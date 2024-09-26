Biomedical Waste Solutions: Los Angeles Medical Waste Disposal Company Responds to Rise in Needlestick Injuries With In-Depth Guide

The CDC reports that healthcare workers in the U.S. face an estimated 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries every year.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Responding to the growing concern regarding needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading medical waste disposal company with locations in Los Angeles, CA, is proactively informing the community about the risks of incorrect medical waste disposal, especially concerning needles.





Based on a CDC report, roughly 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur annually among U.S. healthcare workers. This number could be much bigger due to unreported cases, particularly in private residences where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans living with diabetes rely on daily needle use.

Emphasizing the threats associated with sharps injuries in the transmission of severe diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports the following global annual infection rates among healthcare workers:

Nearly 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

These infections can lead to serious repercussions, including the possibility of fatality or enduring health issues, such as disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mentions that nearly one in three sharps injuries happen at the time of disposal, reinforcing the critical importance of adhering to rigorous medical waste disposal standards to safeguard both healthcare workers and the broader community.

To remedy this situation, the Los Angeles medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions will release The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This essential guide offers crucial advice on safely disposing of needles, syringes, and other sharp materials, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to safety enhancement and infection prevention through proper waste disposal.

The guide features five vital suggestions for minimizing the occurrence of needlestick injuries:

Opt for containers that are FDA-approved for the secure disposal of sharps.

Ensure disposal containers are filled within capacity.

Refrain from inserting your hand into sharps disposal containers.

Avoid the practice of recapping needles after use.

Place sharp objects and disposal containers in areas that are inaccessible to children.

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, remarked, "The increasing frequency of needlestick injuries and their serious implications for healthcare workers and the community are significant concerns. Our guide is vital for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We are dedicated to delivering dependable Los Angeles medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can mitigate the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions urges healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals using needles to explore their extensive guide for properly disposing of sharps and medical waste. The company's expertise and advanced technology guarantee the safe handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, adhering to the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com. To learn more about this Los Angeles medical waste disposal company, visit: https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/locations/california/los-angeles-medical-waste-disposal/.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

