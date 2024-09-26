Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 21:38 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Excel Dryer Shines as a Double Honoree on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators List

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Fast Company, the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world-changing ideas, creativity and design, has selected Excel Dryer, Inc., for the 2024 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators (BWFI) list, ranking the manufacturer at number 40 among 100 companies that foster a culture of innovation and creativity in their workplaces worldwide. In addition to this distinguished honor, Excel Dryer was also selected as one of 10 finalists in the BWFI category of General Excellence.

William Gagnon, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Excel Dryer, accepted the Fast Company "100 Best Workplaces for Innovators" award.

BWFI honorees are selected from across industries, chosen for their investment in employees and a workplace that encourages experimentation and forward thinking. The General Excellence category, new in 2024, recognizes companies that have established strong innovation cultures that have yielded remarkable results.

"As the creators of the energy-efficient, high-speed hand dryer category, Excel Dryer is proud to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to fostering employee engagement, creativity and vision," said William Gagnon, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Excel Dryer. "We invest heavily in research and development, adopting state-of-the-art technologies that empower our employees across departments."

Examples of recent initiatives at Excel Dryer include:

  • Renovation of the company's global headquarters, guided by the WELL (IWBI) Standards with an emphasis on biophilic design, physical and mental well-being, and sustainability

  • Integration of collaborative 'Cobots' (robotics) into the manufacturing process, enhancing workplace efficiency

  • Department-wide adoption of Cascading Goals and Levels of Excellence principles, providing a structured approach to facilitating communication, encouraging engagement and aligning goals

"We remain dedicated to advancing the industry while ensuring that everything we do reflects the company values of sustainability, efficiency, wellness and inclusivity," Gagnon said. "This holistic approach to innovation not only drives Excel forward but improves the quality of life for our employees and the communities we serve."

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand-drying solutions that are dependable, cost-effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

###

Contact Information

Sue Spiry
Market Mentors
sspiry@marketmentors.com
413-787-1133

Related Images

William Gagnon, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Excel Dryer, accepted the Fast Company "100 Best Workplaces for Innovators" award.

SOURCE: Excel Dryer, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.