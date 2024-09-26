Anzeige
26.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
Jiffy Junk Celebrates Climate Week 2024 With Hands-on Tree Planting Initiative

From Junk Removal to Reforestation: Jiffy Junk's Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / As part of its continuous effort to promote environmental sustainability, the Jiffy Junk team is proud to announce its participation in Climate Week 2024 in NYC. Since 2023, Jiffy Junk has sponsored the planting of more than 15,000 trees and plans to take their commitment a step further in 2024. The Jiffy Junk Team is on the ground in NYC this week, rolling up their sleeves and participating directly by planting trees themselves.

"Environmental responsibility is at the heart of what we do, our initiatives don't end with climate week," said CEO Robert Palumbo. "We minimize the impact of junk removal on the environment by recycling and donating items whenever possible. Oftentimes that means breaking large items down into smaller components for distribution to multiple recycling plants which takes time and resources on our end - but is so worth it."

Reducing contribution to landfills is an ongoing practice Jiffy Junk takes seriously. As one of the major junk removal companies in the U.S., named in 2024's Inc. 5000's national fastest-growing companies, it's refreshing to see waste minimization as a core value. These environmentally conscious practices reflect Jiffy Junk's mission: providing excellent service while prioritizing the health of our planet.

This climate week, Jiffy Junk continues to lead by example, demonstrating how businesses can contribute to meaningful environmental change. For more information on Jiffy Junk's eco-friendly services, visit JiffyJunk.com.

About Jiffy Junk

An official member of Forbes Business Council and boasting 4.8 stars on Google Reviews, Jiffy Junk has been rapidly growing throughout the US. Jiffy Junk is a leader in eco-friendly and sustainable junk removal services, helping businesses and residents declutter since 2014. Jiffy Junk is also a pioneer in instant junk removal quotes - the first of its kind to offer on-demand video call quotes to its customers.

Contact Information

Adam Butler
Member
adam@jiffyjunk.com
844-543-3966 x501

SOURCE: Jiffy Junk Franchising

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
