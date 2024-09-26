Enlighta Inc. Announces Resignation of Director and President

RICHMOND, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Enlighta Inc. (NEX:NLTA.H) announces today that Norman Tsui, a founder and President and long-time director of the company, has resigned from his position effective immediately. Norman has been with Enlighta since its inception in 2010 and played a pivotal role in the company's initial foundations, including the financing, development of its early technology, and the successful public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Norman's leadership and dedication over the years have been instrumental in establishing Enlighta as an early mover in stem cell isolation technologies. For personal reasons, Norman has chosen to step down from his role but remains supportive in Enlighta's evolution. He has graciously offered to make himself available during the transition as a consultant, ensuring a smooth handover of responsibilities.

The Board of Directors extends its heartfelt thanks to Norman for his years of dedicated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment will be greatly missed.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta Inc. is a diversified technology company developing global strategic partnerships and in licensing of technologies and assets for rapid growth and high value solutions. Additional details with respect to the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of Enlighta. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the agreements with Enlighta. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results anticipated in any forward-looking statements. Enlighta does not assume any obligation to update the forward- looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Avis Zhu, CEO and Director

Enlighta Inc. (604) 200-8028

SOURCE: Enlighta Inc.