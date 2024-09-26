ZCCM-IH- HY- Trading Statement 2024 Results

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

APPROVAL

ISSUED: 26 September 2024

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, "the Group") wishes to inform shareholders that the Earnings per Share (EPS) for the half year ended 30 June 2024 is expected to exceed that of the half year ended 30 June 2023 by 2396%.

Based on the financial results the Group's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ZMW344.05, compared to negative ZMW 14.98 Earnings Per Share in the same period of 2023. This improvement is largely driven by a one-time gain of ZMW 42.3 billion (US$1.66 billion) following the successful Strategic Equity Partnership (SEP) with International Resources Holding RSC Ltd ("IRH"). Through its subsidiary, Delta Mining Limited, IRH invested USD1.1 billion for a 51% ownership in Mopani Copper Mines Plc. Furthermore, the settlement of USD 1.7 billion in Glencore/Carlisa loans under the Amendment, Restatement, and Consolidation Agreement (ARCA) boosted the valuation of the Mopani asset, contributing to the Group's EPS growth.

However, at the Company level, EPS has declined to negative ZMW29.46 per share, compared to ZMW3.43 per share in the same period of 2023. This decline is primarily due to an investment expense of ZMW 3.86 billion (US$150 million), representing a payment that ZCCM-IH is required to make to Glencore over a five-year period. The US$150 million was a partial consideration for the write-down of the MCM debt to Glencore of US$ 1.7 billion, which ZCCM-IH guaranteed.

Shareholders are advised that the information in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors.

The half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2024 are expected to be released on the Securities Exchange News Services ("SENS") and published in the local press on or about 30th September 2024. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the Company's securities until the results are published.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 26 September 2024

