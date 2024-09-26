Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Extends High-Grade Mineralisation 100 Metres Down-Dip at Apollo Confirms VRIFY's AI-Powered Exploration Targets

Includes 21.9 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq and 7.8 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from three diamond drill holes (SDDSC124, SDDSC127 and SDDSC128 - Figures 1 and 2) from the Apollo prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 5).

All holes successfully intersected mineralisation in targets generated through VRIFY's ("Artificial Intelligence") AI-assisted mineral discovery platform ("VRIFY AI"). Apollo East, a target identified by both the SXG exploration team and VRIFY AI, is a new zone of potential high-grade mineralisation located approximately 200 m east of the main Apollo drill area. With these new holes, the zone has become a priority for SXG due to AI generated targets that show the possible extension of this zone approximately 400 m to the east (Figure 3).

Highlights:

SDDSC128 drilled a large gap and confirmed eleven vein sets from Apollo East to Apollo Deeps. The hole extended two high-grade vein zones 20 m to 60 m down-dip and included 11 intercepts of Au > 20 g/t (up to 167 g/t Au) and 11 intercepts of Sb > 5% (up to 16.4% Sb) . Selected highlights include: 21.9 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 505.4 m, including: 2.5 m @ 15.5 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 512.4 m 7.8 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 547.7 m, including: 0.6 m @ 81.9 g/t AuEq (74.7 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 547.7 m

SDDSC124 is the deepest hole drilled east-west at Apollo . The hole intercepted eight vein sets across Apollo East and Apollo Deeps, extending vein domains 95 m to 105 m down-dip. Selected highlights include: 6.3 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 427.3 m, including: 0.5 m @ 62.2 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 23.4% Sb) from 427.5 m 0.7 m @ 19.3 g/t AuEq (19.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 795.8 m, including: 0.2 m @ 54.4 g/t AuEq (54.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 796.3 m

SDDSC127 drilled four vein sets (with two new vein sets identified) at Apollo East. Selected highlights include: 3.5 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 423.2 m, including: 1.0 m @ 19.4 g/t AuEq (11.7 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 425.8 m

Eighteen holes are currently being processed and analysed with an additional five holes in progress.

Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (48.7%), valuing its stake at A$299.4 million (C$275.4 million) based on SXG's closing price on September 25, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "We are back at Apollo with these three drill holes, that continue to show Apollo is improving with further drilling, especially at depth.

"Each hole delivers a unique outcome: SDDSC128 demonstrates continuity of high-grade zones with 20 m to 60 m extensions, while SDDSC124 expands mineralisation 100 m down dip in the deepest hole drilled east-west at Apollo. Not to be outdone, SDDSC127 drilled four vein sets (with two new vein sets identified ) at Apollo East.

"The common thread linking all drill holes at Apollo East is the confirmation of the geological target by VRIFY AI. Using an unbiased approach to mineral exploration, VRIFY AI identified mineralisation patterns within multiple layers of data from Sunday Creek to successfully delineate the potential for additional mineralisation at the Apollo East target. Working alongside the SXG exploration team, Apollo East has demonstrated the effectiveness of VRIFY AI in confirming new targets at Sunday Creek while enhancing the precision and execution of geological targeting by the team.

"Intersecting high grade mineralisation in our initial AI generated targets gets us very excited about testing the other AI targets that we have identified, both at Apollo East and beyond. It's fascinating to plug these early results into VRIFY's AI model and watch the targets evolve in real-time, further refining where we look next across our 12 km of mineralised strike extensions (Figure 4). No doubt we're witnessing a step-change in how mineral exploration is conducted, where AI-assisted mineral discovery platforms like VRIFY will become a standard additional tool for all geological teams.

"These exciting gold-antimony drill results that demonstrate high-grades and continued growth of the project, the Company has already drilled and is planning a significant number of further holes under and to the east of Apollo."

Drill Hole Discussion

The successful drill results announced today demonstrate how AI generated targets can complement SXG's geological targeting program at Sunday Creek through an innovative approach to mineral exploration. Additional drilling at Apollo East and at the Christina Target, both of which have been identified as high-priority targets by VRIFY AI and the Company's technical team, is either currently underway or expected to commence in the near term (Figure 3).

SDDSC124 is the deepest east to west drill hole (parallel to the ladder "rails") drilled at the Apollo prospect. The hole intercepted eight high-grade vein sets across Apollo East and Apollo Deeps (Figures 1 to 3). This hole extended three vein set shapes by 95 m to 105 m down dip at Apollo Deeps and was drilled ~100 m below and parallel to SDDSC108A ( February 28, 2024 ). The hole included three intervals of > 20 g/t Au (up to 54.4 g/t Au) and two intervals > 5% Sb (up to 23.4% Sb) .

SDDSC123 was abandoned at 127 m due to the hole deviating from its original plan and was successfully redrilled as SDDSC124.

Extended highlights from SDDSC124 include:

0.3 m @ 33.9 g/t AuEq (28.7 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 364.4 m

0.4 m @ 29.9 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 375.8 m

1.0 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 404.0 m

6.3 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 427.3 m, including: 0.5 m @ 62.2 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 23.4% Sb) from 427.5 m 1.0 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 430.4 m

2.0 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 438.0 m

1.0 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 443.0 m

0.3 m @ 31.0 g/t AuEq (25.1 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 447.1 m

0.7 m @ 19.3 g/t AuEq (19.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 795.8 m, including: 0.2 m @ 54.4 g/t AuEq (54.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 796.3 m

3.8 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 833.2 m

3.9 m @ 0.7 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 897.1 m

2.2 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 904.5 m

1.0 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 913.3 m

1.3 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 920.8 m

SDDSC127 drilled four vein sets (with two new vein sets identified) at Apollo East (Figures 1 to 3). Extended highlights from SDDSC127 include:

1.8 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 274.3 m

3.6 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 283.6 m

0.5 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (13.8 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 384.0 m, including: 0.2 m @ 30.7 g/t AuEq (26.7 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 384.2 m

0.5 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 396.1 m

0.4 m @ 20.1 g/t AuEq (19.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 413.6 m

0.1 m @ 54.6 g/t AuEq (54.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 420.3 m

3.5 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 423.2 m, including: 1.0 m @ 19.4 g/t AuEq (11.7 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 425.8 m

5.2 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 436.0 m

SDDSC128 was drilled east to west, parallel to and within the dyke/breccia host structure (the ladder "rails") and intercepted eleven mineralised vein sets (the ladder "rungs") across Apollo East and Apollo Deeps. Two high-grade vein sets were extended 20 m and 60 m down dip. SDDSC128 included 11 intercepts of Au > 20 g/t (up to 167 g/t Au) and 11 intercepts of Sb > 5% (up to 16.4% Sb) . SDDSC145, currently underway, has been designed to follow up high-grade results from SDDSC128 and SDDSC124.

