.2
SDDSC127
382.69
382.97
0.28
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
383.95
384.17
0.22
0.25
1.0
2.1
SDDSC127
384.17
384.4
0.23
26.7
2.1
30.7
SDDSC127
384.4
384.91
0.51
0.34
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
388.22
388.46
0.24
0.82
0.0
0.8
SDDSC127
390.67
391.27
0.6
0.86
0.0
0.9
SDDSC127
391.27
391.67
0.4
1.25
0.0
1.3
SDDSC127
391.67
392.08
0.41
0.24
0.1
0.4
SDDSC127
392.08
393
0.92
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
393
393.82
0.82
0.37
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
393.82
394.18
0.36
0.28
0.2
0.7
SDDSC127
394.18
395
0.82
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
395.42
395.59
0.17
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
395.59
396.06
0.47
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
396.06
396.24
0.18
1.86
1.8
5.3
SDDSC127
396.24
396.52
0.28
14.5
0.0
14.5
SDDSC127
396.52
396.92
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
396.92
397.17
0.25
0.34
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
397.17
397.55
0.38
0.36
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
399.47
399.84
0.37
0.32
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
401.21
402
0.79
0.23
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
402
402.35
0.35
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
402.35
403.16
0.81
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
409.6
409.8
0.2
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
410.05
410.18
0.13
3.78
0.0
3.8
SDDSC127
410.18
410.68
0.5
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
410.68
411.16
0.48
0.25
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
411.7
412.71
1.01
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
413.3
413.61
0.31
0.77
0.0
0.8
SDDSC127
413.61
413.73
0.12
4.46
0.4
5.2
SDDSC127
413.73
414
0.27
25.6
0.6
26.8
SDDSC127
414
414.26
0.26
0.69
0.0
0.8
SDDSC127
414.26
415
0.74
0.19
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
415.4
416.16
0.76
0.13
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
417.93
418.11
0.18
1.16
0.0
1.2
SDDSC127
418.34
419.07
0.73
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
419.07
419.36
0.29
0.42
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
420.27
420.4
0.13
54.6
0.0
54.6
SDDSC127
420.4
420.7
0.3
0.27
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
420.7
421.22
0.52
0.57
0.0
0.6
SDDSC127
421.22
421.34
0.12
0.09
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
421.7
422.07
0.37
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
422.07
422.67
0.6
0.06
0.1
0.2
SDDSC127
422.67
422.98
0.31
0.21
0.1
0.3
SDDSC127
422.98
423.24
0.26
0.22
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
423.24
423.45
0.21
7.36
0.0
7.4
SDDSC127
423.45
424
0.55
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
424
424.3
0.3
0.41
0.2
0.7
SDDSC127
424.3
425
0.7
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
425
425.17
0.17
1.18
0.0
1.2
SDDSC127
425.17
425.78
0.61
0.53
0.1
0.7
SDDSC127
425.78
426.18
0.4
4.57
2.4
9.0
SDDSC127
426.18
426.3
0.12
69.6
16.6
100.8
SDDSC127
426.3
426.45
0.15
5.31
3.3
11.5
SDDSC127
426.45
426.64
0.19
1.87
0.5
2.9
SDDSC127
426.64
426.77
0.13
1.6
4.4
9.9
SDDSC127
426.77
427.48
0.71
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
429.66
429.88
0.22
0.28
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
429.88
430.2
0.32
0.78
0.2
1.2
SDDSC127
430.2
430.68
0.48
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
430.68
431.7
1.02
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
432.7
433.69
0.99
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
433.69
434.05
0.36
0.43
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
434.05
435.22
1.17
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
