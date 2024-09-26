Anzeige
WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Frankfurt
26.09.24
15:29 Uhr
20,650 Euro
+0,150
+0,73 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
26.09.2024 18:16 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of the Combined General Meeting of September 26, 2024

DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of the Combined General Meeting of September 26, 2024 

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of the Combined General Meeting of September 26, 2024 
26-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, 26 th September 2024, 5.45pm 
 
 
PULLUP Entertainment 
Results of the Combined General Meeting of September 26, 2024 
 
 
 
PARIS, FRANCE - 26 th September 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) today held its annual General 
Meeting of Shareholders, which was chaired by Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders present, 
represented or casting postal votes held 6 279 622 of the   8 233 103 shares entitled to vote, leading to a quorum of 
76,27% 
 
The annual General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to it, in particular those concerning the approval of 
the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, with the exception of the 6th 
resolution on the related parties' agreements. The detailed results of the votes by resolution can be consulted on the 
Company's website at the following address: https://pullupent.com/fr/meetings 
 
The Company would like to thank all shareholders who attended this annual General Meeting for their support and 
loyalty. 
 
 
Upcoming events: 
   -- 2024 second-quarter revenue: Wednesday 16 October (after market) 
   -- PULLUP Entertainment INVESTOR DAY: Thursday 17 October 2024 
   -- 2024/25 half-yearly results: Thursday 12 December 2024 (after market) 
 
 
About PULLUP Entertainment 
With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, PULLUP Entertainment generated revenue of EUR187m in the 2023/24 
financial year. The Group has a growing catalogue of franchises owned or controlled through: 
 1. Two publishing structures: 
     -- FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a world leader in AA video game publishing. The company publishes 
    international hits such as "A Plague Tale, SnowRunner" and " Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2". 
     -- DOTEMU, a leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene. Dotemu produces 
    and publishes million-sellers such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" and "Streets of Rage 
    4". 
 
 
 2. Seven development studios and an audiovisual production structure: 
     -- DOVETAIL GAMES, a world leader in rail simulation games, based in England. 
     -- DECK13 INTERACTIVE, voted Best Video Game Development Studio in Germany in 2023 and creator of the 
    highly successful franchise "The Surge". 
     -- BLACKMILL GAMES, a studio based in the Netherlands, creator of the "WW1 Game Series" multi-player 
    shooter franchise. 
     -- LEIKIR STUDIO, based in France, developer of a highly anticipated game based on the iconic "Metal 
    Slug" license. 
     -- STREUM ON STUDIO, a renowned player in the development of first-person shooters. 
     -- TWELVE TENTHS, a French studio and creator of the "Shady Part of Me" game acclaimed by critics and 
    players alike. 
     -- CARPOOL STUDIO, a French studio created by industry veterans with a highly ambitious live service 
    project based on new intellectual property. 
     -- SCRIPTEAM, an audiovisual production company specialised in adapting the video game licences of the 
    PULLUP Entertainment group to series or feature films. 
 
 
All the financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com 
 
Contacts                    Press Relations 
Investor Relations 
                        Clémence Bigeon 
Laure d'Hauteville 
                        Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
                        Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
Email: IR@pullupent.com 
 
 
                        Michael Scholze 
Mathilde Guillemot 
                        Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 
                        Email: michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PULLUP Entertainement-2024 09 26 Résultats AGM VENG 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1996729 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1996729 26-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996729&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
