Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter: GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Net Change from

Q3 FY23 Revenue $ 14,684.7 $ 13,960.6 5.2 % Gross profit $ 961.0 $ 971.3 (1.1 )% Gross margin 6.54 % 6.96 % (42) bps Operating income $ 302.9 $ 240.2 26.1 % Operating margin 2.06 % 1.72 % 34 bps Net income $ 178.6 $ 139.3 28.2 % Diluted EPS $ 2.08 $ 1.49 39.6 %

Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Net Change from

Q3 FY23 Gross billings(1) $ 20,282.5 $ 18,583.6 9.1 % Gross to net %(1) (27.6 )% (24.9 )% (270) bps Revenue $ 14,684.7 $ 13,960.6 5.2 % Gross profit(1) $ 961.0 $ 973.7 (1.3 )% Gross margin(1) 6.54 % 6.97 % (43) bps Operating income(1) $ 392.9 $ 396.8 (1.0 )% Operating margin(1) 2.68 % 2.84 % (16) bps Net income(1) $ 245.4 $ 259.8 (5.5 )% Diluted EPS(1) $ 2.86 $ 2.78 2.9 %

"Q3 was a strong quarter, reinforcing our optimism regarding IT market recovery. In particular, we saw significant growth across geographic segments and in both our Endpoint and Advanced solutions businesses. Additionally, gross billings in Q3 grew 9%, coming in above the high end of our range," said Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD SYNNEX. "These results underscore that our broad global reach, extensive line card and effective execution of our strategy are helping us grow slightly ahead of market."

Consolidated Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue was $14.7 billion, compared to $14.0 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 5.2% and at the upper end of our outlook. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 5.6% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. The increases were driven by growth in both our Advanced Solutions and Endpoint Solutions portfolios. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 4%.

Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $20.3 billion, compared to $18.6 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter.

were $20.3 billion, compared to $18.6 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter. Gross profit was $961 million, compared to $971 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin (1) were both 6.5%, compared to 7.0% in the prior fiscal third quarter, primarily due to higher margins in the prior year in strategic technologies and product mix. The presentation of additional revenues on a net basis positively impacted our gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin (1) by approximately 23 basis points.

Operating income was $303 million, compared to $240 million in the prior fiscal third quarter primarily due to a decrease in acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $393 million, compared to $397 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

was $393 million, compared to $397 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 2.1%, compared to 1.7% in the prior fiscal third quarter, primarily due to a decrease in acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.7%, compared to 2.8% in the prior fiscal third quarter.

was 2.7%, compared to 2.8% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Diluted EPS was $2.08, compared to $1.49 in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) was $2.86, compared to $2.78 in the prior fiscal third quarter.

was $2.86, compared to $2.78 in the prior fiscal third quarter. Cash provided by operations of $386 million, compared to $592 million in the prior fiscal third quarter, and free cash flow (1) of $339 million, compared to $552 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

of $339 million, compared to $552 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. We returned $91 million to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends, compared to $136 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Regional Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Highlights

Americas: Revenue was $9.1 billion, compared to $8.9 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 2.4%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 2.7% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 5%. Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $13.0 billion, compared to $12.1 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 7.7%. Operating income was $221 million, compared to $193 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $272 million, compared to $302 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 2.4%, compared to 2.2% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 3.0%, compared to 3.4% in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Europe: Revenue was $4.6 billion, compared to $4.2 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 8.6%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 8.9%. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 1%. Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $6.0 billion, compared to $5.5 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 9.6%. Operating income was $57 million, compared to $30 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $94 million, compared to $75 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 1.3%, compared to 0.7% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.0%, compared to 1.8% in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Asia-Pacific and Japan: Revenue was $1.0 billion, compared to $0.9 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 17.6%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 19.7% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 6%. Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $1.3 billion, compared to $1.0 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 23.6%. Operating income was $25 million, compared to $18 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $27 million, compared to $20 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 2.5%, compared to 2.1% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.7%, compared to 2.3% in the prior fiscal third quarter.



Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The following statements are based on TD SYNNEX's current expectations for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Non-GAAP gross billings(1) include the impact of costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts, and the remaining non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon.

Q4 2024 Outlook Revenue $14.9 - $15.7 billion Non-GAAP gross billings(1) $20.5 - $21.5 billion Net income $162 - $205 million Non-GAAP net income(1) $239 - $282 million Diluted earnings per share $1.90 - $2.40 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $2.80 - $3.30 Estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares 84.5 million

Dividend

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2024.

