Kadian Langlais: Renfro Brands Acquires Iconic Apparel Brand Soffe in Strategic Growth Initiative

Strategic move to expand beyond socks and legwear

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Renfro Brands, a leading manufacturer and marketer of quality sock and legwear products, is excited to announce the acquisition of MJ Soffe, a well-established athletic and lifestyle apparel brand known for its deep connection with athletes, military personnel, and active lifestyles.

This acquisition aligns with Renfro's ongoing mission to diversify its product portfolio and enhance its presence in the retail market. Renfro Brands is known for its commitment to innovation, superior craftsmanship, and an unwavering focus on meeting the evolving needs of its customers. By adding MJ Soffe to its growing portfolio, Renfro further expands its market reach and taps into additional customer segments within the activewear and lifestyle apparel industries.

Soffe: A Legacy of Performance and Versatility

Founded in 1946, MJ Soffe has earned its reputation as a versatile and enduring brand, catering to athletes, military communities, and Gen Z consumers. With its signature products like the "Soffe Short," that's been an industry mainstay for over 40 years and recently a trending product on social media, the brand has become synonymous with performance, style, and reliability. MJ Soffe's dedication to producing apparel that supports movement, endurance, and comfort aligns perfectly with Renfro's long-standing history of quality and consumer trust.

"The acquisition of Soffe represents a significant step forward in our strategy to expand into new product categories and enhance our offerings in the apparel market," said Stan Jewell, CEO of Renfro Brands. "Soffe's trusted legacy and Renfro's expertise in design, manufacturing, and innovation will create exciting new opportunities to deliver exceptional products to our customers."

A Vision for the Future

The acquisition of MJ Soffe signifies more than just a business transaction-it marks a new chapter in the company's journey toward becoming a multi-category supplier to the apparel industry. This acquisition reinforces Renfro Brands's dedication to growth, innovation, and the creation of products that meet the needs of today's dynamic consumers.

About Renfro Brands

Renfro Brands is a leading manufacturer of socks and legwear, offering a diverse portfolio of brands and products that combine innovation, craftsmanship, and consumer-centric design. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Mount Airy, NC, Renfro is dedicated to delivering high-quality products that enhance the lives of consumers worldwide. Renfro's extensive brand portfolio includes Dr. Scholl's, and now, Soffe

About Soffe

Founded in 1946, Soffe has become an iconic brand, best known for its activewear products worn by athletes, military personnel, and fitness enthusiasts. From its humble beginnings producing military garments to becoming a trusted brand in the athletic and athleisure world, Soffe continues to deliver products that blend performance, comfort, and durability.

For more information about this exciting acquisition and future developments, please visit RenfroBrands.com.

Contact Information:

Kadian Langlais Langlais

Chief Brand Officer

kadianlanglais@renfro.com

(336) 719-8407

SOURCE: Renfro Brands

