Excel Dryer Shines as a Double Honoree on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators List

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Fast Company, the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world-changing ideas, creativity and design, has selected Excel Dryer, Inc., for the 2024 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators (BWFI) list, ranking the manufacturer at number 40 among 100 companies that foster a culture of innovation and creativity in their workplaces worldwide. In addition to this distinguished honor, Excel Dryer was also selected as one of 10 finalists in the BWFI category of General Excellence.

William Gagnon, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Excel Dryer, accepted the Fast Company "100 Best Workplaces for Innovators" award.

BWFI honorees are selected from across industries, chosen for their investment in employees and a workplace that encourages experimentation and forward thinking. The General Excellence category, new in 2024, recognizes companies that have established strong innovation cultures that have yielded remarkable results.

"As the creators of the energy-efficient, high-speed hand dryer category, Excel Dryer is proud to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to fostering employee engagement, creativity and vision," said William Gagnon, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Excel Dryer. "We invest heavily in research and development, adopting state-of-the-art technologies that empower our employees across departments."

Examples of recent initiatives at Excel Dryer include:

Renovation of the company's global headquarters, guided by the WELL (IWBI) Standards with an emphasis on biophilic design, physical and mental well-being, and sustainability

Integration of collaborative 'Cobots' (robotics) into the manufacturing process, enhancing workplace efficiency

Department-wide adoption of Cascading Goals and Levels of Excellence principles, providing a structured approach to facilitating communication, encouraging engagement and aligning goals

"We remain dedicated to advancing the industry while ensuring that everything we do reflects the company values of sustainability, efficiency, wellness and inclusivity," Gagnon said. "This holistic approach to innovation not only drives Excel forward but improves the quality of life for our employees and the communities we serve."

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand-drying solutions that are dependable, cost-effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

###

Contact Information

Sue Spiry

Market Mentors

sspiry@marketmentors.com

413-787-1133

Related Images

William Gagnon, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Excel Dryer, accepted the Fast Company "100 Best Workplaces for Innovators" award.

SOURCE: Excel Dryer, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.