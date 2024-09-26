Anzeige
SCOR acquires Altarea's stake in MRM. Following the acquisition, SCOR intends to file a simplified public tender offer

Press release
September 26, 2024 - N° 13

SCOR acquires Altarea's stake in MRM.
Following the acquisition, SCOR intends to file a simplified public tender offer

To read this information in full, please confirm that you have read and understood the disclaimer on SCOR's website here.

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer



As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.



The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.



For more information, visit: www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/)

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com (mailto:media@scor.com)





Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
tfossard@scor.com (mailto:tfossard@scor.com)





Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scor/)




All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com (https://protect.wiztrust.com/en).

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f0442aa-1222-4eaa-ad24-395ff88a33c0)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
