Ritani Celebrates Milestone 25th Anniversary

New York City jewelry brand founded in 1999 has handcrafted 1 million engagement rings for couples around the world

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / At the turn of the millennium, buying diamond jewelry - particularly engagement rings - was very different for the average consumer than it is today. So, when New York City-based Ritani launched in 1999, the founders realized that there was something missing when it came to education for first-time buyers, especially with transparent pricing, a commitment to providing the best diamond for the customer's budget across all 4Cs, and third-party gemological certificates for every piece sold.





Y2K Engagement Ring Trends





A quarter century later, Ritani is a manufacturer turned global retailer available in 213 countries and handcrafting nearly 1 million engagement rings to date. Each ring is created from design to finish in their factory in White Plains, New York by expert artisans with over 40 years of experience.

Ritani is also a pioneer with transforming transparency pricing, distinguished customer service, and the first online diamond company to offer free in-person previews so buyers can view their product to ensure they are pleased with their purchase.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Ritani will be launching a playful throwback campaign that will run the week of September 30, 2024, entitled: "What was lifelike in 1999?". The content will dive into everything from what the most popular Y2K jewelry and bridal trends were, to the most iconic fashion moments and pop music at the time.

"Our team had a lot of fun putting this campaign together," shares longtime Ritani COO Ria Papasifakis. "Some of us were reminiscing about the era, while the younger members of our team learned about what life during Y2K was like. We're excited to share the assets on social and start a fun, nostalgic discussion with our audience."

To commemorate its 25th Anniversary, Ritani has created a diamond pendant with its original octagonal shape inspired by the logo when the brand launched. The lab-grown diamond pendant weighs 1.5 carats and is available in 18k yellow or white gold, with a retail value of $1,240.

The brand will also be offering up some of their all-time bestselling engagement ring styles and a special Y2K-themed edit (click here to shop). In addition, shoppers can enjoy 25% sitewide (excluding natural diamonds) from September 30 to October 6, 2024.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly

Senior Director of Communications

taylork@ritani.com

(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on newswire.com.