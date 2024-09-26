Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced that SKTO (HYPRO) was listed on September 26, 2024. The SKTO/USDT trading pair is available to users of LBank Exchange.

Hypro is a cutting-edge decentralized network platform designed to leverage advanced blockchain technology to provide a secure, transparent, and efficient environment. By adopting top-tier encryption algorithms and a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, Hypro ensures data security and immutability. The platform utilizes SKTO, an experimental Meme token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), as its value carrier, facilitating value transfer across the Hypro ecosystem. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and machine learning, Hypro aims to unleash the power of big data, enabling lossless recursive staking to maximize computational value and create a diversified on-chain ecosystem combining gaming, payments, and staking.

Introducing Hypro: Reform Onchain Staking with Artificial Intelligence

Hypro's ecosystem is focused on building a globalized digital asset platform that unites a worldwide community under a common value consensus. The PoS consensus mechanism improves efficiency while reducing energy consumption, enabling seamless integration with centralized exchanges to redistribute value and revenue. Through the combination of AI and blockchain technology, Hypro facilitates lossless recursive staking, while connecting with on-chain games that allow participants to earn rewards while enjoying entertainment, further driving community engagement and asset circulation.

Hypro's recursive staking mechanism offers several key benefits. First, it enhances asset utilization efficiency by ensuring that SKTO tokens retain their full value during the staking period. Second, the security and reliability of the staking process are ensured by the decentralized and immutable nature of blockchain technology, offering users a safe and transparent environment for staking. Besides, staking within the Hypro ecosystem is designed to be user-friendly, with a low barrier to entry. Users can begin staking with just 1 SKTO, making the platform accessible to a broad audience. The staking process is simple, requiring only a single click to participate. The rewards for staking are competitive, with daily distributions that can be compounded for even greater returns over time. This approach incentivizes long-term participation while providing users with flexibility in how they manage and grow their assets within the ecosystem.

Looking into the future, Hypro will have its SKTO token listed on multiple exchanges in the near term to grow its user base, and then expand its ecosystem to gamefi and payment fields in 2025, engaging ecosystem participants with various use cases and paving the way for a sustainable lossless recursive staking system.

About SKTO Token

The issuance mechanism of SKTO is designed to be both finite and sustainable, with a total supply of 21 million tokens deployed on the BSC chain. The token is non-inflationary, ensuring a fixed supply, and operates under the PoS consensus mechanism, allowing users to participate in lossless recursive staking. Additionally, SKTO undergoes periodic halvings, with staking rewards being released daily. This controlled emission model promotes stability and long-term value within the ecosystem, encouraging participants to stake their tokens for continuous growth.