435.22
435.69
0.47
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
435.69
436.03
0.34
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
436.03
436.14
0.11
0.74
1.0
2.5
SDDSC127
436.14
437.01
0.87
0.32
0.1
0.5
SDDSC127
437.01
437.48
0.47
1.52
0.2
1.9
SDDSC127
437.48
437.7
0.22
1.26
0.0
1.3
SDDSC127
437.7
438.84
1.14
1.38
0.0
1.4
SDDSC127
438.84
439
0.16
1.37
0.0
1.5
SDDSC127
439
439.18
0.18
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC127
439.18
439.97
0.79
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
440.54
440.74
0.2
16.1
1.4
18.7
SDDSC127
440.74
441.22
0.48
0.9
0.2
1.2
SDDSC127
441.22
442.17
0.95
0.31
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
442.17
443
0.83
0.67
0.0
0.7
SDDSC127
447
448
1
0.28
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
448
448.77
0.77
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
448.77
449.34
0.57
0.27
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
449.34
449.78
0.44
0.23
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
449.78
450.55
0.77
0.23
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
451.13
451.28
0.15
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
451.9
452.25
0.35
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
453.54
454.23
0.69
0.16
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
454.23
454.77
0.54
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
455.7
455.83
0.13
0.23
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
460.25
460.6
0.35
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
460.6
460.75
0.15
11.3
0.0
11.3
SDDSC127
460.75
461.23
0.48
0.16
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
461.23
461.75
0.52
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
461.75
461.91
0.16
0.55
0.0
0.6
SDDSC127
461.91
462.11
0.2
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
462.11
462.66
0.55
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
462.66
463.04
0.38
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC127
463.04
463.67
0.63
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
463.67
463.87
0.2
0.13
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
466.51
466.72
0.21
0.28
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
475.19
475.45
0.26
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
477.98
478.2
0.22
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC127
480.56
481.08
0.52
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC127
481.08
481.25
0.17
0.61
0.0
0.6
SDDSC127
481.25
481.74
0.49
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
217
217.5
0.5
0.67
0.0
0.7
SDDSC128
217.5
217.8
0.3
0.71
0.0
0.7
SDDSC128
217.8
218.2
0.4
1.57
0.0
1.6
SDDSC128
218.2
218.4
0.2
1.87
0.0
1.9
SDDSC128
218.4
219.05
0.65
1
0.0
1.0
SDDSC128
219.05
219.44
0.39
0.51
0.0
0.5
SDDSC128
391
391.91
0.91
0.16
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
391.91
392.07
0.16
0.64
0.0
0.7
SDDSC128
392.07
392.48
0.41
0.69
0.0
0.7
SDDSC128
403.2
404
0.8
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
404
404.77
0.77
0.13
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
407
407.22
0.22
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
407.22
407.93
0.71
0.32
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
407.93
408.37
0.44
2.06
0.0
2.1
SDDSC128
408.37
408.73
0.36
0.24
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
408.73
409.08
0.35
0.28
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
409.08
409.23
0.15
0.25
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
409.23
409.47
0.24
0.74
0.0
0.8
SDDSC128
409.47
409.65
0.18
0.45
0.0
0.5
SDDSC128
409.65
409.88
0.23
0.23
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
413.03
413.9
0.87
