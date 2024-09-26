Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday

Interview to Air Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST on Fox Business Network

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to lead developments in longevity science through the treatment of age-related conditions, is proud to announce that the Telomir will be featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew this Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST / 2:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.

In this episode, Telomir Pharmaceuticals' Special Advisor, Dr. Michael F. Roizen, MD, Emeritus Chief Wellness Officer at Cleveland Clinic, will join Dr. Drew Pinsky to discuss the science of longevity and the importance of telomeres (the protective end caps of chromosomes) on the aging process. The segment will explore how the Company's Telomir-1-a novel small molecule designed to elongate telomere caps-could potentially transform the treatment of age-related conditions and extend healthy human and canine lifespans. Dr. Roizen is a leading wellness and longevity specialist and author of 9 New York Times bestsellers, including 4 #1 bestsellers.

Dr. Roizen will provide insight into the critical importance of Telomir-1 for longevity science, explaining how telomeres play a vital role in the aging process. "The length of our telomeres directly influences how quickly we age and how susceptible we are to age-related diseases," said Dr. Roizen. "A drug like Telomir-1 offers an opportunity to elongate telomeres and support stem cell health, in essence targeting the very mechanisms of aging, with the potential to not only promote longevity but improve the overall quality of life as we age."

Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of Telomir, added, "We have launched multiple research projects to expedite the submission of both veterinary and human regulatory applications for Telomir-1, aiming to bring what could be one of the greatest discoveries in longevity science to the forefront. Telomir-1 holds the potential to significantly impact how we approach aging, and with these ongoing studies, we are committed to accelerating the path to clinical trials. We want to thank Dr. Drew for affording us the opportunity to spread the word about this exciting science."

Audiences are encouraged to tune in to Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network this Sunday to get an inside look at Telomir's work and the future of therapies targeting the aging process and age-related conditions.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The Company is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the television interview discussed herein and the statements of Telomir's management or advisors contained in or related thereto, contain "forward-looking statements," which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) anticipated timelines for preclinical and clinical testing of Telomir-1, and (ii) the potential therapeutic benefits of Telomir-1 generally and (iii) the potential lead indications for Telomir-1.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release or in the television interview discussed herein are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications and safety of Telomir-1. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the SEC. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.



