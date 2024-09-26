Lilium N.V.: Lilium Debuts Jet in U.S. at Houston Hobby Airport and Signs Infrastructure Partnership with Galaxy FBO

Houston-based aircraft brokerage EMCJET will showcase the Lilium Jet for the very first time in the U.S. at Galaxy FBO

Galaxy FBO is partnering with Lilium to ensure accessibility for the Lilium Jet at their Houston-area facilities - Houston Hobby Airport, Conroe North Houston Regional Airport, and The Woodlands Heliport

Lilium is collaborating with The Greater Houston Partnership to host a discussion with industry leaders on how electric aviation will revolutionize regional travel in the Houston area



HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM), a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), is today debuting the Lilium Jet, the world's first fully electric jet that can take off and land vertically, to the U.S. market. The Lilium Jet is designed and optimized for regional travel with an aerodynamic shape and ducted electric fans that prioritize efficiency and speed during forward flight. With an anticipated initial operating range of roughly 110 miles, the Lilium Jet will be capable of quickly connecting Houstonians to the broader region, with routes like Houston Hobby Airport to Galveston, Houston Spaceport to College Station, The Woodlands to Galveston, and others. Galaxy FBO's Houston-area facilities at Houston Hobby, Conroe North Houston Regional Airport, and The Woodlands Heliport will be key infrastructure for Lilium Jet operators in the Houston area.

Jeremy Gee, CEO of Galaxy FBO, said: "We are excited to transform Galaxy FBO into a cutting-edge hub for the eVTOL innovation. As the future of electric aviation takes flight, this marks a significant step in making Houston a leader in sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. Our team is proud to support Lilium's revolutionary mode of travel that will connect Greater Houston in ways never thought possible."

Houston-based EMCJET has secured production slots from Lilium as part of a broader partnership agreement and is poised to be involved in the first round of customer deliveries starting in 2026. Memo Montemayor, Founder & CEO of EMCJET, said, "Our clients want to own the future of aviation and, with our partnership with Lilium, they can do just that. With a spacious cabin, luxurious finishes, and vertical takeoff and landing capability, the Lilium Jet meets our clients' needs to travel safely, sustainably, and comfortably."

To showcase the transformative potential of the Lilium Jet and the broader electric aviation landscape, the Greater Houston Partnership, the region's largest chamber of commerce, is collaborating with Galaxy FBO and Lilium for an engaging discussion with policymakers and industry leaders. Kevin Tipton, Senior Director for Aerospace & Aviation at the Greater Houston Partnership, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "Houston is home to the world's leading aerospace companies, and we're thrilled to welcome Lilium and this next generation of aviation technology. Together, we're on the brink of something groundbreaking for our region."

Matthew Broffman, Lilium's VP of Commercial, Americas said, "Lilium is serious about expanding in the U.S. and actively progressing towards FAA validation. As part of our commitment to working with communities across the U.S. and expanding our customer base, we're excited to showcase our aircraft for the first time in Houston, a city with a proud legacy of aerospace innovation in America."

Next month, the Lilium Jet will be displayed at the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas. Lilium is preparing for its first piloted flight of the Lilium Jet in early 2025.

Contact information for media:

Sam Polstein

+1.646.477.8893

sam.polstein@lilium.com

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium's 1,000+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Lilium Forward Looking Statements