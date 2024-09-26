Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Philadelphia-based law firm Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. expands its focus and dedication to serving clients throughout Pennsylvania, including Lancaster, within product liability, personal injury litigation, and wrongful death claims. The firm's attorneys provide legal representation for victims who have suffered injuries or losses due to defective products, accidents, or the negligence of others. With offices located across the state, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Lancaster, and Reading, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. stands as a trusted legal advocate for personal injury and wrongful death cases.

Product liability cases are a key area of legal practice at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., representing individuals harmed by dangerous or defective products. These cases often involve consumer goods, medical devices, or pharmaceutical products that fail to meet safety standards. Pennsylvania law holds manufacturers, distributors, and retailers accountable for injuries caused by defective products. The firm's attorneys work to establish fault in such cases, helping victims recover damages for medical expenses, lost wages, and the emotional distress that often accompanies these incidents. Whether the defect lies in the product's design, manufacturing, or labeling, victims have the legal right to pursue compensation for their injuries.

In addition to product liability, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. handles a wide range of personal injury litigation, including motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall accidents, and workplace injuries. Victims of personal injury cases often face significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges, and the firm's attorneys work diligently to seek fair compensation for damages such as medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering. For individuals in Lancaster and across Pennsylvania, pursuing a personal injury lawsuit can provide a pathway to recovery and financial stability. To learn more about legal options and how to move forward with a claim, visit Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. or contact the firm directly.

Wrongful death cases are another area of focus for the attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., representing families who have lost a loved one due to the negligence or misconduct of another party. Pennsylvania law allows surviving family members to pursue legal action in cases involving fatal accidents, medical malpractice, or product-related deaths. In such cases, compensation may be sought for funeral expenses, loss of future earnings, and the emotional toll of losing a family member. The legal process for wrongful death claims can be complex, but with a skilled legal team, families can seek justice and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. continues to expand its presence throughout Pennsylvania, offering legal counsel and representation to victims in Lancaster, Philadelphia, and beyond. By advocating for the rights of those injured by defective products, accidents, or wrongful actions, the firm ensures that clients have access to legal remedies and the compensation they deserve. As the legal landscape evolves, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. remains committed to securing justice for personal injury victims across the state.

With decades of legal knowledge, the attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. offer assistance across various personal injury claims, from product liability and personal injury litigation to wrongful death cases. For those seeking justice and financial recovery, the firm is prepared to guide clients through the legal process. Contact Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. today to discuss legal options and schedule a consultation.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys, has been a leading personal injury law firm in Philadelphia since 1975, securing over $100 million in results across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation cases, the firm is committed to achieving justice and obtaining the compensation clients deserve. With a dedicated team that includes a medical doctor and nurse on staff, and strong partnerships with medical professionals, Lowenthal & Abrams operates on a contingency basis, ensuring no upfront costs for clients.