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
413.9
414
0.1
0.19
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
421
422
1
0.26
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
423
423.88
0.88
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
425.31
426.16
0.85
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
432
433
1
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
433
434
1
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
444
445
1
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
445
446
1
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
477
478
1
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
484.74
485.27
0.53
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
489
490
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
491.96
492.36
0.4
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
492.36
493
0.64
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
493
494
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
495
495.5
0.5
0.85
0.0
0.9
SDDSC128
495.5
495.82
0.32
15.7
0.0
15.7
SDDSC128
495.82
496.75
0.93
0.28
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
496.75
497.5
0.75
0.35
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
497.5
498.5
1
0.66
0.0
0.7
SDDSC128
499.12
499.88
0.76
0.31
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
499.88
500.7
0.82
3.54
0.2
3.9
SDDSC128
500.7
501.38
0.68
0.57
0.1
0.7
SDDSC128
501.9
502.6
0.7
0.74
0.0
0.8
SDDSC128
502.6
502.92
0.32
0.99
0.3
1.5
SDDSC128
502.92
503.61
0.69
0.25
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
503.61
504.59
0.98
0.51
0.2
0.8
SDDSC128
504.59
505.42
0.83
0.71
0.1
0.8
SDDSC128
505.42
505.55
0.13
7.25
9.4
24.9
SDDSC128
505.55
505.85
0.3
1.71
1.7
4.9
SDDSC128
505.85
506.54
0.69
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
506.54
507
0.46
1.28
0.0
1.3
SDDSC128
507
508
1
0.52
0.0
0.6
SDDSC128
508
508.92
0.92
0.82
0.0
0.8
SDDSC128
508.92
509.51
0.59
0.82
0.3
1.3
SDDSC128
509.51
510.38
0.87
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
510.38
511.08
0.7
0.59
0.0
0.6
SDDSC128
511.08
511.81
0.73
1.66
0.0
1.7
SDDSC128
511.81
512.42
0.61
0.78
0.3
1.3
SDDSC128
512.42
512.75
0.33
7.11
3.7
14.1
SDDSC128
512.75
513.24
0.49
8.45
3.9
15.8
SDDSC128
513.24
513.78
0.54
4.8
1.0
6.6
SDDSC128
513.78
514.18
0.4
25.5
3.8
32.7
SDDSC128
514.18
514.37
0.19
16.5
9.2
33.8
SDDSC128
514.37
514.93
0.56
3.04
1.7
6.1
SDDSC128
514.93
515.8
0.87
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
515.8
516.5
0.7
0.84
0.2
1.2
SDDSC128
516.5
516.64
0.14
11.5
6.2
23.2
SDDSC128
516.64
517.28
0.64
0.69
0.5
1.6
SDDSC128
517.28
517.98
0.7
0.22
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
517.98
518.86
0.88
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
518.86
519.02
0.16
1.42
0.0
1.5
SDDSC128
519.02
519.78
0.76
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
519.78
520
0.22
21
16.4
51.8
SDDSC128
520
520.46
0.46
0.72
0.3
1.3
SDDSC128
520.46
520.9
0.44
25.7
0.2
26.1
SDDSC128
520.9
521.26
0.36
1.61
0.8
3.1
SDDSC128
521.26
521.59
0.33
0.13
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
521.59
521.7
0.11
17.8
8.2
33.1
SDDSC128
521.7
522.14
0.44
0.44
0.0
0.5
SDDSC128
522.14
522.7
0.56
0.76
0.1
0.9
SDDSC128
522.7
523.25
0.55
1.24
0.0
1.3
SDDSC128
523.25
523.41
0.16
2.07
0.8
3.6
SDDSC128
523.41
523.75
0.34
1.46
0.0
1.5
SDDSC128
523.75
523.92
0.17
0.95
0.0
1.0
SDDSC128
523.92
524.95
1.03
0.26
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
524.95
525.3
0.35
0.64
0.3
1.1
SDDSC128
525.3
526.32
1.02
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
527.12
527.28
0.16
1.1
0.8
2.6
SDDSC128
528.8
528.94
0.14
0.89
0.0
0.9
SDDSC128
528.94
529.51
0.57
0.16
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
529.51
530.08
0.57
1.07
0.3
1.7
