SARAH, DUCHESS OF YORK, AND FOUNDING PARTNERS ANNOUNCE YOUTH IMPACT COUNCIL AT NEW YORK CLIMATE WEEK 2024

Youth Impact Council bridges generational gaps to accelerate charge and create action

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at New York Climate Week, Sarah, Duchess of York, vowed to help amplify the voice of the next generation to solve some of the planet's biggest problems as she announced the launch of the Youth Impact Council (YIC), an organization designed to facilitate vital intergenerational dialogue.

The Duchess said the Y.I.C's mission would be to bring together future leaders and amplify their work and missions.

"My generation hasn't acted quickly enough to confront some of the great challenges of our age," the Duchess said. "Too often, young people are denied the resources, recognition and the seat at the table they deserve. The purpose of the Youth Impact Council is to change that."

Y.I.C is celebrating its inaugural initiative in New York City with Founder and Youth Co-Chair Anna-Grace Millward, Co-Founder and Youth Co-Chair Kevin Patel, and Founding Executive Director Richard Loomis, among others. The Duchess serves as Y.I.C's Founding Ambassador.

"Becoming a grandmother has given me a new outlook on life," the Duchess added. "I want to be able to look my grandchildren in the face and say I did everything I could, using whatever platform I might have, to empower their generation to make the changes we need to see.

"Youth are our future, and they are the ones who will need to take action to address some of the problems created by previous generations, including my own. We need to recognise that they can be the solution. I have met many inspirational young leaders during my charity work and I want to listen, learn and amplify their voices.

"I hope the Youth Impact Council will become a global community of under-35s that can showcase some of the work being done by our youth and facilitate the intergenerational conversations we need to see."

Bridging generational gaps, YIC will connect the power of youth with established wisdom to short circuit the current system and accelerate change, opening doors for knowledge sharing and resources and building new networks based on respect, not red tape.

"Young people are on the frontlines of some of the world's most impactful social movements, and climate change is among the most pressing," says Millward. "That's why I'm thrilled to co-found Youth Impact Council and help bring it to the world today, at New York Climate Week."

ABOUT YOUTH IMPACT COUNCIL

The Youth Impact Council brings together a global community of outstanding youth leaders, each making a profound impact on climate action, social justice, and innovation, on a mission to drive communication and partnership between young activists and a powerful network of established leaders to identify action points and accelerate change. YIC was founded at New York Climate Week 2024. To learn more, visit youthimpactcouncil.com.

ABOUT SARAH, DUCHESS OF YORK

Sarah, Duchess of York, has dedicated over three decades to advocating for underserved women, children, and communities globally. Her philanthropic journey spans continents. Now, more than ever, she understands the urgency with which we must act to ensure a better future for both people and our planet. Underpinning her passion for social impact is her heartfelt belief that youth are the solution, and that we must do more to work with and for the next generation of changemakers. In her role as the Founding Ambassador of the Youth Impact Council, a nonprofit organisation launching at NYC Climate Week 2024, the Duchess is dedicated to accelerating tomorrow's youth leaders today. The Youth Impact Council opens lines of communication across generations of leaders, allowing the Duchess to both hear and respond to their advocacy in real time. As part of this mission, the Duchess is committed to listening and learning from the next generation, and she will focus on amplifying the work of youth leaders at this NYC Climate Week.Earlier this year, the Duchess was appointed Co-Chair of Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne, where she led discussions on critical issues such as climate change, hunger, girls' education, poverty, and the importance of empowering youth leaders. The Duchess is passionate about putting her energy and resources behind the important work that youth leaders are doing all around the world to ensure a better future for both people and the planet. As an Ambassador for Global Citizen's Youth Leader programme she delivered the keynote speech and presented the Cisco Youth Leadership Award at the Global Citizen NOW Action Summit in New York in May. Her dedication to uplifting the voices of young leaders continued in Washington, where she was invited by EarthDay.org to deliver the keynote speech at their Climate Leadership Gala and present their Youth Climate Leadership Award. Her commitment to climate change and environmental activism also extends to her role as a global ambassador for The Perfect World Foundation, where she supports wildlife conservation efforts. The Duchess is a vocal leader on issues close to her heart, regularly speaking at global forums and events. Her advocacy, compassion, and philanthropy embody her unwavering commitment to effecting positive change in the world.

