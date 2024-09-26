Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Landon Hail Press: Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / The fall equinox is upon us. As we enter into a season that ushers many through intense external as well as internal shifts, we are faced with revelations: coming to terms what we feel must stay and what may have overstayed its welcome. As the leaves start to change colors and the trees begin to shed their leaves, the collective takes the lead from Mother Nature looking for ways to embrace a renewed version of self, one that reflects on what is no longer serving us in order to realign intentions with our values. It is a time to go inward and contemplate on the ways in which one would like to bloom come springtime.

In Permission Granted, the new bestseller by Candice West, readers journey alongside the author through a series of transformative life chapters, each filled with poignant reflections and hard-won wisdom. Complete with an important "trigger warning," West's vulnerability takes the reader through her darkest hours to embody the permission slip for those that feel that there is no hope. Her healing journey is bold evidence that there is an entire life waiting for you when you are willing to come face to face with your trauma and prioritize your truth.

This memoir dives deep into the heart of human experience, exploring themes of love, trauma, resilience, and the profound journey back to self.

Permission Granted, has reached bestseller status in the following categories on Amazon: Spiritual Growth Self-Help, Marriage & Long-Term Relationships, Women's Personal Spiritual Growth, and Family & Personal Growth.

Through evocative storytelling and candid introspection, West invites readers to witness her battles with shame, guilt, and self-sabotage. Each chapter not only reveals a pivotal era of her life, but also offers readers powerful opportunities for introspection and affirmations to aid in their own healing and growth.

Check out the book trailer for a sneak peek of the new bestseller.

Candice West, the creator of Just PIVOT, Rooted In Fear, and the BLOOM Methodology, is a multi-modality somatic embodiment coach and retired Navy nurse with twenty-two years of service. Since overcoming her own struggles with self-sabotage and self-abandonment, she is now on a mission to support women to reclaim their wholeness of SELF. She emphasizes the importance of proactive change coupled with self-love, self-care, self-compassion, and self-connection to shift from a place of service of others to service to self.

"I want to be a permission slip for others' healing by baring it all. After years of working through my trauma, I discovered that most people need permission-permission to heal, to grow, and to become whole," says West, " Permission Granted is my offering to those ready to reclaim their story and move forward with self-compassion and clarity. True transformation begins when we give ourselves permission and freedom to rewrite our story."

Somatic embodiment coach, bestselling author, and retired Navy nurse, Candice West. Photographed by Angelli Nguyen with Creative Direction & Styling by Brittany Barcellos of BXB Productions.

Permission Granted is more than a memoir; it's a heartfelt guide to reclaiming one's true self and living authentically. This book speaks to anyone ready to release their past, embrace their journey, and find their own permission to thrive.

Published by Landon Hail Press, Permission Granted is both a toolkit and a heart wrenching story of finding the way back to one's true self. Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com.

"Candice breathes life into the reader with her powerful accounts of her lived experience through the most trying adversity," says Samantha Joy, Founder and Editor in Chief of Landon Hail Press.

"Her radical ownership of self and all that has happened during her time here on Earth is enough to turn the most victimized martyr into a poster child for resilience and gratitude."

Are you an aspiring author? Book a free consultation with Landon Hail Press here.

For further information please contact: katie@rebeccacafiero.com

SOURCE: Landon Hail Press

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
