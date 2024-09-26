Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
Service Direct Launches Dynamic Connect: A New Pay-Per-Call Solution for High-Quality Call Acquisition

Get exclusive phone call leads through our flexible and scalable solution that connects to your API or to leading call distribution platforms.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Service Direct, a leader in pay-per-call marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Dynamic Connect, an advanced API connector designed to enhance how businesses, especially those in the home services industries, acquire high-quality phone leads. This innovative solution streamlines the connection between call buyers and Service Direct's expansive, nationwide network of real-time, consumer-initiated calls.

Service Direct Dynamic Connect Pay Per Call API

Service Direct Dynamic Connect Pay Per Call API
Dynamic Connect Pay Per Call API connector from Service Direct

Dynamic Connect offers businesses a custom, seamless integration with their existing systems, whether via their own API or preferred call distribution platform. By linking directly with Service Direct's marketplace, businesses gain immediate access to premium calls, significantly improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their call acquisition strategy.

"Our goal with Dynamic Connect is to provide a programmatic pay-per-call solution that offers unparalleled flexibility for buying calls via API," said Brian Abernethy, CEO of Service Direct. "By unlocking access to top-tier, consumer-initiated calls, Dynamic Connect allows businesses to tailor their customer acquisition strategies to their unique needs and seize valuable opportunities for growth."

Key benefits of Dynamic Connect include:

  • Exclusive Phone Call Leads: Connect with a vast network of partners to receive high-quality, consumer-initiated phone calls.

  • Flexibility and Control: Customize and scale call generation efforts dynamically with your API or leading call distribution platforms, including Ringba, LeadsPedia, Boberdoo, and more.

  • Data Transparency: Obtain detailed, source-level data to make informed, data-driven decisions and enhance performance.

Dynamic Connect is designed to adapt to the custom requirements of each business, offering unparalleled flexibility and control over the call-buying process. With its custom integration, businesses can tailor their lead acquisition strategies to their needs and accelerate their growth.

For more information about Dynamic Connect and how it can transform your new customer call acquisition strategy, visit https://servicedirect.com/dynamic-connect/ and for more info about how else we can help enterprise-level clients, visit https://servicedirect.com/enterprise-pay-per-call/.

About Service Direct: Service Direct is a leading provider of pay-per-call marketing solutions, connecting local service businesses with high-quality calls through an advanced call marketplace. With a commitment to delivering top-tier calls and exceptional service, Service Direct helps businesses drive growth and achieve their marketing objectives.

Contact Information

Matt Buchanan
Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer
matt@servicedirect.com

SOURCE: Service Direct

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
