BCC Research LLC: Global Theranostics Market to Triple, Reaching $12.7 Billion by 2029

Theranostics: The new frontier in cancer treatment promises breakthroughs, fueling investment and interest in personalized medicine. BCC Research Study Projects a 24.0% CAGR, with Market Growth from $4.3 Billion in 2024 to $12.7 Billion by 2029.

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for "Theranostics: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $12.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 24.0% from 2024 to 2029."

The theranostics market is robust and dynamic, characterized by a diverse array of companies offering comprehensive solutions. Major players in the market, including leaders in diagnostics and therapeutics, are profiled extensively, detailing their revenues, product portfolios, and recent strategic initiatives. The competitive landscape is thoroughly examined alongside market trends and key dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Segmented by product type, theranostics offerings encompass equipment like PET/CT and SPECT/CT systems, as well as diagnostic and therapeutic agents. Geographically, the market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with detailed profiles of top countries within each region. Applications of theranostics further segment the market, reflecting its broad scope and innovative applications in healthcare.

This report is particularly timely and important, capturing a critical moment in the evolution of the theranostics market. With a wave of new therapeutic drugs entering the market and many drugs currently in clinical trials, the industry is poised for transformative growth. The introduction of these revolutionary drugs promises to revolutionize personalized medicine, making it more precise and effective. This report examines the potential impact of these innovations and provides key insights into how they will change the competitive landscape, impact market dynamics, and create new growth opportunities. As the healthcare industry increasingly uses therapeutics, understanding these developments is critical to staying ahead of this rapidly changing field.

Please click here for more details on "The global market for Theranostics Report."

The following factors drive the global market for theranostics:

Growing Cancer Patient Population: The increasing prevalence of cancer is a significant driver for the theranostics market. With 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020 attributed to cancer, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the demand for innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions is rising. Theranostics, which combines diagnostics and therapy, plays a crucial role in addressing this need by enabling personalized treatment approaches. This not only enhances patient outcomes but also helps minimize the side effects typically associated with traditional cancer treatments.

Increasing Costs of Drug Discovery: The soaring costs of drug development are prompting the search for more efficient pathways to bring effective treatments to market. Theranostics offers a solution by helping to identify the right patients for specific therapies early in the development process. This targeted approach can significantly reduce both the time and expenses involved in drug discovery and development. Furthermore, it improves the efficiency of clinical trials and increases the chances of successful outcomes, making it a valuable tool in the pharmaceutical industry.

Resistance to Existing Cancer: Treatments Resistance to conventional cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, remains a major challenge in oncology. Theranostics addresses this issue by facilitating the development of targeted therapies that can circumvent resistance mechanisms. By using advanced diagnostic tools to identify specific biomarkers and molecular targets, theranostics allows for the customization of treatments to individual patients. This personalized approach not only enhances the effectiveness of therapies but also reduces the risk of treatment resistance.

Request a sample copy of the global market for theranostics reports.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $3.7 billion Market Size Forecast $12.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 24.0% from 2024 to 2029 Segment Covered By Product Type, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China, and India Key Market Drivers





• Theranostics replacing conventional treatment • Increased application of theranostics in drug discovery • The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for personalized treatment • New radio theranostics driving the theranostics market • Rise in chronic inflammatory diseases • Cancer epidemics in developing countries

Key Interesting Facts About the global market for theranostics:

The market has undergone significant shifts with the launch of a groundbreaking therapeutic drug for prostate cancer, along with the introduction of several new diagnostic agents.

The global market for theranostics report includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

- The global market for theranostics market is valued at $3.7 billion in the year 2023 and is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2029, at a growth rate of 24.0% from 2024 to 2029.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

- Growing cancer patients.

- Increasing costs of Drug Discovery.

- Resistant to existing cancer treatment.



What segments are covered in the market?

- The theranostics market has been studied by type, region, and by application.



By Application, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

- Prostate cancer will continue dominating the theranostics market in 2029.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?

- North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

BAYER AG

CURIUM PHARMA

GE HEALTHCARE

LANTHEUS

NOVARTIS AG

SIEMENS HEALTHINESS AG

TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Browse More Related Reports:

Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals, and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets: This report provides a detailed analysis of the global radiation therapy and radiopharmaceutical markets, covering systems, software, services, and products. It includes market segmentation by product, technology, application, and region, alongside industry growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also explores competitive dynamics, emerging trends, and recent developments, offering market estimates for 2023 and forecasts through 2029 to guide informed business decisions.

Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine: Global Markets: This report provides an in-depth analysis of nanomaterials in the personalized medicine market, highlighting trends, competitive dynamics, and market potential from 2022 through 2028. It covers market segmentation by product type-such as proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and gold nanoparticles-and by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also examines regulatory scenarios, market drivers, and opportunities, offering estimates for 2023 and projections for 2028 to inform strategic decision-making.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com,

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/4936790/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-theranostics-market-to-triple-reaching-12-7-billion-by-2029--302260363.html