(1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, TD SYNNEX refers to revenues on a constant currency basis which adjusts for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our performance. Financial results adjusted for constant currency are calculated by translating current period activity using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP gross billings, which adjusts revenues to exclude costs related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts. Non-GAAP gross billings are a useful non-GAAP metric in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in internally managing our operations. TD SYNNEX uses "gross to net %" to refer to the percentage of adjustments made to non-GAAP gross billings for costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin which exclude purchase accounting adjustments. TD SYNNEX uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expense. TD SYNNEX uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of non-GAAP gross billings, which is a useful metric in considering our selling, general and administrative expenses without the impact of gross to net revenue adjustments to gross billings. TD SYNNEX uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit, which is a useful measure in considering the portion of gross profit retained after selling, general and administrative expenses. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and purchase accounting adjustments. TD SYNNEX also uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, and the related tax effects thereon. Further, the Company uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which excludes interest expense and finance charges, net, the provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, other income (expense), net, acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, share-based compensation expense and purchase accounting adjustments. In prior periods, TD SYNNEX has excluded other items relevant to those periods for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, which are expensed as incurred, primarily represent professional services costs for legal, banking, consulting and advisory services, severance and other personnel-related costs, share-based compensation expense and debt extinguishment fees that are incurred in connection with acquisition, integration, restructuring, and divestiture activities. From time to time, this category may also include transaction-related gains/losses on divestitures/spin-off of businesses, costs related to long-lived assets including impairment charges and accelerated depreciation and amortization expense due to changes in asset useful lives, as well as various other costs associated with the acquisition or divestiture. Effective as of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company ceased recording expenses and gains associated with activities related to the merger with Tech Data within acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.

TD SYNNEX's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of finite-lived intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships and vendor lists. Finite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's Statements of Operations. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company's products. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of equity awards to employees and non-employee members of the Company's Board of Directors based on the estimated fair value of those awards. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees, the fair value of the share-based awards may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related share-based awards and the expense can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Given the variety and timing of awards and the subjective assumptions that are necessary when calculating share-based compensation expense, TD SYNNEX believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Purchase accounting adjustments are primarily related to the impact of recognizing the acquired vendor and customer liabilities related to the merger with Tech Data at fair value. These adjustments benefited our non-GAAP operating income through the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023 based on historical settlement patterns with our vendors and in accordance with the timing defined in our policy for releasing vendor and customer liabilities we deem remote to be paid.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings and equity, net of cash. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments from operating income and by excluding the cumulative tax effected impact of current and prior period non-GAAP adjustments on equity.

TD SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. TD SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, TD SYNNEX believes it is an additional useful measure of cash flows since purchases of property and equipment are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing TD SYNNEX's liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations as it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, TD SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

TD SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of TD SYNNEX's operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze TD SYNNEX's base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with TD SYNNEX's Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX's GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) (Unaudited) August 31, 2024 November 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 853,923 $ 1,033,776 Accounts receivable, net 10,032,404 10,297,814 Receivables from vendors, net 863,382 964,334 Inventories 7,674,438 7,146,274 Other current assets 633,636 642,238 Total current assets 20,057,783 20,084,436 Property and equipment, net 477,419 450,024 Goodwill 3,951,771 3,904,170 Intangible assets, net 4,066,707 4,244,314 Other assets, net 653,867 729,870 Total assets $ 29,207,547 $ 29,412,814 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Borrowings, current $ 314,198 $ 983,585 Accounts payable 13,873,238 13,347,281 Other accrued liabilities 1,802,958 2,407,896 Total current liabilities 15,990,394 16,738,762 Long-term borrowings 3,736,004 3,099,193 Other long-term liabilities 450,364 498,656 Deferred tax liabilities 866,702 893,021 Total liabilities 21,043,464 21,229,632 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 99,012 shares issued as of both August 31, 2024 and November 30, 2023 99 99 Additional paid-in capital 7,458,088 7,435,274 Treasury stock, 14,742 and 10,343 shares as of August 31, 2024 and November 30, 2023, respectively (1,436,868 ) (949,714 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (452,241 ) (507,248 ) Retained earnings 2,595,005 2,204,771 Total stockholders' equity 8,164,083 8,183,182 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,207,547 $ 29,412,814

