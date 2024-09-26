DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 26-Sep-2024 / 18:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 26/09/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 18,296 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 764.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 760.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 761.0931

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 39,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,847,572 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 35,834,767. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

26 September 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 26 September 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 761.0931 18,296

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 402 760.00 08:38:32 00071525665TRLO0 XLON 5000 764.00 08:55:06 00071526131TRLO0 XLON 3096 760.00 12:59:44 00071533854TRLO0 XLON 152 760.00 14:09:03 00071536169TRLO0 XLON 152 760.00 14:34:55 00071537718TRLO0 XLON 690 760.00 14:37:34 00071537960TRLO0 XLON 152 760.00 14:59:26 00071538903TRLO0 XLON 150 760.00 15:22:45 00071539757TRLO0 XLON 6832 760.00 15:25:09 00071539881TRLO0 XLON 140 760.00 15:44:49 00071540575TRLO0 XLON 260 760.00 15:44:49 00071540576TRLO0 XLON 4 760.00 15:44:53 00071540586TRLO0 XLON 1 760.00 15:52:10 00071541055TRLO0 XLON 141 760.00 16:05:56 00071541832TRLO0 XLON 1000 760.00 16:18:10 00071542554TRLO0 XLON 15 760.00 16:22:26 00071542836TRLO0 XLON 11 760.00 16:22:34 00071542840TRLO0 XLON 97 760.00 16:25:33 00071542960TRLO0 XLON 1 760.00 16:35:02 00071543351TRLO0 XLON