SDDSC128
530.08
530.22
0.14
4.52
0.6
5.7
SDDSC128
531.93
533
1.07
0.18
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
533
533.14
0.14
1.93
0.8
3.5
SDDSC128
533.14
533.57
0.43
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
535.39
536.37
0.98
0.16
0.1
0.3
SDDSC128
536.37
536.65
0.28
4.74
1.0
6.5
SDDSC128
536.65
537.3
0.65
0.13
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
542.75
542.95
0.2
1.84
0.6
3.0
SDDSC128
544.46
544.74
0.28
0.29
0.2
0.7
SDDSC128
545.35
545.45
0.1
0.62
0.0
0.6
SDDSC128
546.28
546.88
0.6
0.33
0.1
0.5
SDDSC128
546.88
547.32
0.44
0.15
0.1
0.3
SDDSC128
547.32
547.71
0.39
0.06
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
547.71
547.94
0.23
2.67
2.7
7.8
SDDSC128
547.94
548.08
0.14
74.4
0.5
75.4
SDDSC128
548.08
548.26
0.18
167
7.8
181.6
SDDSC128
548.26
548.71
0.45
0.78
0.2
1.2
SDDSC128
548.71
549.21
0.5
0.39
0.1
0.5
SDDSC128
549.21
549.66
0.45
2.44
0.1
2.6
SDDSC128
551.65
551.84
0.19
0.82
0.4
1.7
SDDSC128
551.84
552.18
0.34
0.12
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
553.69
553.8
0.11
15.6
0.3
16.2
SDDSC128
553.8
554.23
0.43
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
554.23
554.59
0.36
12.7
0.7
14.0
SDDSC128
554.59
555.52
0.93
3.59
0.4
4.3
SDDSC128
555.52
556.1
0.58
0.25
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
556.49
556.74
0.25
0.41
0.1
0.7
SDDSC128
557.61
558.39
0.78
1.07
0.0
1.1
SDDSC128
558.39
558.67
0.28
2.84
0.2
3.2
SDDSC128
558.67
559.2
0.53
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
559.84
560.17
0.33
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
564
564.7
0.7
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
566.5
566.79
0.29
0.13
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
566.79
566.97
0.18
0.55
1.0
2.4
SDDSC128
566.97
567.39
0.42
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
573.66
574.14
0.48
0.78
0.1
0.9
SDDSC128
574.76
575
0.24
0.08
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
575
575.27
0.27
0.28
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
575.27
575.6
0.33
0.13
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
575.6
575.79
0.19
0.7
1.1
2.7
SDDSC128
575.79
576.31
0.52
6.54
0.4
7.4
SDDSC128
576.31
576.6
0.29
5.21
0.8
6.8
SDDSC128
576.6
577.35
0.75
6.21
1.6
9.1
SDDSC128
577.35
578.03
0.68
1.91
0.1
2.0
SDDSC128
578.03
578.82
0.79
1.17
0.2
1.6
SDDSC128
578.82
579.25
0.43
10.2
0.8
11.7
SDDSC128
579.25
579.73
0.48
2.92
1.1
5.0
SDDSC128
579.73
580.1
0.37
3.25
1.7
6.5
SDDSC128
580.1
580.65
0.55
0.9
0.4
1.6
SDDSC128
580.65
581.2
0.55
12.8
2.0
16.5
SDDSC128
581.2
581.33
0.13
0.65
0.6
1.8
SDDSC128
581.33
582.28
0.95
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
582.62
583.34
0.72
0.15
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
585.6
586.24
0.64
1.67
0.7
3.0
SDDSC128
586.24
586.73
0.49
0.27
0.1
0.5
SDDSC128
587.59
588.42
0.83
0.37
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
588.42
588.82
0.4
0.46
0.0
0.5
SDDSC128
588.82
589.75
0.93
0.11
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
590.26
590.71
0.45
0.18
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
593.03
593.78
0.75
0.23
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
595.41
595.71
0.3
0.81
0.4
1.6
SDDSC128
595.71
596.52
0.81
0.27
0.2
0.6
SDDSC128
596.52
597.32
0.8
0.12
0.1
0.2
SDDSC128
598.1
599.05
0.95
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
599.05
599.45
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
603.13
603.26
0.13
1.35
2.0
5.1
SDDSC128
626.26
626.47
0.21
0.19
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
626.47
626.61
0.14
62.3
7.6
76.6
SDDSC128
626.61
626.77
0.16
0.21
0.1
0.5
SDDSC128
626.77
626.94
0.17
0.13
0.5
1.2
SDDSC128
628.83
629.1
0.27
116
10.6
135.9
SDDSC128
629.1
629.49
0.39
0.28
