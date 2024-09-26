Anzeige
26.09.2024
Greene Tweed Wins Best Innovation Award at RoTIC 2024

Expertise in improving pump performance with composites recognized by the Symposium

LANSDALE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Greene Tweed, a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Best Innovation Award at the RoTIC Symposium 2024, the Middle East's leading Rotating Machinery Technology and Innovation Technical Conference and Expo. The accolade recognizes Greene Tweed's significant contributions to improvements in maintenance and reliability in rotating equipment and its impact on plant performance.

The Best Innovation Award celebrates organizations that have developed and implemented groundbreaking practices, policies, or procedures that enhance reliability, which have a significant impact on plant performance within the energy sector. Greene Tweed's innovative advancements have not only improved the reliability and performance of critical machinery but have also set new industry benchmarks and best practices.

"We are honored to receive the RoTIC Best Innovation Award," said Magen Buterbaugh, President and CEO of Greene Tweed. "This recognition underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the industry. Our team's dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions has had a significant impact on our customers' operations, and we are thrilled to be acknowledged for our efforts."

RoTIC's Best Innovation Award considered a range of submitted abstracts, looking for the innovation improvement or achievement that presented a unique solution with verifiable results. Greene Tweed's paper represented the technical rigor, ingenuity, and impact of work required for the award, which is a testament to Greene Tweed's expertise in the field. Greene Tweed was presented with the award during the Symposium.

Greene Tweed highlighted its award-winning presentation, "Improving Centrifugal Pump Performance by Replacing Metallic Wear Components with Composites," at the Symposium on September 24th. Led by Tony Young, Senior Applications Engineer, and Stuart Moares, Regional Sales Manager for EMEA, the presentation highlighted Greene Tweed's innovative composite solutions aimed at enhancing centrifugal pump performance. These solutions offer longer lifespans compared to traditional metal components and promote sustainability while reducing maintenance costs and manufacturing downtime.

For more information on Greene Tweed's composite innovations, visit: https://www.gtweed.com/materials/thermoplastic-composites/.

###

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at http://www.gtweed.com.

Contact Information

Sofia Doss
PR & Communications
sdoss@gtweed.com

SOURCE: Greene Tweed