Extended highlights from SDDSC128 include:

0.3 m @ 15.7 g/t AuEq (15.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 495.5 m

3.0 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 499.9 m

21.9 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 505.4 m, including: 2.5 m @ 15.5 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 512.4 m 1.9 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq (9.8 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 519.8 m

7.8 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 547.7 m, including: 0.6 m @ 81.9 g/t AuEq (74.7 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 547.7 m 0.9 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (7.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 553.7 m

5.7 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (4.6 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 575.6 m, including: 1.6 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 575.8 m 2.4 m @ 8.3 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 578.8 m

0.5 m @ 23.4 g/t AuEq (18.7 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 626.5 m, including: 0.1 m @ 76.6 g/t AuEq (62.3 g/t Au, 7.6% Sb) from 626.5 m

0.3 m @ 135.9 g/t AuEq (116.0 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 628.8 m

1.3 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 634.4 m, including: 0.1 m @ 38.5 g/t AuEq (38.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 635.6 m

0.7 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 638.2 m

3.3 m @ 4.7 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 642.1 m, including: 1.6 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (6.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 643.7 m

0.2 m @ 55.7 g/t AuEq (35.8 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 660.1 m

3.1 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 665.7 m

4.6 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 674.9 m

9.7 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 684.1 m, including: 0.3 m @ 20.1 g/t AuEq (12.1 g/t Au, 4.2% Sb) from 688.7 m 1.1 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 692.7 m

3.6 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 696.0 m, including: 0.6 m @ 19.2 g/t AuEq (14.5 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 699.0 m

0.3 m @ 43.4 g/t AuEq (28.6 g/t Au, 7.9% Sb) from 704.7 m

Pending Results and Update

Eighteen holes (SDDSC129, 131-140, 143, 050W1, 050W2, 092W1, 092W2, 137W1, 137W2) are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes (SDDSC092W3, 141, 142, 144, 145) in progress (Figure 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 2 to 4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 40% to 70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits on antimony and antimony products. This will put pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXG as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 1.88.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board, Further Information www.mawsongold.com 1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7 "Michael Hudson" Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman +1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC124, 127 & 128 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC127, 127 & 128 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek cropped longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing down hole assays and Vrify Prospectivity Point Cloud. Showing holes SDDSC124 and 127 Apollo East assays as reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC118 1246 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 80 -64.5 SDDSC119 854.1 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC120 1022.5 Rising Sun 331110 5867976 319.5 266.5 -55 SDDSC121 588.7 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63 SDDSC122 889.89 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 267.7 74 -62 SDDSC114W1 625.1 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC119W1 643 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC123 124.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 276 -52 SDDSC124 969.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 274 -52.2 SDDSC121W1 953.4 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63.8 SDDSC125 551.7 Golden Dyke 330462 5867920 285.6 212 -68 SDDSC126 941.4 Rising Sun 330815 5867599 295.7 321.6 -54 SDDSC122W1 1007.8 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 276.5 72 -61.4 SDDSC050W1 797.1 Rising Sun 330539 5867885 295.3 77 -63 SDDSC127 483.2 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.9 271.3 -43.3 SDDSC128 745.1 Apollo 331465 5867867 333.1 272.6 -43.3 SDDSC129 1269.8 Rising Sun 330388 5867860 276.5 77.3 -57.3 SDDSC092W1 767 Rising Sun 330537.2 5867882.6 295.5 82.2 -61.1 SDDSC130 614 Golden Dyke 330777 5867891 295.9 255 -42 SDDSC050W2 789.4 Rising Sun 330539 5867885 295.3 77 -63 SDDSC131 179.6 Christina 330081 5867609 273.1 284 -47 SDDSC132 740.7 Golden Dyke 330776.9 5867890.5 295.9 261.5 -50 SDDSC133 347.2 Apollo East 331380 5867740 335 8 -42 SDDSC134 230.9 Christina 330080.9 5867609.3 273.1 302.5 -61.5 SDDSC135 182.4 Christina 330080.9 5867609.3 273.1 342.5 -51 SDDSC136 349 Apollo East 331380 5867740 335 329 -41 SDDSC137 299.7 Christina 330080.9 5867609.3 273 40 -62 SDDSC138 518 Golden Dyke 330776.9 5867890.5 296 250 -36 SDDSC139 469.2 Apollo East 331465.4 5867865.1 333.2 267 -37.4 SDDSC140 349.9 Christina 330080.9 5867609.3 273.1 8.9 -70.2 SDDSC092W2 739.3 Rising Sun 330537.2 5867882.6 295.5 82.2 -61.1 SDDSC137W1 199.5 Christina 330074.9 5867612.4 273.6 41 -61.9 SDDSC137W2 223 Christina 330074.9 5867612.4 273.6 41 -61.9 SDDSC092W3 In progress plan 754 m Rising Sun 330537.2 5867882.6 295.5 82.2 -61.1 SDDSC141 In progress plan 1020 m Golden Dyke 330809 5867842 301 271.5 -53 SDDSC142 In progress plan 500 m Christina 330075 5867612 273.6 292 -70 SDDSC143 667.8 Apollo 331464.1 5867864.9 332.9 270.3 -39.1 SDDSC144 In progress plan 700 m Rising Sun 330338.1 5867860 276.5 76 -55.5 SDDSC145 In progress plan 925 m Apollo 331593.6 5867955 344.4 264.2 -40

