Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 23rd Sep 2024.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange





LBank New Listing Schedule

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/224675_191b40f134752915_001full.jpg

Project: GPIA

Listing date: 23rd Sep

Key words: Infrastructure, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://gpia.xyz/

About: GPIA, inspired by the concept of "Utopia," represents Korea's first-ever health and lifestyle blockchain ecosystem. With a vision to create a globally accessible platform, GPIA goes beyond traditional borders to deliver advanced user-centric experiences, services, and products powered by the GPIA token.

Project: SOMPS

Listing date: 24th Sep

Key words: MEME, Initial Listing, KRC20

Official Website: https://somps.xyz/

About: Somps meme coin was created to increase awareness and appreciation for the smallest Kaspa unit through a light-hearted approach. The token's name, SOMPS, stands for sompi, which is the smallest unit of Kaspa, equivalent to 0.00000001 KAS. As a meme coin, SOMPS carries a playful spirit in the cryptocurrency world, emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of Kaspa's foundational unit.

Project: MML

Listing date: 26th Sep

Key words: INNO, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://metamedialand.org

About: MML (MetaMediaLand) tokens serve as the backbone of economic activities within MetaLand, an innovative virtual music world designed to revolutionize how users interact with music and artists. These tokens facilitate a wide array of transactions, including music purchases, gifting, and item acquisitions, thereby providing a seamless and engaging experience for all users.

Project: SKTO

Listing date: 26th Sep

Key words: DeFi, BEP20

Official Website: https://down.hypro.cc/

About: Hypro is committed to building a secure, transparent and efficient decentralized network platform on blockchain. Hypro uses the most advanced encryption algorithms and PoS consensus mechanism to ensure that data is secure and immutable. SKTO, an experimental Meme token deployed on the BSC chain, is used as a store of value in the Hypro ecosystem.

Project: MIH

Listing date: 26th Sep

Key words: Payments, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://mineholdings.io/

About: MIH Coin introduces a new blockchain paradigm aimed at making blockchain more accessible by minimizing technical barriers. Its vision is to establish a practical and reliable cryptocurrency ecosystem that benefits businesses and individuals alike. By reducing complexity, MIH provides a user-friendly platform that encourages mass adoption. Through global collaborations with various partners, MIH aims to become a universally accepted cryptocurrency, establishing a sustainable financial model with reduced volatility.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 16th Sep 2024 to 22nd Sep 2024





LBank Weekly Listing Banner September 16 - September 22



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/224675_191b40f134752915_002full.jpg

Name: HEWE

Official Website: https://hewe.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hewe_usdt

Name: CATALORIAN

Official Website: https://cataloriancat.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/catalorian_usdt

Name: MOODENG

Weekly Gain: 350%

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/moodeng_usdt

Name: NEIRO

Weekly Gain: 192%

Official Website: https://www.neiroeth.io/zh-CN

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/neiro_usdt

Name: MISHA

Official Website: https://www.misha-eth.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/misha_usdt

Name: DOGGO

Weekly Gain: 307%

Official Website: https://doggo.sbs/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/doggo_usdt

Name: POL

Weekly Gain: 103%

Official Website: https://polygon.technology/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pol_usdt

Name: BOX

Official Website: https://debox.pro/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/box_usdt

Name: AA

Weekly Gain: 60%

Official Website: https://www.a3sprotocol.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aa_usdt

Name: MTHN

Official Website: http://www.mthnetwork.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mthn_usdt

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224675

SOURCE: LBank