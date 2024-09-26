DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of the Combined General Meeting of September 26, 2024

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Results of the Combined General Meeting of September 26, 2024 26-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 26 th September 2024, 5.45pm PULLUP Entertainment Results of the Combined General Meeting of September 26, 2024 PARIS, FRANCE - 26 th September 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) today held its annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was chaired by Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders present, represented or casting postal votes held 6 279 622 of the 8 233 103 shares entitled to vote, leading to a quorum of 76,27% The annual General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to it, in particular those concerning the approval of the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, with the exception of the 6th resolution on the related parties' agreements. The detailed results of the votes by resolution can be consulted on the Company's website at the following address: https://pullupent.com/fr/meetings The Company would like to thank all shareholders who attended this annual General Meeting for their support and loyalty. Upcoming events: -- 2024 second-quarter revenue: Wednesday 16 October (after market) -- PULLUP Entertainment INVESTOR DAY: Thursday 17 October 2024 -- 2024/25 half-yearly results: Thursday 12 December 2024 (after market) About PULLUP Entertainment With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, PULLUP Entertainment generated revenue of EUR187m in the 2023/24 financial year. The Group has a growing catalogue of franchises owned or controlled through: 1. Two publishing structures: -- FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a world leader in AA video game publishing. The company publishes international hits such as "A Plague Tale, SnowRunner" and " Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2". -- DOTEMU, a leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene. Dotemu produces and publishes million-sellers such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" and "Streets of Rage 4". 2. Seven development studios and an audiovisual production structure: -- DOVETAIL GAMES, a world leader in rail simulation games, based in England. -- DECK13 INTERACTIVE, voted Best Video Game Development Studio in Germany in 2023 and creator of the highly successful franchise "The Surge". -- BLACKMILL GAMES, a studio based in the Netherlands, creator of the "WW1 Game Series" multi-player shooter franchise. -- LEIKIR STUDIO, based in France, developer of a highly anticipated game based on the iconic "Metal Slug" license. -- STREUM ON STUDIO, a renowned player in the development of first-person shooters. -- TWELVE TENTHS, a French studio and creator of the "Shady Part of Me" game acclaimed by critics and players alike. -- CARPOOL STUDIO, a French studio created by industry veterans with a highly ambitious live service project based on new intellectual property. -- SCRIPTEAM, an audiovisual production company specialised in adapting the video game licences of the PULLUP Entertainment group to series or feature films. All the financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com Contacts Press Relations Investor Relations Clémence Bigeon Laure d'Hauteville Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com Email: IR@pullupent.com Michael Scholze Mathilde Guillemot Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 Email: michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PULLUP Entertainement-2024 09 26 Résultats AGM VENG

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 75019 Paris France Internet: www.focus-entmt.com ISIN: FR0012419307 Euronext Ticker: ALFOC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1996729 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1996729 26-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996729&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)