TD SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Revenue $ 14,684,712 $ 13,960,615 $ 42,607,873 $ 43,148,110 Cost of revenue (13,723,664 ) (12,989,342 ) (39,667,512 ) (40,209,860 ) Gross profit 961,048 971,273 2,940,361 2,938,250 Selling, general and administrative expenses (657,513 ) (659,454 ) (2,000,772 ) (1,987,375 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (656 ) (71,586 ) (70,190 ) (159,597 ) Operating income 302,879 240,233 869,399 791,278 Interest expense and finance charges, net (80,447 ) (67,703 ) (233,039 ) (222,188 ) Other expense, net (1,518 ) (2,371 ) (7,493 ) (6,691 ) Income before income taxes 220,914 170,159 628,867 562,399 Provision for income taxes (42,358 ) (30,897 ) (134,578 ) (123,030 ) Net income $ 178,556 $ 139,262 $ 494,289 $ 439,369 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.09 $ 1.49 $ 5.70 $ 4.67 Diluted $ 2.08 $ 1.49 $ 5.67 $ 4.66 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 84,510 92,590 85,937 93,400 Diluted 84,937 92,881 86,323 93,676

TD SYNNEX Corporation Regional Financial Highlights - Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter (Currency in millions) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Net Change from

Q3 FY23 Americas Revenue $ 9,090.0 $ 8,879.6 2.4 % Non-GAAP gross billings(1) $ 13,025.9 $ 12,093.1 7.7 % Operating income $ 220.9 $ 192.6 14.7 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 272.3 $ 301.8 (9.8 )% Operating margin 2.43 % 2.17 % 26 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 3.00 % 3.40 % (40) bps Europe Revenue $ 4,591.2 $ 4,227.6 8.6 % Non-GAAP gross billings(1) $ 5,971.2 $ 5,450.6 9.6 % Operating income $ 57.4 $ 29.5 94.6 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 94.0 $ 75.0 25.3 % Operating margin 1.25 % 0.70 % 55 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.05 % 1.78 % 27 bps Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 1,003.5 $ 853.4 17.6 % Non-GAAP gross billings(1) $ 1,285.4 $ 1,039.9 23.6 % Operating income $ 24.6 $ 18.1 35.9 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 26.6 $ 20.0 33.0 % Operating margin 2.45 % 2.12 % 33 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.65 % 2.34 % 31 bps

(1) A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX's GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Revenue in constant currency Consolidated Revenue $ 14,684,712 $ 13,960,615 $ 42,607,873 $ 43,148,110 Impact of changes in foreign currencies 58,720 - (5,952 ) - Revenue in constant currency $ 14,743,432 $ 13,960,615 $ 42,601,921 $ 43,148,110 Americas Revenue $ 9,090,011 $ 8,879,585 $ 25,550,680 $ 26,217,631 Impact of changes in foreign currencies 27,754 - 16,966 - Revenue in constant currency $ 9,117,765 $ 8,879,585 $ 25,567,646 $ 26,217,631 Europe Revenue $ 4,591,161 $ 4,227,590 $ 14,135,188 $ 14,209,488 Impact of changes in foreign currencies 12,810 - (105,486 ) - Revenue in constant currency $ 4,603,971 $ 4,227,590 $ 14,029,702 $ 14,209,488 Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 1,003,540 $ 853,440 $ 2,922,005 $ 2,720,991 Impact of changes in foreign currencies 18,156 - 82,568 - Revenue in constant currency $ 1,021,696 $ 853,440 $ 3,004,573 $ 2,720,991

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Non-GAAP gross billings Consolidated Revenue $ 14,684,712 $ 13,960,615 $ 42,607,873 $ 43,148,110 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 5,597,768 4,623,011 16,245,949 14,353,615 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 20,282,480 $ 18,583,626 $ 58,853,822 $ 57,501,725 Americas Revenue $ 9,090,011 $ 8,879,585 $ 25,550,680 $ 26,217,631 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 3,935,887 3,213,484 11,228,761 9,757,609 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 13,025,898 $ 12,093,069 $ 36,779,441 $ 35,975,240 Europe Revenue $ 4,591,161 $ 4,227,590 $ 14,135,188 $ 14,209,488 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 1,380,024 1,223,053 4,299,322 4,000,033 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 5,971,185 $ 5,450,643 $ 18,434,510 $ 18,209,521 Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 1,003,540 $ 853,440 $ 2,922,005 $ 2,720,991 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 281,857 186,474 717,866 595,973 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 1,285,397 $ 1,039,914 $ 3,639,871 $ 3,316,964

