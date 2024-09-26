Lakeland, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Safe Way Garage Doors, a leading garage door repair company in Lakeland, Florida, announces its 24/7 emergency repair services to help homeowners prepare for the hurricane season. With hurricane season in full swing, the company emphasizes the importance of reinforcing garage doors, which are crucial in protecting homes during severe storms.





Safeway Garage Doors expert technician repairing a garage door system, ensuring smooth and safe operation for homeowners.

Safe Way Garage Doors is offering 24/7 emergency garage door repairs to help secure homes before the next storm makes landfall. The company's owner, Phil, states, "Your garage door is the largest entry point in your home, and if it fails during a storm, it can lead to significant damage. We're offering round-the-clock services to help fix, reinforce, or replace garage doors in preparation for potential hurricanes."

Why Garage Doors Need Attention Before a Hurricane

Garage doors are one of the most vulnerable parts of a home during a hurricane. Strong winds can easily damage or tear off a weak garage door, leaving the home exposed to rain, debris, and dangerous wind pressure. If a garage door fails, the resulting internal pressure can cause roof damage or even complete structural collapse.

Safe Way Garage Doors provides emergency services to repair or reinforce garage doors to ensure they can withstand the force of a hurricane. From replacing broken springs and hinges to reinforcing the entire door with wind load struts, the company is prepared to help protect homes.

Services Offered by Safe Way Garage Doors

24/7 emergency repairs

Garage door reinforcement

Installation of hurricane-resistant garage doors

Complimentary inspections

With over 20 years of experience in garage door repair, Safe Way Garage Doors has established itself as a trusted service provider in the Lakeland area. The company's team is available 24 hours a day to address emergency repair needs before and after storms.

Homeowners interested in preparing their garage doors for the hurricane season can contact Safe Way Garage Doors for a complimentary inspection or emergency services.

Safeway Garage Doors technician providing on-site service, backed by a 5-year parts and 1- year labor warranty for reliable and lasting garage door solutions.

About Safe Way Garage Doors, Inc.

Safe Way Garage Doors is a locally owned and operated garage door repair and installation company based in Lakeland, Florida. The company has been in business for over 24 years and has served over 10,000 customers. Safe Way Garage Doors, Inc offers a variety of services, including garage door spring replacement, garage door opener installation, panel replacement or repair, and garage door rebuilds. The company also offers emergency repair services.

