Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 23rd Sep 2024.
LBank New Listing Schedule
Project: GPIA
Listing date: 23rd Sep
Key words: Infrastructure, Initial Listing, POLY
Official Website: https://gpia.xyz/
About: GPIA, inspired by the concept of "Utopia," represents Korea's first-ever health and lifestyle blockchain ecosystem. With a vision to create a globally accessible platform, GPIA goes beyond traditional borders to deliver advanced user-centric experiences, services, and products powered by the GPIA token.
Project: SOMPS
Listing date: 24th Sep
Key words: MEME, Initial Listing, KRC20
Official Website: https://somps.xyz/
About: Somps meme coin was created to increase awareness and appreciation for the smallest Kaspa unit through a light-hearted approach. The token's name, SOMPS, stands for sompi, which is the smallest unit of Kaspa, equivalent to 0.00000001 KAS. As a meme coin, SOMPS carries a playful spirit in the cryptocurrency world, emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of Kaspa's foundational unit.
Project: MML
Listing date: 26th Sep
Key words: INNO, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: http://metamedialand.org
About: MML (MetaMediaLand) tokens serve as the backbone of economic activities within MetaLand, an innovative virtual music world designed to revolutionize how users interact with music and artists. These tokens facilitate a wide array of transactions, including music purchases, gifting, and item acquisitions, thereby providing a seamless and engaging experience for all users.
Project: SKTO
Listing date: 26th Sep
Key words: DeFi, BEP20
Official Website: https://down.hypro.cc/
About: Hypro is committed to building a secure, transparent and efficient decentralized network platform on blockchain. Hypro uses the most advanced encryption algorithms and PoS consensus mechanism to ensure that data is secure and immutable. SKTO, an experimental Meme token deployed on the BSC chain, is used as a store of value in the Hypro ecosystem.
Project: MIH
Listing date: 26th Sep
Key words: Payments, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://mineholdings.io/
About: MIH Coin introduces a new blockchain paradigm aimed at making blockchain more accessible by minimizing technical barriers. Its vision is to establish a practical and reliable cryptocurrency ecosystem that benefits businesses and individuals alike. By reducing complexity, MIH provides a user-friendly platform that encourages mass adoption. Through global collaborations with various partners, MIH aims to become a universally accepted cryptocurrency, establishing a sustainable financial model with reduced volatility.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 16th Sep 2024 to 22nd Sep 2024
LBank Weekly Listing Banner September 16 - September 22
Name: HEWE
Official Website: https://hewe.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hewe_usdt
Name: CATALORIAN
Official Website: https://cataloriancat.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/catalorian_usdt
Name: MOODENG
Weekly Gain: 350%
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/moodeng_usdt
Name: NEIRO
Weekly Gain: 192%
Official Website: https://www.neiroeth.io/zh-CN
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/neiro_usdt
Name: MISHA
Official Website: https://www.misha-eth.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/misha_usdt
Name: DOGGO
Weekly Gain: 307%
Official Website: https://doggo.sbs/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/doggo_usdt
Name: POL
Weekly Gain: 103%
Official Website: https://polygon.technology/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pol_usdt
Name: BOX
Official Website: https://debox.pro/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/box_usdt
Name: AA
Weekly Gain: 60%
Official Website: https://www.a3sprotocol.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aa_usdt
Name: MTHN
Official Website: http://www.mthnetwork.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mthn_usdt