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Non-GAAP gross profit & non-GAAP gross margin Revenue $ 14,684,712 $ 13,960,615 $ 42,607,873 $ 43,148,110 Gross profit $ 961,048 $ 971,273 $ 2,940,361 $ 2,938,250 Purchase accounting adjustments - 2,427 - 15,047 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 961,048 $ 973,700 $ 2,940,361 $ 2,953,297 Gross margin 6.54 % 6.96 % 6.90 % 6.81 % Non-GAAP gross margin 6.54 % 6.97 % 6.90 % 6.84 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses Revenue $ 14,684,712 $ 13,960,615 $ 42,607,873 $ 43,148,110 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 5,597,768 4,623,011 16,245,949 14,353,615 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 20,282,480 $ 18,583,626 $ 58,853,822 $ 57,501,725 Gross profit $ 961,048 $ 971,273 $ 2,940,361 $ 2,938,250 Selling, general and administrative expenses(1) $ 658,169 $ 731,040 $ 2,070,962 $ 2,146,972 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (656 ) (71,586 ) (70,190 ) (159,597 ) Amortization of intangibles (73,173 ) (74,029 ) (218,809 ) (220,571 ) Share-based compensation (16,176 ) (8,530 ) (47,096 ) (29,252 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 568,164 $ 576,895 $ 1,734,867 $ 1,737,552 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue 4.48 % 5.24 % 4.86 % 4.98 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of non-GAAP gross billings 2.80 % 3.10 % 2.95 % 3.02 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit 68.5 % 75.3 % 70.4 % 73.1 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit 59.1 % 59.4 % 59.0 % 59.1 %

(1) Includes acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, which are presented separately on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Non-GAAP operating income & non-GAAP operating margin - Consolidated Revenue $ 14,684,712 $ 13,960,615 $ 42,607,873 $ 43,148,110 Operating income $ 302,879 $ 240,233 $ 869,399 $ 791,278 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 656 71,586 70,190 159,597 Amortization of intangibles 73,173 74,029 218,809 220,571 Share-based compensation 16,176 8,530 47,096 29,252 Purchase accounting adjustments - 2,427 - 15,047 Non-GAAP operating income $ 392,884 $ 396,805 $ 1,205,494 $ 1,215,745 Operating margin 2.06 % 1.72 % 2.04 % 1.83 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.68 % 2.84 % 2.83 % 2.82 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Non-GAAP operating income & non-GAAP operating margin - Americas Revenue $ 9,090,011 $ 8,879,585 $ 25,550,680 $ 26,217,631 Operating income $ 220,900 $ 192,606 $ 589,866 $ 559,370 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 259 60,393 53,026 122,682 Amortization of intangibles 41,459 42,437 124,430 127,233 Share-based compensation 9,703 6,325 30,426 21,076 Non-GAAP operating income $ 272,321 $ 301,761 $ 797,748 $ 830,361 Operating margin 2.43 % 2.17 % 2.31 % 2.13 % Non-GAAP operating margin 3.00 % 3.40 % 3.12 % 3.17 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Non-GAAP operating income & non-GAAP operating margin - Europe Revenue $ 4,591,161 $ 4,227,590 $ 14,135,188 $ 14,209,488 Operating income $ 57,415 $ 29,531 $ 200,100 $ 157,793 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 224 10,304 16,225 33,750 Amortization of intangibles 30,896 30,970 92,319 91,469 Share-based compensation 5,459 1,809 14,033 6,851 Purchase accounting adjustments - 2,427 - 15,047 Non-GAAP operating income $ 93,994 $ 75,041 $ 322,677 $ 304,910 Operating margin 1.25 % 0.70 % 1.42 % 1.11 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.05 % 1.78 % 2.28 % 2.15 %

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Non-GAAP operating income & non-GAAP operating margin - Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 1,003,540 $ 853,440 $ 2,922,005 $ 2,720,991 Operating income $ 24,564 $ 18,096 $ 79,433 $ 74,115 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 173 889 939 3,165 Amortization of intangibles 818 622 2,060 1,869 Share-based compensation 1,014 396 2,637 1,325 Non-GAAP operating income $ 26,569 $ 20,003 $ 85,069 $ 80,474 Operating margin 2.45 % 2.12 % 2.72 % 2.72 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.65 % 2.34 % 2.91 % 2.96 %

