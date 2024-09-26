Panasonic will integrate new smart thermostats and an energy management software in its Aquarea system starting from November. The new solutions are also intended to enable PV system owners manage their heat pumps based on local weather forecast. Panasonic announced that from November will integrate a series of home energy management solutions to its Aquarea air-to-water heat pumps for commercial and multi-dwelling residential applications. The company said its product will be equipped with the Balance smart thermostats and the Heat Pump Optimizer X management system from Germany-based tado. "This ...

