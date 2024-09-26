Balekian Hayes Family Law: Kris Balekian Hayes and John Withers, Jr. Recognized as Texas Super Lawyers in Family Law for 2024

Balekian Hayes, PLLC Partners Receive Recognition by Super Lawyers Magazine

Each year, Super Lawyers identifies the top lawyers in Texas through a patented multiphase selection process. Those with the highest scores are recognized in Texas Super Lawyers' Top Lists. Among the distinguished five percent of Texas attorneys on this coveted list are Dallas-based family law attorneys Kris Balekian Hayes and John Withers, Jr. Honorees are selected based on peer nominations, evaluations, and independent research, with each candidate assessed on 12 criteria related to peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made annually on a state-by-state basis, aiming to create a credible and diverse resource for those seeking legal counsel.

"It is a privilege to be recognized as one of the top attorneys in Texas," says Kris Balekian Hayes, managing partner of Balekian Hayes, PLLC. "Alongside my partner John Withers, Jr., we understand that divorce can be an incredibly stressful and challenging experience, which is why selecting a trustworthy attorney is so important. We are committed to being honest with our clients, while honesty may sometimes come at a cost, our clients deserve nothing less. This dedication has earned us recognition from industry leaders and referrals from our loyal clients."

Hayes earned her law degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, along with an MBA from St. Mary's University School of Business. With over 20 years of family law experience, she is distinguished by her dual certification from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in family law and child welfare-an honor held by only 47 family lawyers in Texas. Additionally, she is a credentialed mediator in civil, family, and CPS matters and is licensed by the Supreme Court of the United States, showcasing her exceptional qualifications.

John Withers Jr., also a dual board-certified attorney, has earned accolades as a Super Lawyer and nominee for Best Lawyers due to his unwavering commitment to excellence and client advocacy. A Dallas native, he holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and attended the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as part of the U.S. Army Reserve. Withers earned his law degree from Southern Methodist University and has extensive legal experience, having served as an assistant district attorney and co-founding a successful law firm. His dedication extends beyond the courtroom through his military service and involvement in the State Bar College and the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

At Balekian Hayes, PLLC in Dallas, leadership and commitment to clients are at the core of the firm's reputation. The repeated recognition by Super Lawyers highlights the individual excellence of each partner and reflects the firm's high standards. For more information about Kris Balekian Hayes, John Withers, Jr., and the services offered at Balekian Hayes, PLLC, please visit their website.

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Balekian Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Katie Mudd

katie@thevokolgroup.com

214-676-4254

SOURCE: Balekian Hayes Family Law