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC130 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From To Length Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC124 364.39 364.7 0.31 28.7 2.8 33.9 SDDSC124 375.79 376.18 0.39 10.0 10.6 29.9 SDDSC124 404 405 1 7.9 0.0 7.9 SDDSC124 427.25 433.58 6.33 2.9 2.0 6.6 including 427.45 427.95 0.5 18.2 23.4 62.2 including 430.4 431.4 1 7.4 0.3 8.0 SDDSC124 438 440 2 0.7 0.4 1.4 SDDSC124 443 444 1 2.0 0.0 2.1 SDDSC124 447.05 447.35 0.3 25.1 3.2 31.0 SDDSC124 795.81 796.54 0.73 19.3 0.0 19.3 including 796.3 796.54 0.24 54.4 0.0 54.4 SDDSC124 833.19 837 3.81 0.4 1.6 3.4 SDDSC124 897.09 901 3.91 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC124 904.52 906.75 2.23 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC124 913.32 914.35 1.03 4.5 0.1 4.8 SDDSC124 920.82 922.15 1.33 2.1 0.0 2.1 SDDSC127 274.27 276.02 1.75 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC127 283.59 287.15 3.56 0.5 0.4 1.3 SDDSC127 383.95 384.4 0.45 13.8 1.6 16.7 including 384.17 384.4 0.23 26.7 2.1 30.7 SDDSC127 396.06 396.52 0.46 9.6 0.7 10.9 SDDSC127 413.61 414 0.39 19.1 0.6 20.1 SDDSC127 420.27 420.4 0.13 54.6 0.0 54.6 SDDSC127 423.24 426.77 3.53 4.0 1.2 6.2 including 425.78 426.77 0.99 11.7 4.1 19.4 SDDSC127 436.03 441.22 5.19 1.4 0.1 1.6 SDDSC128 495.5 495.82 0.32 15.7 0.0 15.7 SDDSC128 499.88 502.92 3.04 1.4 0.1 1.6 SDDSC128 505.42 527.28 21.86 2.6 0.8 4.0 including 512.42 514.93 2.51 9.6 3.1 15.5 including 519.78 521.7 1.92 9.8 2.6 14.7 SDDSC128 547.71 555.52 7.81 6.8 0.4 7.5 including 547.71 548.26 0.55 74.7 3.8 81.9 including 553.69 554.59 0.9 7.1 0.3 7.7 SDDSC128 575.6 581.33 5.73 4.6 0.9 6.3 including 575.79 577.35 1.56 6.1 1.0 8.1 including 578.82 581.2 2.38 6.1 1.2 8.3 SDDSC128 626.47 626.94 0.47 18.7 2.5 23.4 including 626.47 626.61 0.14 62.3 7.6 76.6 SDDSC128 628.83 629.1 0.27 116.0 10.6 135.9 SDDSC128 634.39 635.71 1.32 5.0 0.1 5.2 including 635.57 635.71 0.14 38.1 0.2 38.5 SDDSC128 638.24 638.93 0.69 1.7 1.4 4.3 SDDSC128 642.07 645.36 3.29 3.8 0.5 4.7 including 643.73 645.36 1.63 6.2 0.9 7.9 SDDSC128 660.07 660.25 0.18 35.8 10.6 55.7 SDDSC128 665.7 668.83 3.13 1.0 0.1 1.2 SDDSC128 674.89 679.44 4.55 1.3 0.3 1.8 SDDSC128 684.08 693.74 9.66 1.2 0.6 2.3 including 688.67 688.98 0.31 12.1 4.2 20.1 including 692.66 693.74 1.08 3.1 1.2 5.4 SDDSC128 695.98 699.57 3.59 2.6 0.7 4.0 including 699 699.57 0.57 14.5 2.5 19.2 SDDSC128 704.67 704.98 0.31 28.6 7.9 43.4

