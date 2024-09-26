Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of QTCC (Quick Transfer Coin Plus) on September 25, 2024. The QTCC/USDT trading pair has been available to users of LBank Exchange.

QTCC is built on the Binance Smart Chain, aiming to create a decentralized currency platform where users can seamlessly transfer money using its native cryptocurrency. Leveraging the robust Binance Smart Chain P2P protocol, QTCC has developed a network of widely used payment channels that enable fast and secure P2P transactions globally. This infrastructure aims to ensure that users can transfer money without fear of disruptions, reimbursements, or processing issues, providing a reliable and efficient financial solution.

Introducing QTCC: A Decentralized Currency Platform on Binance Smart Chain

QTCC's mission is to offer the best instant money transfer service worldwide, enabling users to receive funds from loved ones no matter where they are. Whether at home, at work, or on the go, QTCC aims to ensure quick access to information and funds, particularly in emergencies, reducing overall stress levels. When urgent financial needs arise, QTCC aims to enable users to obtain the necessary funds promptly.

One of QTCC's major advancements is aiming to provide a safer environment for crypto investors while maintaining their confidentiality. QTCC aims to facilitate easy and secure money transfers to any destination globally within the shortest possible time. Looking ahead, they plan to issue credit cards to make it even easier to receive and send money worldwide. These credit cards will provide additional security and convenience, ensuring seamless transactions and emergency funds whenever needed.

In addition to facilitating secure money transfers, QTCC offers versatile applications in real estate and rental markets. Users can now potentially rent apartments or rooms using QTCC Coin. Furthermore, QTCC Coin can be used to potentially buy and sell properties worldwide, utilizing its latest secure algorithms to aim to ensure safe and decentralized transactions. By continuously enhancing services and expanding offerings, QTCC strives to take excellent care of its customers and provide them with a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

About QTCC Coin

QTCC has a total supply of 1 billion coins. According to Bscscan, QTCC coin has 10,648 holders with 16,992 transfers at the time of writing, now tradable on LBank.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

