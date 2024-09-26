BioAlberta is pleased to announce that it is partnering with AxialBridge as its operational and commercialization partner, to support Alberta biotechnology and MedTech companies looking to expand clinical and R&D opportunities into the United Kingdom.

"With today's announcement that BioAlberta will host a virtual office for the National Institute for Health and Care Research, we want to provide a service that supports companies to understand the UK market and the regulatory and commercial pathways to be successful," said Robb Stoddard, President and CEO of BioAlberta. "AxialBridge is uniquely positioned to provide these services given their broad experience and economic relationships in the United Kingdom."

Under the partnership, AxialBridge will work with BioAlberta and the NIHR as a trusted conduit of information and expertise to support a bilateral exchange of life science opportunities. In addition to the large-scale agreements in place with the London Institute for Healthcare Engineering at King's College London, two NIHR HealthTech Research Centres (HRCs), and as operating partners of a Women's Health venture studio, AxialBridge has seen much success in the UK market. They have successfully supported several Canadian companies with running clinical trials and obtaining funding in the UK and have since supported UK companies and investors with their growth into Western Canada. AxialBridge will work with both BioAlberta and the NIHR to identify and facilitate opportunities for clinical trials, R&D, commercialization and business development in these markets.

AxialBridge quote: "We are incredibly proud to see this partnership come to fruition. AxialBridge developed a relationship with the NIHR over several years and took time to identify opportunities to support our Canadian clients and growth in the UK market. Through thoughtful stewardship and a strategic objective, we identified BioAlberta as the appropriate partner to pilot the NIHR Virtual Office in Canada. We are thrilled to announce this partnership and to continue our role to champion innovation through collaboration," said Jaspreet Grewal, CEO and Co-Founder of AxialBridge. "This is a great opportunity for Canada, and we are confident in BioAlberta to lead the charge."

This partnership and the bilateral sharing of opportunities, ideas and expertise is pivotal moment in the long-standing relationship between Canada and the United Kingdom. Together we look forward to supporting the growth and success of the Alberta life science ecosystem and welcoming UK companies to Western Canada to build and grow their respective companies.

About BioAlberta. BioAlberta is a member driven, not for profit industry association that is the voice and champion for Alberta's vibrant life sciences sector, which employs 23,000 Albertans and contributes $1.89B to the Alberta economy. BioAlberta's mission is to shape the sector through thought leadership, advocacy and SME engagement and growth.

About AxialBridge. AxialBridge is a female-led bespoke life sciences advisory firm dedicated to the advancement of novel therapeutics, devices and digital health platforms by providing a more targeted and customised strategic approach to commercialisation. Our interdisciplinary team of senior experts is focused on creating value for our clients from concept to commercialisation within global markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926161314/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Robb Stoddard

President and CEO, BioAlberta

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

+1 (780) 425-3815

Jaspreet Grewal

Founder and CEO, AxialBridge

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

+1(403) 703-2973