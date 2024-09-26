Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
Foundation Software Wins 19th NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Foundation Software LLC., a leading provider of construction software and services, has received the NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award for the 19th year.

NorthCoast 99, an annual awards program organized by ERC, honors the top 99 workplaces in Northeast Ohio every year. Winners are chosen based on a variety of factors, including company values, goal achievement, benefits and employee satisfaction.

Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode credits the company's ongoing success to its team.

"It's awesome to be recognized for the 19th year," Ode said. "Our people are what make Foundation Software special - we're all about creating a healthy work environment where employees feel appreciated and are given the tools to grow."

Foundation continues to stand out because of its commitment to a balanced work life. Employees are offered free office perks including exercise classes, event tickets and weekly catered meals.

Plus, each month there are special benefits, like audiobook subscriptions and gas cards, that team members can opt for, further shaping a workplace that is built around their needs.

The company also prioritizes professional development, with free educational opportunities available to help employees build new skills and advance their careers.

Looking ahead, Ode says, "Our team is what drives us forward, and we're going to keep making sure Foundation is a place where people love to work."

To see the full life of Northcoast 99 winners, click here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