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC130 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole number From To Length Au ppm Sb% AuEq (g/t) SDDSC124 362.4 362.84 0.44 0.19 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 362.84 363.33 0.49 0.5 0.2 1.0 SDDSC124 363.33 364.39 1.06 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 364.39 364.7 0.31 28.7 2.8 33.9 SDDSC124 364.7 366 1.3 0.12 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 369 370 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 372 373 1 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 373 374 1 0.39 0.2 0.8 SDDSC124 374 375 1 0.32 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 375 375.79 0.79 0.25 0.1 0.5 SDDSC124 375.79 376.18 0.39 10 10.6 29.9 SDDSC124 376.18 377 0.82 0.26 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 377 378 1 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 380 381 1 0.27 0.2 0.6 SDDSC124 381 381.88 0.88 0.31 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 383 383.97 0.97 0.33 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 385.04 386 0.96 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 387.84 389 1.16 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 389 390 1 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 391 392 1 1.56 0.1 1.7 SDDSC124 392 393 1 0.22 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 394 395 1 0.76 0.0 0.8 SDDSC124 395 396 1 0.58 0.0 0.6 SDDSC124 396 396.65 0.65 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 399.8 399.94 0.14 0.27 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 402 403 1 0.08 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 404 405 1 7.9 0.0 7.9 SDDSC124 407 408 1 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 408 409 1 0.23 0.1 0.4 SDDSC124 409 410 1 0.27 0.2 0.7 SDDSC124 427 427.25 0.25 0.22 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 427.25 427.45 0.2 1.08 0.3 1.6 SDDSC124 427.45 427.95 0.5 18.2 23.4 62.2 SDDSC124 427.95 428.7 0.75 0.89 0.3 1.4 SDDSC124 428.7 429.7 1 0.36 0.2 0.7 SDDSC124 429.7 430.4 0.7 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 430.4 431.4 1 7.44 0.3 8.0 SDDSC124 431.4 432.4 1 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 433.4 433.58 0.18 0.97 0.9 2.7 SDDSC124 433.58 434 0.42 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 434 435 1 0.27 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 435 436 1 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 436 437 1 0.46 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 437 438 1 0.43 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 438 439 1 0.68 0.4 1.3 SDDSC124 439 440 1 0.66 0.4 1.4 SDDSC124 440 441 1 0.68 0.2 1.0 SDDSC124 441 442 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 442 443 1 0.79 0.0 0.8 SDDSC124 443 444 1 2.01 0.0 2.1 SDDSC124 444 445 1 0.42 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 445 446 1 0.19 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 446 447.05 1.05 0.42 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 447.05 447.35 0.3 25.1 3.2 31.0 SDDSC124 447.35 448 0.65 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC124 448 449 1 0.25 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 449 450 1 0.51 0.1 0.6 SDDSC124 450 451 1 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 451 451.8 0.8 0.46 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 451.8 452.1 0.3 1.22 0.1 1.3 SDDSC124 452.1 453 0.9 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 455 456 1 0.12 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 456 457 1 0.73 0.0 0.8 SDDSC124 459 460 1 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 461 462 1 0.16 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 462 463 1 0.32 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 467 468 1 0.33 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 471 472 1 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 472 473 1 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 473 474 1 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 474 475.1 1.1 0.22 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 475.1 475.7 0.6 2.39 0.0 2.4 SDDSC124 475.7 476.8 1.1 0.09 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 489 490 1 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 490 491 1 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 498 499 1 0.92 0.0 0.9 SDDSC124 499 500 1 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 502 503 1 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 503 503.79 0.79 0.19 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 503.79 504.62 0.83 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 504.62 505.6 0.98 0.47 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 505.6 505.9 0.3 0.42 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 505.9 507 1.1 0.24 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 514 514.22 0.22 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 535 536 1 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 546 547.18 1.18 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 547.18 547.98 0.8 0.56 0.0 0.6 SDDSC124 547.98 548.62 0.64 0.96 0.0 1.0 SDDSC124 745.79 746.29 0.5 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 746.29 746.73 0.44 0.26 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 746.73 747.45 0.72 0.39 0.2 0.8 SDDSC124 747.45 748.03 0.58 0.09 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 748.03 748.43 0.4 0.62 0.2 1.0 SDDSC124 754.18 754.32 0.14 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 754.32 755.07 0.75 0.23 0.2 0.6 SDDSC124 756.22 756.93 0.71 0.52 1.0 2.4 SDDSC124 756.93 757.4 0.47 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 757.4 758.51 1.11 0.49 0.0 0.6 SDDSC124 758.51 759.17 0.66 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 759.17 760.15 0.98 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC124 760.15 760.93 0.78 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC124 760.93 761.47 0.54 0.06 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 763.92 764.15 0.23 7.77 0.3 8.3 SDDSC124 766 766.45 0.45 0.09 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 766.82 767.9 1.08 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 769.18 769.5 0.32 0.22 0.1 0.4 SDDSC124 769.5 770.2 0.7 0.04 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 771.11 771.81 0.7 0.11 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 771.81 771.96 0.15 0.63 1.3 3.1 SDDSC124 779.9 780.37 0.47 1.03 0.5 2.0 SDDSC124 780.37 780.95 0.58 0.23 0.4 0.9 SDDSC124 780.95 781.59 0.64 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 782.29 783.1 0.81 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 783.89 784.43 0.54 0.86 0.0 0.9 SDDSC124 785.49 786 0.51 0.28 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 788.35 788.84 0.49 0.19 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 