Honolulu Small Business Accountant, Downing & Co. Expands to Support Small Businesses in Hawaii With Expert Accounting Services

Downing & Co's leading small business accountants expand to Honolulu to help local enterprises thrive amidst economic challenges.

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Downing & Co. is pleased to announce their expansion into Honolulu, demonstrating their dedication to serving the unique needs of small businesses in the area. With Hawaii facing economic challenges such as high living costs, elevated utility expenses, and a projected global economic slowdown, the new location will provide essential small business accounting services tailored to support local enterprises.





Honolulu Small Business Accountant

Honolulu Small Business Accountant





The expansion of the Honolulu small business accountant service is crucial for the area's business community, particularly as the state grapples with the aftermath of the Maui wildfires and ongoing inflationary pressures. Small businesses are the backbone of Honolulu's economy, and with over 45,000 enterprises across the region, there is a growing need for specialized financial guidance.

Despite the economic challenges and inherent disadvantages that Honolulu small businesses face, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that Hawaii's economy experienced a growth rate of 2.4% in the first half of 2023, which is higher than the national growth rate of 2%.

As Honolulu's small business accountant, Downing & Co. is committed to helping businesses navigate these challenges, optimize their tax strategies, and plan for long-term growth.

"Opening a location in Honolulu allows us to serve the small business community better here," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal of Downing & Co. "Our mission is to provide proactive and holistic accounting services that help our clients save on taxes, grow their businesses, and secure their legacies."

Downing & Co. offers a comprehensive approach to small business accounting with a strong focus on results and client relationships, ensuring businesses across Honolulu have the financial tools and strategies they need to succeed.

For more information about Downing & Co. and their Honolulu small business accountant services, please visit https://downingpdx.com/locations/small-business-accountant-honolulu/ or contact (808) 466 1313.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high net worth individuals and small businesses save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Downing & Co.

View the original press release on newswire.com.