0.2
0.7
SDDSC128
629.49
629.93
0.44
0.23
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
634.23
634.39
0.16
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
634.39
634.5
0.11
11.7
0.8
13.2
SDDSC128
634.5
634.65
0.15
0.09
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
635.57
635.71
0.14
38.1
0.2
38.5
SDDSC128
635.71
636.2
0.49
0.09
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
638.24
638.93
0.69
1.73
1.4
4.3
SDDSC128
638.93
640
1.07
0.11
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
640
641
1
0.15
0.1
0.4
SDDSC128
641
642.07
1.07
0.33
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
642.07
642.3
0.23
7.21
0.2
7.5
SDDSC128
642.3
643
0.7
0.76
0.2
1.0
SDDSC128
643
643.73
0.73
0.25
0.1
0.5
SDDSC128
643.73
643.94
0.21
3.2
1.5
6.0
SDDSC128
643.94
644.35
0.41
3.04
1.1
5.2
SDDSC128
644.35
644.72
0.37
0.27
0.2
0.6
SDDSC128
644.72
644.92
0.2
1.43
1.4
4.1
SDDSC128
644.92
645.06
0.14
18
1.3
20.5
SDDSC128
645.06
645.36
0.3
17.7
0.4
18.4
SDDSC128
645.36
645.74
0.38
0.57
0.0
0.6
SDDSC128
651.1
651.3
0.2
2.64
0.1
2.9
SDDSC128
654.74
655.1
0.36
1.65
0.0
1.7
SDDSC128
656.88
657.08
0.2
1
0.1
1.3
SDDSC128
657.67
658.03
0.36
3.63
0.5
4.6
SDDSC128
659
660.07
1.07
0.08
0.1
0.3
SDDSC128
660.07
660.25
0.18
35.8
10.6
55.7
SDDSC128
660.25
660.63
0.38
0.04
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
665.7
665.84
0.14
3.29
0.5
4.1
SDDSC128
666.49
666.68
0.19
0.36
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
666.68
667.62
0.94
0.39
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
667.62
668
0.38
4
0.2
4.4
SDDSC128
668.4
668.83
0.43
1.71
0.1
1.9
SDDSC128
671.94
672.21
0.27
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
672.62
673.26
0.64
0.21
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
674.02
674.7
0.68
0.25
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
674.7
674.89
0.19
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC128
674.89
675.04
0.15
7.68
2.1
11.6
SDDSC128
675.04
675.69
0.65
0.17
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
675.69
676.36
0.67
0.23
0.3
0.9
SDDSC128
676.36
676.76
0.4
4.71
0.6
5.9
SDDSC128
676.76
677.12
0.36
2.57
0.5
3.5
SDDSC128
677.12
678
0.88
0.27
0.2
0.7
SDDSC128
678
678.74
0.74
0.08
0.0
0.1
SDDSC128
678.74
679.44
0.7
2.01
0.2
2.4
SDDSC128
679.44
680.27
0.83
0.12
0.1
0.3
SDDSC128
680.77
681
0.23
0.31
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
681
681.8
0.8
0.64
0.0
0.7
SDDSC128
681.8
682.36
0.56
0.14
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
682.36
683.22
0.86
0.22
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
684.08
684.87
0.79
0.49
0.4
1.2
SDDSC128
684.87
685.61
0.74
0.21
0.2
0.5
SDDSC128
685.61
686.21
0.6
1.26
0.3
1.9
SDDSC128
686.21
686.65
0.44
0.37
0.4
1.2
SDDSC128
686.65
687.45
0.8
1.1
1.2
3.4
SDDSC128
687.45
688.1
0.65
0.32
0.1
0.4
SDDSC128
688.1
688.67
0.57
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC128
688.67
688.98
0.31
12.1
4.2
20.1
SDDSC128
688.98
689.82
0.84
0.43
0.7
1.7
SDDSC128
690.3
690.59
0.29
0.48
0.0
0.5
SDDSC128
690.59
691.3
0.71
0.22
0.5
1.1
SDDSC128
691.3
691.54
0.24
0.81
0.0
0.8
SDDSC128
691.54
692
0.46
0.38
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
692
692.66
0.66
0.84
0.7
2.1
SDDSC128
692.66
692.85
0.19
13.8
4.5
22.2
SDDSC128
693.52
693.74
0.22
3.1
2.1
7.1
SDDSC128
693.74
694.09
0.35
0.12
0.0
0.2
SDDSC128
694.09
694.89
0.8
0.49
0.1
0.7
SDDSC128
695.98
696.18
0.2
1.92
3.9
9.3
SDDSC128
697.23
698
0.77
0.39
0.0
0.4
SDDSC128
698
698.42
0.42
0.09
0.8
1.6
SDDSC128
698.42
699
0.58
0.51
0.1
0.7
SDDSC128
699
699.15
0.15
44.2
6.7
56.9
SDDSC128
699.15
699.57
0.42
3.9
1.0
5.7
SDDSC128
704.04
704.67
0.63
0.57
0.2
1.0
SDDSC128
704.67
704.98
0.31
28.6
7.9
43.4
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited