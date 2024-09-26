Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 20:50 Uhr
El Homes: Mohamed El Mahdy, Recognized as One of TIME Iconic Magazine's Top 5 Visionary Business Leaders of 2024

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Mohamed El Mahdy, the visionary CEO and Owner of El Homes Development, has been named one of TIME Iconic Magazine's Top 5 Influential and Visionary Business Leaders of 2024. This prestigious accolade acknowledges his groundbreaking leadership in real estate development, his dedication to sustainable innovation, and his significant impact on shaping the industry in Cyprus and the wider Mediterranean region.

Under El Mahdy's leadership, El Homes Development has emerged as a major force in Cyprus's real estate market, pioneering state-of-the-art, eco-friendly residential and commercial projects. His forward-thinking approach, focused on sustainability, luxury, and smart-living technologies, has set new benchmarks in the industry. As a result, El Homes Development has become a leader in transforming urban landscapes and delivering exceptional living experiences.

"I am honored to be recognized by TIME Iconic Magazine as one of 2024's top visionary business leaders," said El Mahdy. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team at El Homes Development and our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence."

TIME Iconic Magazine's editorial board praised El Mahdy for his transformative leadership style and his role in fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation within the company. His strategies have not only propelled the company's growth in Cyprus but have also set a new standard for real estate development in the region.

El Mahdy's inclusion in the Top 5 business leaders of 2024 places him among a select group of global business icons who are leading their industries into the future with vision, resilience, and groundbreaking ideas.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
El Homes Development
info@elhomes.com
elhomes.com

Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

About El Homes Development:

El Homes Development is a premier real estate development company based in Limassol, Cyprus, known for its innovative, sustainable, and luxury housing projects. With a focus on environmental responsibility and cutting-edge design, El Homes is redefining the real estate industry across the Mediterranean region.

SOURCE: El Homes