788.84 789.1 0.26 4.89 0.2 5.2 SDDSC124 789.1 789.34 0.24 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC124 789.34 790.05 0.71 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 791.33 791.55 0.22 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 793.9 794.1 0.2 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 794.28 794.52 0.24 0.13 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 795.81 796.3 0.49 2.06 0.0 2.1 SDDSC124 796.3 796.54 0.24 54.4 0.0 54.4 SDDSC124 796.54 797.34 0.8 0.52 0.1 0.8 SDDSC124 797.34 798.29 0.95 0.32 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 798.29 798.84 0.55 0.35 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 798.84 799.27 0.43 0.43 0.1 0.6 SDDSC124 799.27 800 0.73 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 800 800.85 0.85 0.18 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 800.85 801.08 0.23 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 805.27 805.9 0.63 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 810 810.95 0.95 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 810.95 811.47 0.52 0.42 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 811.47 812.53 1.06 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 830.62 831.2 0.58 0.27 0.2 0.6 SDDSC124 831.85 832.52 0.67 0.16 0.4 0.9 SDDSC124 833.19 833.69 0.5 0.32 1.6 3.4 SDDSC124 833.69 834.11 0.42 0.61 1.3 3.1 SDDSC124 834.11 834.52 0.41 0.56 1.8 4.0 SDDSC124 834.52 835.25 0.73 0.62 2.1 4.5 SDDSC124 835.25 836.26 1.01 0.31 2.1 4.3 SDDSC124 836.26 837 0.74 0.18 0.5 1.1 SDDSC124 838.83 838.95 0.12 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 838.95 839.28 0.33 0.15 0.3 0.7 SDDSC124 839.28 839.88 0.6 0.27 0.6 1.3 SDDSC124 840.95 841.1 0.15 0.34 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 856.45 857.06 0.61 0.16 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 857.06 857.38 0.32 0.58 0.0 0.6 SDDSC124 857.38 857.68 0.3 0.77 0.0 0.8 SDDSC124 857.68 858.11 0.43 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 858.11 858.47 0.36 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 858.47 858.62 0.15 1.11 0.0 1.1 SDDSC124 858.62 859.04 0.42 0.98 0.0 1.0 SDDSC124 859.04 859.57 0.53 0.64 0.0 0.7 SDDSC124 862.98 863.28 0.3 0.86 0.0 0.9 SDDSC124 865.14 865.62 0.48 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 865.62 865.88 0.26 0.35 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 865.88 866.44 0.56 0.22 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 866.44 867.03 0.59 1.4 0.0 1.5 SDDSC124 867.03 867.67 0.64 0.32 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 875 876 1 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 882.42 882.74 0.32 1.09 0.2 1.5 SDDSC124 882.74 883.04 0.3 0.47 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 883.04 883.68 0.64 0.55 0.0 0.6 SDDSC124 883.68 884.44 0.76 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 884.44 884.81 0.37 0.23 0.1 0.4 SDDSC124 884.81 885.36 0.55 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 885.36 886 0.64 0.53 0.0 0.6 SDDSC124 886 886.56 0.56 0.37 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 890.88 891.52 0.64 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 891.52 891.87 0.35 0.46 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 891.87 892.8 0.93 0.59 0.0 0.6 SDDSC124 892.8 893.53 0.73 1.15 0.0 1.2 SDDSC124 893.53 893.72 0.19 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC124 894.6 894.85 0.25 0.14 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 894.85 895.82 0.97 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 895.82 896.46 0.64 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 896.46 896.85 0.39 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 896.85 897.09 0.24 0.64 0.0 0.7 SDDSC124 897.09 897.4 0.31 1.01 0.0 1.0 SDDSC124 897.4 897.69 0.29 0.47 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 897.69 898.77 1.08 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 898.77 899.42 0.65 1.07 0.0 1.1 SDDSC124 899.42 899.57 0.15 0.36 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 899.57 900 0.43 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 900 901 1 1.08 0.0 1.1 SDDSC124 901 902 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 902 903 1 0.14 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 904 904.52 0.52 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 904.52 905.29 0.77 1.07 0.0 1.1 SDDSC124 906.14 906.29 0.15 8.32 0.0 8.3 SDDSC124 906.29 906.75 0.46 1.21 0.0 1.2 SDDSC124 912.32 913.32 1 0.91 0.0 0.9 SDDSC124 913.32 914.05 0.73 3.94 0.0 4.0 SDDSC124 914.05 914.35 0.3 6.01 0.4 6.7 SDDSC124 914.35 915.17 0.82 0.63 0.0 0.7 SDDSC124 915.17 916.05 0.88 0.54 0.0 0.6 SDDSC124 916.22 917.03 0.81 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC124 917.03 917.58 0.55 1.27 0.0 1.3 SDDSC124 918.4 919.08 0.68 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 920.82 921.67 0.85 2.42 0.0 2.4 SDDSC124 921.67 922.15 0.48 1.55 0.0 1.6 SDDSC124 922.15 923.15 1 0.37 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 923.15 923.64 0.49 0.23 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 923.64 924.39 0.75 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 925.22 925.45 0.23 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 926.34 926.8 0.46 1.86 0.0 1.9 SDDSC124 926.8 927.06 0.26 0.37 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 927.06 928.06 1 0.35 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 928.06 929 0.94 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC124 929 929.4 0.4 1.13 0.0 1.2 SDDSC124 929.4 929.7 0.3 0.42 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 929.7 929.9 0.2 0.45 0.0 0.5 SDDSC124 949 949.19 0.19 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC124 949.19 949.77 0.58 0.37 0.0 0.4 SDDSC124 949.77 950.37 0.6 0.26 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 250 251 1 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 257.9 258.13 0.23 0.18 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 258.58 259.2 0.62 0.63 0.0 0.6 SDDSC127 260.95 262 1.05 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 263 264 1 0.22 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 264 265 1 0.29 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 265 265.35 0.35 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 266 266.27 0.27 0.39 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 266.27 266.48 0.21 0.24 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 266.48 266.67 0.19 0.47 0.0 0.5 SDDSC127 266.67 266.85 0.18 0.32 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 270.34 271.07 0.73 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 271.07 271.4 0.33 0.32 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 271.4 271.62 0.22 0.59 0.0 0.7 SDDSC127 271.62 272 0.38 0.32 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 274.27 275 0.73 1.48 0.0 1.5 SDDSC127 