Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
26.09.24
08:17 Uhr
8,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.09.2024 19:37 Uhr
188 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
26-Sep-2024 / 18:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase              26/09/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 18,296 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)     764.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)     760.00 
Average price paid per share (GBp)     761.0931

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 39,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,847,572 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 35,834,767. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 September 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 26 September 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
761.0931               18,296

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
402       760.00          08:38:32      00071525665TRLO0       XLON 
5000       764.00          08:55:06      00071526131TRLO0       XLON 
3096       760.00          12:59:44      00071533854TRLO0       XLON 
152       760.00          14:09:03      00071536169TRLO0       XLON 
152       760.00          14:34:55      00071537718TRLO0       XLON 
690       760.00          14:37:34      00071537960TRLO0       XLON 
152       760.00          14:59:26      00071538903TRLO0       XLON 
150       760.00          15:22:45      00071539757TRLO0       XLON 
6832       760.00          15:25:09      00071539881TRLO0       XLON 
140       760.00          15:44:49      00071540575TRLO0       XLON 
260       760.00          15:44:49      00071540576TRLO0       XLON 
4        760.00          15:44:53      00071540586TRLO0       XLON 
1        760.00          15:52:10      00071541055TRLO0       XLON 
141       760.00          16:05:56      00071541832TRLO0       XLON 
1000       760.00          16:18:10      00071542554TRLO0       XLON 
15        760.00          16:22:26      00071542836TRLO0       XLON 
11        760.00          16:22:34      00071542840TRLO0       XLON 
97        760.00          16:25:33      00071542960TRLO0       XLON 
1        760.00          16:35:02      00071543351TRLO0       XLON

---End---

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  349416 
EQS News ID:  1996777 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996777&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 13:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
