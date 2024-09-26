Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Freedom2o, known for its unique 432 hz frequency-energized water, has proudly joined the 4ocean Partnerships Program. United by a shared commitment to the health of our planet and a sustainable future, Freedom2o and 4ocean both highlight a commitment to remaining plastic-neutral. There will be 17,500 pounds of plastic removed from the ocean in the next 12 months.

4ocean is among the few companies in the world that hires full-time captains and crews to recover plastic waste and other man-made debris directly from the open ocean as well as from environments where plastic is at high risk of entering the ocean. This includes select rivers and vulnerable coastal ecosystems like mangrove forests, coral reefs, estuaries, and beaches. 4ocean manages a global ocean cleanup operation, employing professional, full-time captains and crews to recover plastic from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines seven days a week.

The partnership will enable both Freedom2o and 4Ocean to enhance their environmental initiatives by leveraging their combined resources and expertise. 4ocean's Plastic Neutral Plan offsets single-use plastic footprints by recovering an equivalent amount of plastic from the ocean for every pound of single-use plastic consumed. The company's cleanup crews recover all types of plastic, glass, metal, and any other man-made debris that doesn't belong in the environment, prioritizing sustainable waste management practices.

Other benefits of collaboration include:

Expand Cleanup Operations: Freedom2o's network and resources will be used to support and scale 4Ocean's plastic recovery efforts, targeting coastal and marine environments around the globe.

Educational Campaigns: Joint educational initiatives will be launched to raise awareness about ocean conservation, the importance of clean water, and the negative impact of plastic pollution.

Targets: This year Freedom2o is pulling 17,500 pounds of plastic out of the ocean as a plastic-neutral partner with 4Ocean

This partnership will empower people to speak out and take action, creating a ripple effect that drives meaningful change for society and the environment.

Freedom2o is already committed to sustainable packaging by using rPET (100% recycled plastic) bottles, which are fully recyclable and have a significantly lower environmental impact compared to aluminum cans. Its water undergoes a rigorous 7-filtration process and UV treatment and is fluoride-free. Freedom2o incorporates 432hz frequency-energized technology to amplify and harmonize the natural qualities of its water, thus enhancing the hydration experience.

About Freedom2o

Freedom2o is revolutionizing hydration with an exclusive, cutting-edge frequency infusion designed for those who want to Power Up. This groundbreaking technology naturally enhances hydration, distinguishing Freedom2o in the market. Made in America for the bold and unapologetic, Freedom2o drives performance and inspires a new way of thinking.

About 4ocean

4ocean is committed to ending the ocean plastic crisis by recovering plastic waste and other man-made debris from oceans and coastlines. 4ocean aims to create a cleaner, more sustainable future through global cleanup operations and its Plastic Neutral Plan.