275 275.59 0.59 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 275.59 276.02 0.43 2.49 0.0 2.5 SDDSC127 276.02 277 0.98 0.22 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 277 278 1 0.23 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 279 279.83 0.83 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 279.83 280 0.17 1.19 0.0 1.2 SDDSC127 283.59 283.84 0.25 1.11 0.0 1.1 SDDSC127 283.84 284.29 0.45 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 284.29 284.6 0.31 1.02 0.0 1.0 SDDSC127 284.6 285 0.4 0.23 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 285 286.15 1.15 0.36 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 286.15 286.32 0.17 0.83 2.9 6.4 SDDSC127 286.32 286.99 0.67 0.44 0.0 0.5 SDDSC127 286.99 287.15 0.16 1.76 5.9 12.9 SDDSC127 287.15 287.38 0.23 0.57 0.0 0.6 SDDSC127 309.7 310.49 0.79 0.77 0.0 0.8 SDDSC127 310.49 311.14 0.65 0.33 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 328.35 328.74 0.39 1.02 0.0 1.0 SDDSC127 331.14 331.3 0.16 0.29 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 331.86 332.03 0.17 0.58 0.0 0.6 SDDSC127 332.34 332.93 0.59 0.26 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 332.93 333.04 0.11 0.28 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 334.68 335.41 0.73 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 335.41 335.81 0.4 1.33 0.0 1.3 SDDSC127 335.81 336 0.19 0.99 0.0 1.0 SDDSC127 336 336.15 0.15 0.69 0.0 0.7 SDDSC127 338 339 1 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 339 339.63 0.63 0.54 0.0 0.6 SDDSC127 339.63 340.26 0.63 1.13 0.0 1.2 SDDSC127 354.69 355.07 0.38 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 358.51 358.81 0.3 0.24 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 360.27 360.65 0.38 2.63 1.0 4.5 SDDSC127 371.39 371.58 0.19 0.31 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 371.58 372 0.42 0.25 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 372 373.13 1.13 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 373.25 373.43 0.18 0.07 0.1 0.2 SDDSC127 382.69 382.97 0.28 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 383.95 384.17 0.22 0.25 1.0 2.1 SDDSC127 384.17 384.4 0.23 26.7 2.1 30.7 SDDSC127 384.4 384.91 0.51 0.34 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 388.22 388.46 0.24 0.82 0.0 0.8 SDDSC127 390.67 391.27 0.6 0.86 0.0 0.9 SDDSC127 391.27 391.67 0.4 1.25 0.0 1.3 SDDSC127 391.67 392.08 0.41 0.24 0.1 0.4 SDDSC127 392.08 393 0.92 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 393 393.82 0.82 0.37 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 393.82 394.18 0.36 0.28 0.2 0.7 SDDSC127 394.18 395 0.82 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 395.42 395.59 0.17 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 395.59 396.06 0.47 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 396.06 396.24 0.18 1.86 1.8 5.3 SDDSC127 396.24 396.52 0.28 14.5 0.0 14.5 SDDSC127 396.52 396.92 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 396.92 397.17 0.25 0.34 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 397.17 397.55 0.38 0.36 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 399.47 399.84 0.37 0.32 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 401.21 402 0.79 0.23 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 402 402.35 0.35 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 402.35 403.16 0.81 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 409.6 409.8 0.2 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 410.05 410.18 0.13 3.78 0.0 3.8 SDDSC127 410.18 410.68 0.5 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 410.68 411.16 0.48 0.25 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 411.7 412.71 1.01 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 413.3 413.61 0.31 0.77 0.0 0.8 SDDSC127 413.61 413.73 0.12 4.46 0.4 5.2 SDDSC127 413.73 414 0.27 25.6 0.6 26.8 SDDSC127 414 414.26 0.26 0.69 0.0 0.8 SDDSC127 414.26 415 0.74 0.19 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 415.4 416.16 0.76 0.13 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 417.93 418.11 0.18 1.16 0.0 1.2 SDDSC127 418.34 419.07 0.73 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 419.07 419.36 0.29 0.42 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 420.27 420.4 0.13 54.6 0.0 54.6 SDDSC127 420.4 420.7 0.3 0.27 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 420.7 421.22 0.52 0.57 0.0 0.6 SDDSC127 421.22 421.34 0.12 0.09 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 421.7 422.07 0.37 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 422.07 422.67 0.6 0.06 0.1 0.2 SDDSC127 422.67 422.98 0.31 0.21 0.1 0.3 SDDSC127 422.98 423.24 0.26 0.22 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 423.24 423.45 0.21 7.36 0.0 7.4 SDDSC127 423.45 424 0.55 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 424 424.3 0.3 0.41 0.2 0.7 SDDSC127 424.3 425 0.7 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 425 425.17 0.17 1.18 0.0 1.2 SDDSC127 425.17 425.78 0.61 0.53 0.1 0.7 SDDSC127 425.78 426.18 0.4 4.57 2.4 9.0 SDDSC127 426.18 426.3 0.12 69.6 16.6 100.8 SDDSC127 426.3 426.45 0.15 5.31 3.3 11.5 SDDSC127 426.45 426.64 0.19 1.87 0.5 2.9 SDDSC127 426.64 426.77 0.13 1.6 4.4 9.9 SDDSC127 426.77 427.48 0.71 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 429.66 429.88 0.22 0.28 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 429.88 430.2 0.32 0.78 0.2 1.2 SDDSC127 430.2 430.68 0.48 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 430.68 431.7 1.02 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 432.7 433.69 0.99 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 433.69 434.05 0.36 0.43 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 434.05 435.22 1.17 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 435.22 435.69 0.47 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 435.69 436.03 0.34 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 436.03 436.14 0.11 0.74 1.0 2.5 SDDSC127 436.14 437.01 0.87 0.32 0.1 0.5 SDDSC127 437.01 437.48 0.47 1.52 0.2 1.9 SDDSC127 437.48 437.7 0.22 1.26 0.0 1.3 SDDSC127 437.7 438.84 1.14 1.38 0.0 1.4 SDDSC127 438.84 439 0.16 1.37 0.0 1.5 SDDSC127 439 439.18 0.18 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC127 439.18 439.97 0.79 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 440.54 440.74 0.2 16.1 1.4 18.7 SDDSC127 440.74 441.22 0.48 0.9 0.2 1.2 SDDSC127 441.22 442.17 0.95 0.31 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 442.17 443 0.83 0.67 0.0 0.7 SDDSC127 447 448 1 0.28 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 448 448.77 0.77 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 448.77 449.34 0.57 0.27 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 449.34 449.78 0.44 0.23 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 449.78 450.55 0.77 0.23 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 451.13 451.28 0.15 