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Currency in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 178,556 $ 139,262 $ 494,289 $ 439,369 Interest expense and finance charges, net 80,447 67,703 233,039 222,188 Provision for income taxes 42,358 30,897 134,578 123,030 Depreciation(1) 25,015 31,256 86,285 94,346 Amortization of intangibles 73,173 74,029 218,809 220,571 EBITDA $ 399,549 $ 343,147 $ 1,167,000 $ 1,099,504 Other expense, net 1,518 2,371 7,493 6,691 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 656 66,846 64,704 143,360 Share-based compensation 16,176 8,530 47,096 29,252 Purchase accounting adjustments - 2,427 - 15,047 Adjusted EBITDA $ 417,899 $ 423,321 $ 1,286,293 $ 1,293,854

(1) Includes depreciation recorded in acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Non-GAAP net income & non-GAAP diluted EPS(1) Net income $ 178,556 $ 139,262 $ 494,289 $ 439,369 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 656 73,897 70,190 166,446 Amortization of intangibles 73,173 74,029 218,809 220,571 Share-based compensation 16,176 8,530 47,096 29,252 Purchase accounting adjustments - 2,427 - 15,047 Income taxes related to the above (23,122 ) (38,375 ) (81,861 ) (102,700 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 245,439 $ 259,770 $ 748,523 $ 767,985 Diluted EPS(1) $ 2.08 $ 1.49 $ 5.67 $ 4.66 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 0.01 0.79 0.81 1.76 Amortization of intangibles 0.85 0.79 2.51 2.34 Share-based compensation 0.19 0.09 0.54 0.31 Purchase accounting adjustments - 0.03 - 0.16 Income taxes related to the above (0.27 ) (0.41 ) (0.94 ) (1.09 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 2.86 $ 2.78 $ 8.59 $ 8.14

(1) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.9% of net income for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024 and was approximately 0.7% of net income for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2023.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Currency in thousands) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 385,782 $ 591,955 $ 655,783 $ 1,196,705 Purchases of property and equipment (47,142 ) (39,808 ) (126,052 ) (107,417 ) Free cash flow $ 338,640 $ 552,147 $ 529,731 $ 1,089,288

Forecast Three Months Ending

November 30, 2024 (Currency in millions, except per share amounts) Low High Net income $ 162 $ 205 Amortization of intangibles 75 75 Share-based compensation 25 25 Income taxes related to the above (23 ) (23 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 239 $ 282 Diluted EPS(1) $ 1.90 $ 2.40 Amortization of intangibles 0.88 0.88 Share-based compensation 0.29 0.29 Income taxes related to the above (0.27 ) (0.27 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 2.80 $ 3.30

(1) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.9% of the forecast net income for the three months ending November 30, 2024.

Forecast Three Months Ending (Currency in billions) November 30, 2024 Non-GAAP gross billings Low High Revenue $ 14.9 $ 15.7 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 5.6 5.8 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 20.5 $ 21.5

TD SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 ROIC Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 1,156,153 $ 1,125,440 Income taxes on operating income(1) (234,970 ) (228,334 ) Operating income after taxes $ 921,183 $ 897,106 Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average) $ 11,249,490 $ 11,575,572 ROIC 8.2 % 7.8 % Adjusted ROIC Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 1,632,073 $ 1,711,323 Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income(1) (365,354 ) (381,272 ) Non-GAAP operating income after taxes $ 1,266,719 $ 1,330,051 Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average) $ 11,249,490 $ 11,575,572 Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average) 1,367,426 961,319 Total non-GAAP invested capital (last five quarters average) $ 12,616,916 $ 12,536,891 Adjusted ROIC 10.0 % 10.6 %

(1) Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods.

TD SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics Cash Conversion Cycle (Currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Days sales outstanding Revenue (a) $ 14,684,712 $ 13,960,615 Accounts receivable, net (b) 10,032,404 8,892,130 Days sales outstanding (c) = ((b)/(a))*the number of days during the period 63 59 Days inventory outstanding Cost of revenue (d) $ 13,723,664 $ 12,989,342 Inventories (e) 7,674,438 7,462,162 Days inventory outstanding (f) = ((e)/(d))*the number of days during the period 51 53 Days payable outstanding Cost of revenue (g) $ 13,723,664 $ 12,989,342 Accounts payable (h) 13,873,238 12,485,180 Days payable outstanding (i) = ((h)/(g))*the number of days during the period 93 89 Cash conversion cycle (j) = (c)+(f)-(i) 21 23

