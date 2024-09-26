Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 ticker: AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for brain diseases, today announces that its half-year financial report has been made available to the public and filled with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers

It can be consulted on the Company's website, www.aelisfarma.com, in the section Investors/Documentation/Reports.

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling-Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a natural regulatory mechanism of CB1 hyperactivity made by the team led by Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was the director of the Neurocentre Magendie of INSERM in Bordeaux. By mimicking this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to selectively inhibit the disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. CB1-SSi have consequently the potential to provide new safe treatments for several brain diseases.

Aelis Farma is currently developing two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates: AEF0117 for the treatment of cannabis related disorders, that has just completed a Phase 2B study in the United States in CUD, and AEF0217 for cognitive disorders, including those of Down syndrome (Trisomy 21), that has just completed recruitment in a Phase 1/2 study in Spain in people with Down syndrome, with results expected in Q4 2024. The Company also has a portfolio of new innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor. The different drugs developed by the Company belong to the same general pharmacological class, the CB1-SSi, but have distinct functional effects allowing to target different types of dysregulations of the CB1 receptor.

Aelis Farma draws on the talents of more than 25 highly qualified employees.

For more information, visit www.aelisfarma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ISIN: FR0014007ZB4

Ticker: AELIS

B Compartment of Euronext Paris

