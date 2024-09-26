Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - A recent poll conducted by OysterLink, a restaurant and hospitality job platform, found that a significant majority (64%) of respondents have experienced inappropriate questions during job interviews.





The survey showed that 23% of respondents felt uncomfortable with the questions they were asked, while 41% managed to brush them off. Only 32% of respondents reported never encountering such questions.

The topics discussed on the page include questions related to age, marital or family status, nationality, religion, disabilities, gender, and criminal record. These questions are deemed inappropriate and may infringe on laws protecting workers' rights, such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It features market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 150,000 monthly visitors and is growing.

