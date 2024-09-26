Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024


ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 19:14 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PeoplesBank Doubles Down on Corporate Responsibility

"Top" award highlights the bank's contributions in Massachusetts as its impact expands to include Connecticut as well.

HOLYOKE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / PeoplesBank has been named a Top Corporate Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal, which also recognized the bank's employees by listing them as number three in the state for volunteer hours contributed.

Earth Day Giveaway 2023

Earth Day Giveaway 2023
Photo caption: Romika Odedra, Vice President, Regional Manager at PeoplesBank, at PeoplesBank 2023 Earth Day garden plant giveaway



"Our emphasis on supporting the community demonstrates the power of a mutual bank," notes Brian Canina, President of PeoplesBank. "Our focus is serving our customers and the communities where they live. The fact that we are not diverting funds to pay stockholders, means we can instead invest in nonprofit organizations that improve the quality of life for all."

Canina noted that he is especially proud of the bank's associates for their commitment to volunteerism. "Being ranked number 3 on the list for Highest Average Volunteer Hours underscores our value of service. It's part of our culture. We know that support often translates to more than a donation of money. Often, it means helping in the community or serving on a non-profit board - and our associates do both in record numbers of hours."

Matthew Bannister, Senior Vice President and head of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, notes that the bank's charitable impact has soared over the last decade. "We now serve both Connecticut and Massachusetts, and our contributions, both in terms of financial support and volunteerism, have increased correspondingly." Bannister estimates that the 10-year contribution total is now close to $13 million total when both states are considered.

A sample of Massachusetts organizations supported by PeoplesBank include The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Girls Inc. of the Valley, the Spirit of Springfield, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services.

Connecticut organizations supported by PeoplesBank include Boys & Girls Club Greater Hartford, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut, Celebrate! WeHa, and Operation Fuel.

"PeoplesBank exemplifies an exceptional commitment to community by consistently responding to calls for action," explained Shannon Rudder, CEO of Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services in Springfield, Mass. Their proactive approach and focus on meaningful reinvestments truly strengthen and uplift our evolving neighborhoods. At MLKFS, we deeply appreciate their unwavering support and partnership, and we look forward to a collaborative future that continues to enhance our community.

Media Contact
Matthew Bannister, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Responsibility 413.493.8704
mbannister@bankatpeoples.com

Contact Information

John Garvey
GCAi for PeoplesBank
jgarvey@gcaionline.com
413-537-7218

SOURCE: PeoplesBank

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