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 451.9 452.25 0.35 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 453.54 454.23 0.69 0.16 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 454.23 454.77 0.54 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 455.7 455.83 0.13 0.23 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 460.25 460.6 0.35 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 460.6 460.75 0.15 11.3 0.0 11.3 SDDSC127 460.75 461.23 0.48 0.16 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 461.23 461.75 0.52 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 461.75 461.91 0.16 0.55 0.0 0.6 SDDSC127 461.91 462.11 0.2 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 462.11 462.66 0.55 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 462.66 463.04 0.38 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC127 463.04 463.67 0.63 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 463.67 463.87 0.2 0.13 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 466.51 466.72 0.21 0.28 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 475.19 475.45 0.26 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 477.98 478.2 0.22 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC127 480.56 481.08 0.52 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC127 481.08 481.25 0.17 0.61 0.0 0.6 SDDSC127 481.25 481.74 0.49 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 217 217.5 0.5 0.67 0.0 0.7 SDDSC128 217.5 217.8 0.3 0.71 0.0 0.7 SDDSC128 217.8 218.2 0.4 1.57 0.0 1.6 SDDSC128 218.2 218.4 0.2 1.87 0.0 1.9 SDDSC128 218.4 219.05 0.65 1 0.0 1.0 SDDSC128 219.05 219.44 0.39 0.51 0.0 0.5 SDDSC128 391 391.91 0.91 0.16 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 391.91 392.07 0.16 0.64 0.0 0.7 SDDSC128 392.07 392.48 0.41 0.69 0.0 0.7 SDDSC128 403.2 404 0.8 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 404 404.77 0.77 0.13 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 407 407.22 0.22 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 407.22 407.93 0.71 0.32 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 407.93 408.37 0.44 2.06 0.0 2.1 SDDSC128 408.37 408.73 0.36 0.24 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 408.73 409.08 0.35 0.28 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 409.08 409.23 0.15 0.25 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 409.23 409.47 0.24 0.74 0.0 0.8 SDDSC128 409.47 409.65 0.18 0.45 0.0 0.5 SDDSC128 409.65 409.88 0.23 0.23 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 413.03 413.9 0.87 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 413.9 414 0.1 0.19 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 421 422 1 0.26 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 423 423.88 0.88 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 425.31 426.16 0.85 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 432 433 1 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 433 434 1 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 444 445 1 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 445 446 1 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 477 478 1 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 484.74 485.27 0.53 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 489 490 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 491.96 492.36 0.4 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 492.36 493 0.64 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 493 494 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 495 495.5 0.5 0.85 0.0 0.9 SDDSC128 495.5 495.82 0.32 15.7 0.0 15.7 SDDSC128 495.82 496.75 0.93 0.28 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 496.75 497.5 0.75 0.35 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 497.5 498.5 1 0.66 0.0 0.7 SDDSC128 499.12 499.88 0.76 0.31 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 499.88 500.7 0.82 3.54 0.2 3.9 SDDSC128 500.7 501.38 0.68 0.57 0.1 0.7 SDDSC128 501.9 502.6 0.7 0.74 0.0 0.8 SDDSC128 502.6 502.92 0.32 0.99 0.3 1.5 SDDSC128 502.92 503.61 0.69 0.25 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 503.61 504.59 0.98 0.51 0.2 0.8 SDDSC128 504.59 505.42 0.83 0.71 0.1 0.8 SDDSC128 505.42 505.55 0.13 7.25 9.4 24.9 SDDSC128 505.55 505.85 0.3 1.71 1.7 4.9 SDDSC128 505.85 506.54 0.69 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 506.54 507 0.46 1.28 0.0 1.3 SDDSC128 507 508 1 0.52 0.0 0.6 SDDSC128 508 508.92 0.92 0.82 0.0 0.8 SDDSC128 508.92 509.51 0.59 0.82 0.3 1.3 SDDSC128 509.51 510.38 0.87 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 510.38 511.08 0.7 0.59 0.0 0.6 SDDSC128 511.08 511.81 0.73 1.66 0.0 1.7 SDDSC128 511.81 512.42 0.61 0.78 0.3 1.3 SDDSC128 512.42 512.75 0.33 7.11 3.7 14.1 SDDSC128 512.75 513.24 0.49 8.45 3.9 15.8 SDDSC128 513.24 513.78 0.54 4.8 1.0 6.6 SDDSC128 513.78 514.18 0.4 25.5 3.8 32.7 SDDSC128 514.18 514.37 0.19 16.5 9.2 33.8 SDDSC128 514.37 514.93 0.56 3.04 1.7 6.1 SDDSC128 514.93 515.8 0.87 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 515.8 516.5 0.7 0.84 0.2 1.2 SDDSC128 516.5 516.64 0.14 11.5 6.2 23.2 SDDSC128 516.64 517.28 0.64 0.69 0.5 1.6 SDDSC128 517.28 517.98 0.7 0.22 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 517.98 518.86 0.88 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 518.86 519.02 0.16 1.42 0.0 1.5 SDDSC128 519.02 519.78 0.76 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 519.78 520 0.22 21 16.4 51.8 SDDSC128 520 520.46 0.46 0.72 0.3 1.3 SDDSC128 520.46 520.9 0.44 25.7 0.2 26.1 SDDSC128 520.9 521.26 0.36 1.61 0.8 3.1 SDDSC128 521.26 521.59 0.33 0.13 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 521.59 521.7 0.11 17.8 8.2 33.1 SDDSC128 521.7 522.14 0.44 0.44 0.0 0.5 SDDSC128 522.14 522.7 0.56 0.76 0.1 0.9 SDDSC128 522.7 523.25 0.55 1.24 0.0 1.3 SDDSC128 523.25 523.41 0.16 2.07 0.8 3.6 SDDSC128 523.41 523.75 0.34 1.46 0.0 1.5 SDDSC128 523.75 523.92 0.17 0.95 0.0 1.0 SDDSC128 523.92 524.95 1.03 0.26 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 524.95 525.3 0.35 0.64 0.3 1.1 SDDSC128 525.3 526.32 1.02 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 527.12 527.28 0.16 1.1 0.8 2.6 SDDSC128 528.8 528.94 0.14 0.89 0.0 0.9 SDDSC128 528.94 529.51 0.57 0.16 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 529.51 530.08 0.57 1.07 0.3 1.7 SDDSC128 530.08 530.22 0.14 4.52 0.6 5.7 SDDSC128 531.93 533 1.07 0.18 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 533 533.14 0.14 1.93 0.8 3.5 SDDSC128 533.14 533.57 0.43 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 535.39 536.37 0.98 0.16 0.1 0.3 SDDSC128 536.37 536.65 0.28 4.74 1.0 6.5 SDDSC128 536.65 537.3 0.65 0.13 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 542.75 542.95 0.2 1.84 0.6 3.0 SDDSC128 544.46 544.74 0.28 0.29 0.2 0.7 SDDSC128 545.35 545.45 0.1 0.62 0.0 0.6 SDDSC128 546.28 546.88 0.6 0.33 0.1 0.5 SDDSC128 546.88 547.32 0.44 0.15 0.1 0.3 SDDSC128 