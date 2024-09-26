Missoula, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Life Starts Today, founded by veteran life and career coach Tom Donohue, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive coaching services to better support individuals navigating career transitions.

With over 12 years of experience, Donohue has successfully coached more than 200 clients globally, helping them achieve significant career growth and increasing their collective income by $4.3 million. As the workforce landscape continues to evolve, Life Starts Today's tailored programs provide essential guidance and resources for those facing job uncertainty, career stagnation, or the challenges of transitioning from military to civilian life.

"People are facing unprecedented changes in their careers, and it's becoming increasingly important to have a trusted coach who can walk with them through these transitions," said Tom Donohue, Founder of Life Starts Today. "Our goal is to offer a structured, personalized approach that empowers individuals to regain control of their careers and find fulfillment in their professional and personal lives."





Life Starts Today offers a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Its flagship program, Career Catalyst, is ideal for individuals who feel stuck in their careers, are new to the job market, or are veterans transitioning back to civilian roles. This program provides three levels of engagement-SPRINT, GROW, and TRANSFORM-each offering targeted strategies to help clients redefine their career paths and align their work with their personal values and goals.

The Career Catalyst program follows a proven three-step approach:

Assessment - Clients undergo a comprehensive evaluation of their professional experience, skills, and goals, as well as their personal situation, including financial and family obligations. This in-depth assessment serves as the foundation for creating a clear picture of where the client has been, where they are now, and where they want to go.

Recommendations - Based on the assessment, clients receive customized, actionable strategies to achieve their goals. Whether it's refining their professional brand, exploring new career options, or creating a vision board, the recommendations are designed to foster growth and transformation.

Take Action - Clients are supported through a series of short-, mid-, and long-term actions to implement the recommendations. This step includes setting up networking plans, updating professional profiles, and creating a roadmap for achieving personal and professional milestones.

In addition to individual coaching, Life Starts Today offers specialized services for corporate teams and executives, helping them enhance performance and achieve organizational goals. The company also provides coaching for athletes at various levels, supporting them in balancing the demands of sports and personal development.

"Whether you're transitioning out of the military, navigating a career change, or simply feeling unfulfilled in your current role, our programs are designed to provide clarity and direction," added Donohue. "We don't just offer advice; we build lasting relationships that support our clients' long-term success in both work and life."

The expansion comes at a critical time, as more people are seeking guidance to adapt to rapidly changing job markets. By offering a holistic, client-centered approach, the company is making a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals across the United States and around the world, including countries like Ireland, Switzerland, the UK, India, France, and Germany.

To learn more about the services please visit www.lifestartstoday.com and to book a complimentary session with Tom Donohue, please visit www.lifestartstoday.com/appointment

About Life Starts Today:

Life Starts Today, founded by Tom Donohue, is a life and career coaching organization dedicated to helping individuals achieve their full potential. With over a decade of experience and hundreds of clients served, Life Starts Today offers a range of programs tailored to support those in career transition, corporate teams, and athletes. The company's unique approach combines in-depth assessment, personalized strategy development, and ongoing support to ensure clients thrive in their careers and lives.

