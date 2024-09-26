First Human Procedure Performed at Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester, UK

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) company pioneering graphene-based neural technologies, announced today the world's first human procedure of its cortical interface in a patient undergoing brain tumor resection. INBRAIN's BCI technology was able to differentiate between healthy and cancerous brain tissue with micrometer-scale precision.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in demonstrating the ability of graphene-based BCI technology beyond decoding and translating brain signals, to become a reliable tool for use in precision surgery in diseases such as cancer, and in neurotechnology more broadly. The study was sponsored by the University of Manchester, and primarily funded by the European Commission's Graphene Flagship project.

The clinical investigation study was conducted at Salford Royal Hospital, part of the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, UK. The study was led by Chief Clinical Investigator Dr. David Coope, a neurosurgeon at the Manchester Centre for Clinical Neuroscience and Brain Tumours Theme Lead at the Geoffrey Jefferson Brain Research Centre, and Chief Scientific Investigator Kostas Kostarelos, Ph.D., Professor of Nanomedicine at The University of Manchester, the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience Nanotechnology, and Co-Founder of INBRAIN.

"The world's first human application of a graphene-based BCI highlights the transformative impact of graphene-based neural technologies in medicine. This clinical milestone opens a new era for BCI technology, paving the way for advancements in both neural decoding and its application as a therapeutic intervention," said Carolina Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics.

INBRAIN's BCI platform leverages the exceptional properties of graphene, a material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. Despite being the thinnest known material to science, graphene is stronger than steel and possesses a unique combination of electronic and mechanical properties that make it ideal for neurotechnology innovation.

"We are capturing brain activity in areas where traditional metals and materials struggle with signal fidelity. Graphene provides ultra-high density for sensing and stimulating, which is critical to conduct high precision resections while preserving the patient's functional capacities, such as movement, language or cognition," said Dr. David Coope, the neurosurgeon who performed the procedure.

"After extensive engineering development and pre-clinical trials, INBRAIN's first-in-human study will involve 8-10 patients, primarily to demonstrate the safety of graphene in direct contact with the human brain," said Kostas Kostarelos, Ph.D., Co-Founder, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. "The study will also aim to demonstrate graphene's superiority over other materials in decoding brain functionality in both awake and asleep states."

"The integration of graphene and AI with advanced semiconductor technology has allowed INBRAIN to pioneer a new generation of minimally-invasive BCI therapeutics designed for the personalized treatment of neurological disorders," said Jose A. Garrido, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of INBRAIN and ICREA Professor at the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.

Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov, Ph.D., Nobel Laureate and Vision Board member of INBRAIN, who first isolated stable graphene at The University of Manchester in 2004, and now at the National University of Singapore, said: "Witnessing graphene's exceptional properties unlock new frontiers in medical technology is truly rewarding. This breakthrough, a result of a decade-long development under the Graphene Flagship program, can now start to unravel its transformative societal impact."

The study is powered by INBRAIN's graphene-based Intelligent Network Decoding Modulation (BCI-Tx) Platform, which has received Breakthrough Device Designation for Parkinson's disease from the U.S. Food Drug Administration. INBRAIN's BCI-Tx platform leverages graphene's unique properties to deliver ultra-high signal resolution and adaptive neuroelectronic therapy, enabling real-time decoding of biomarkers and precise modulation of cortical and subcortical structures at the micrometer scale for neural network rebalancing.

According to Carolina Aguilar, "INBRAIN is at the forefront of precision neurology, integrating BCI decoding with high-precision neuromodulation to restore function and alleviate symptoms, delivering continuous, personalized treatment to maximize benefits while minimizing side effects."

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is pioneering real-time precision neurology with the world's first graphene-based brain-computer interface (BCI) therapeutics platform. Our technology combines precise BCI decoding with micrometric modulation to deliver adaptive, personalized treatments for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and stroke rehabilitation. By providing continuous real-time monitoring and autonomous therapy adjustments, our AI-driven platform maximizes therapeutic outcomes while minimizing side effects. Through strategic collaborations, including with Merck KGAa and our subsidiary INNERVIA Bioelectronics, we are extending our innovative solutions to peripheral nerve and systemic disease applications, unlocking the potential of neurotechnology and bioelectronics. For more information, visit www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Northern Care Alliance (NCA)

Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust provides hospital and community healthcare services in Salford, Oldham, Bury and Rochdale. Our dedicated team of around 20,000 staff delivers high standards of care and experience excellence to over one million people across Greater Manchester and beyond, working together to save lives and improve lives. More information about the NCA can be found at www.northerncarealliance.nhs.uk

About The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is recognised globally for its pioneering research, outstanding teaching and learning, and commitment to social responsibility. The Russell Group institution is ranked the 6th best university in the UK and 38th in the world (Academic Ranking of World Universities). A truly international university, its community includes more than 44,000 students, 12,000 staff, and 500,000 alumni from 190 countries. Together, they are tackling the world's biggest challenges the University's social and environmental impact is ranked in the top ten globally (Times Higher Education Impact Rankings). The University is a powerhouse of research and discovery; 25 Nobel laureates are among its former staff and students; and it was ranked fifth for research power the quality and scale of research and impact in the UK government's Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021. The institution is the most popular in the UK for undergraduate applications (UCAS 2021 cycle), and it is the it is the most targeted university by the UK's leading employers (The Graduate Market, 2023).