547.32 547.71 0.39 0.06 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 547.71 547.94 0.23 2.67 2.7 7.8 SDDSC128 547.94 548.08 0.14 74.4 0.5 75.4 SDDSC128 548.08 548.26 0.18 167 7.8 181.6 SDDSC128 548.26 548.71 0.45 0.78 0.2 1.2 SDDSC128 548.71 549.21 0.5 0.39 0.1 0.5 SDDSC128 549.21 549.66 0.45 2.44 0.1 2.6 SDDSC128 551.65 551.84 0.19 0.82 0.4 1.7 SDDSC128 551.84 552.18 0.34 0.12 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 553.69 553.8 0.11 15.6 0.3 16.2 SDDSC128 553.8 554.23 0.43 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 554.23 554.59 0.36 12.7 0.7 14.0 SDDSC128 554.59 555.52 0.93 3.59 0.4 4.3 SDDSC128 555.52 556.1 0.58 0.25 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 556.49 556.74 0.25 0.41 0.1 0.7 SDDSC128 557.61 558.39 0.78 1.07 0.0 1.1 SDDSC128 558.39 558.67 0.28 2.84 0.2 3.2 SDDSC128 558.67 559.2 0.53 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 559.84 560.17 0.33 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 564 564.7 0.7 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 566.5 566.79 0.29 0.13 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 566.79 566.97 0.18 0.55 1.0 2.4 SDDSC128 566.97 567.39 0.42 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 573.66 574.14 0.48 0.78 0.1 0.9 SDDSC128 574.76 575 0.24 0.08 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 575 575.27 0.27 0.28 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 575.27 575.6 0.33 0.13 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 575.6 575.79 0.19 0.7 1.1 2.7 SDDSC128 575.79 576.31 0.52 6.54 0.4 7.4 SDDSC128 576.31 576.6 0.29 5.21 0.8 6.8 SDDSC128 576.6 577.35 0.75 6.21 1.6 9.1 SDDSC128 577.35 578.03 0.68 1.91 0.1 2.0 SDDSC128 578.03 578.82 0.79 1.17 0.2 1.6 SDDSC128 578.82 579.25 0.43 10.2 0.8 11.7 SDDSC128 579.25 579.73 0.48 2.92 1.1 5.0 SDDSC128 579.73 580.1 0.37 3.25 1.7 6.5 SDDSC128 580.1 580.65 0.55 0.9 0.4 1.6 SDDSC128 580.65 581.2 0.55 12.8 2.0 16.5 SDDSC128 581.2 581.33 0.13 0.65 0.6 1.8 SDDSC128 581.33 582.28 0.95 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 582.62 583.34 0.72 0.15 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 585.6 586.24 0.64 1.67 0.7 3.0 SDDSC128 586.24 586.73 0.49 0.27 0.1 0.5 SDDSC128 587.59 588.42 0.83 0.37 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 588.42 588.82 0.4 0.46 0.0 0.5 SDDSC128 588.82 589.75 0.93 0.11 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 590.26 590.71 0.45 0.18 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 593.03 593.78 0.75 0.23 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 595.41 595.71 0.3 0.81 0.4 1.6 SDDSC128 595.71 596.52 0.81 0.27 0.2 0.6 SDDSC128 596.52 597.32 0.8 0.12 0.1 0.2 SDDSC128 598.1 599.05 0.95 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 599.05 599.45 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 603.13 603.26 0.13 1.35 2.0 5.1 SDDSC128 626.26 626.47 0.21 0.19 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 626.47 626.61 0.14 62.3 7.6 76.6 SDDSC128 626.61 626.77 0.16 0.21 0.1 0.5 SDDSC128 626.77 626.94 0.17 0.13 0.5 1.2 SDDSC128 628.83 629.1 0.27 116 10.6 135.9 SDDSC128 629.1 629.49 0.39 0.28 0.2 0.7 SDDSC128 629.49 629.93 0.44 0.23 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 634.23 634.39 0.16 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 634.39 634.5 0.11 11.7 0.8 13.2 SDDSC128 634.5 634.65 0.15 0.09 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 635.57 635.71 0.14 38.1 0.2 38.5 SDDSC128 635.71 636.2 0.49 0.09 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 638.24 638.93 0.69 1.73 1.4 4.3 SDDSC128 638.93 640 1.07 0.11 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 640 641 1 0.15 0.1 0.4 SDDSC128 641 642.07 1.07 0.33 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 642.07 642.3 0.23 7.21 0.2 7.5 SDDSC128 642.3 643 0.7 0.76 0.2 1.0 SDDSC128 643 643.73 0.73 0.25 0.1 0.5 SDDSC128 643.73 643.94 0.21 3.2 1.5 6.0 SDDSC128 643.94 644.35 0.41 3.04 1.1 5.2 SDDSC128 644.35 644.72 0.37 0.27 0.2 0.6 SDDSC128 644.72 644.92 0.2 1.43 1.4 4.1 SDDSC128 644.92 645.06 0.14 18 1.3 20.5 SDDSC128 645.06 645.36 0.3 17.7 0.4 18.4 SDDSC128 645.36 645.74 0.38 0.57 0.0 0.6 SDDSC128 651.1 651.3 0.2 2.64 0.1 2.9 SDDSC128 654.74 655.1 0.36 1.65 0.0 1.7 SDDSC128 656.88 657.08 0.2 1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC128 657.67 658.03 0.36 3.63 0.5 4.6 SDDSC128 659 660.07 1.07 0.08 0.1 0.3 SDDSC128 660.07 660.25 0.18 35.8 10.6 55.7 SDDSC128 660.25 660.63 0.38 0.04 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 665.7 665.84 0.14 3.29 0.5 4.1 SDDSC128 666.49 666.68 0.19 0.36 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 666.68 667.62 0.94 0.39 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 667.62 668 0.38 4 0.2 4.4 SDDSC128 668.4 668.83 0.43 1.71 0.1 1.9 SDDSC128 671.94 672.21 0.27 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 672.62 673.26 0.64 0.21 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 674.02 674.7 0.68 0.25 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 674.7 674.89 0.19 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC128 674.89 675.04 0.15 7.68 2.1 11.6 SDDSC128 675.04 675.69 0.65 0.17 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 675.69 676.36 0.67 0.23 0.3 0.9 SDDSC128 676.36 676.76 0.4 4.71 0.6 5.9 SDDSC128 676.76 677.12 0.36 2.57 0.5 3.5 SDDSC128 677.12 678 0.88 0.27 0.2 0.7 SDDSC128 678 678.74 0.74 0.08 0.0 0.1 SDDSC128 678.74 679.44 0.7 2.01 0.2 2.4 SDDSC128 679.44 680.27 0.83 0.12 0.1 0.3 SDDSC128 680.77 681 0.23 0.31 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 681 681.8 0.8 0.64 0.0 0.7 SDDSC128 681.8 682.36 0.56 0.14 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 682.36 683.22 0.86 0.22 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 684.08 684.87 0.79 0.49 0.4 1.2 SDDSC128 684.87 685.61 0.74 0.21 0.2 0.5 SDDSC128 685.61 686.21 0.6 1.26 0.3 1.9 SDDSC128 686.21 686.65 0.44 0.37 0.4 1.2 SDDSC128 686.65 687.45 0.8 1.1 1.2 3.4 SDDSC128 687.45 688.1 0.65 0.32 0.1 0.4 SDDSC128 688.1 688.67 0.57 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC128 688.67 688.98 0.31 12.1 4.2 20.1 SDDSC128 688.98 689.82 0.84 0.43 0.7 1.7 SDDSC128 690.3 690.59 0.29 0.48 0.0 0.5 SDDSC128 690.59 691.3 0.71 0.22 0.5 1.1 SDDSC128 691.3 691.54 0.24 0.81 0.0 0.8 SDDSC128 691.54 692 0.46 0.38 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 692 692.66 0.66 0.84 0.7 2.1 SDDSC128 692.66 692.85 0.19 13.8 4.5 22.2 SDDSC128 693.52 693.74 0.22 3.1 2.1 7.1 SDDSC128 693.74 694.09 0.35 0.12 0.0 0.2 SDDSC128 694.09 694.89 0.8 0.49 0.1 0.7 SDDSC128 695.98 696.18 0.2 1.92 3.9 9.3 SDDSC128 697.23 698 0.77 0.39 0.0 0.4 SDDSC128 698 698.42 0.42 0.09 0.8 1.6 SDDSC128 698.42 699 0.58 0.51 0.1 0.7 SDDSC128 699 699.15 0.15 44.2 6.7 56.9 SDDSC128 699.15 699.57 0.42 3.9 1.0 5.7 SDDSC128 704.04 704.67 0.63 0.57 0.2 1.0 SDDSC128 704.67 704.98 0.31 28.6 7.9 43.4

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited